Nominate Now for the 2024 That's Food & Drink Awards (GBA)

Guess what, foodies and drink enthusiasts?
It’s that sensational time of the year again – when we celebrate the stars of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) culinary scene in a spectacular showdown!
We’re thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 That’s Food & Drink Awards (GBA), set to take place in January 2025!
Imagine an evening bursting with glitz, excitement, and the top players in the GBA F&B industry.
Thousands of votes will decide which establishments, individuals, and innovations shine brightest this year.
From the coziest neighborhood cafes to the sleekest cocktail bars, from opulent dining experiences to the trendiest new spots, our nominees represent the very best that GBA has to offer.
Here’s the thrilling part:
You get to make it happen!
As always, you – our amazing That’s GBA readers – have the power to nominate your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, and mixologists.
This is your chance to give them the applause they so richly deserve!
Feeling the excitement already? We knew you would! Simply essage us on WeChat with:
The category
Your nominee’s name
Still buzzing with anticipation? We’re with you!
To build the excitement, take a peek at last year’s sensational highlights:
Get ready to be wowed as we unveil this year's dazzling array of categories:
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Bar of the Year
Personalities
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
Italian Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
Rooftop of the Year
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian Restaurant of the Year
Korean Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Hotpot Restaurant of the Year
Teochew Restaurant of the Year
Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Dessert of the Year
Coffee Shop of the Year
Café of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Craft Beer of the Year
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Whisky Bar of the Year
Wine Bar of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
Let the nominations begin – and may the best of the best rise to the top!
