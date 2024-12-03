New Social Security Card System: What You Need to Know

On November 25, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security announced that – effective from December 1 – the Foreigner’s Work Permit would be integrated into the Social Security Card System.

The move is in order to "streamline the application process, increase administrative efficiency, and improve access to services."



Translated homepage of the Service System for Foreigner’s Working in China

This means that foreign nationals entering China are no longer required to obtain a physical Foreigner’s Work Permit.

Rather they must apply for an electronic Social Security Card via the Service System for Foreigner’s Working in China or use the 电子社保卡 Mini Program to register and complete identity verification using their name, work permit number, or Social Security Number.

Although there isn't an English version of the Mini Program yet, you can use the built-in translation function to help you navigate the app.



Translated version of the 电子社保卡 Mini Program

Overall, the application process for work visas remains unchanged – you are still required to provide the same documents as before:

Verification of past employment

Verification of education or a verification of professional qualification

Criminal record certificate

Physical examination record for foreigners or overseas Chinese

Copy of the job contract or appointment letter

Passport information

ID photo

So, what exactly is the Social Security Program?

According to Chinese regulations, foreign workers hired by Chinese employers or sent to work in branches of foreign companies operating in China are required to join the Social Security Program.

The program covers basic endowment, basic medical, work-related injury, unemployment, and maternity insurance.

The Social Security Card serves multiple functions, such as identity verification, self-service inquiries, and medical expense settlement.

Now, it will also store work permit information including workplace, position, work address, and social security payment records.



Physical version of a Chinese Social Security Card. Image via Yicai Global

The integrated card will enhance information sharing and centralized management for government agencies.

Of course, it is also supposed to make things easier for foreigners, but as is usually the case following the implementation of a new system, there will be a few kinks to work out.

However, the Chinese government assures it has "worked diligently to make intensive technical and procedural preparations," as well as provided comprehensive training programs for administrative staff.

In addition, local authorities are expanding the functionality of the new electronic Social Security Card to making it a more useful and versatile tool for foreigners.

For the latest news and updates, follow our official WeChat account, That’s Beijing.

[Cover image via yunishome.com]



