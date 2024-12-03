  1. home
Nominate Now for the 2024 That's Food & Drink Awards (GBA)

By That's GBA, December 3, 2024

0 0

Guess what, foodies and drink enthusiasts?

It’s that sensational time of the year again – when we celebrate the stars of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) culinary scene in a spectacular showdown!

We’re thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 That’s Food & Drink Awards (GBA), set to take place in January 2025!

Imagine an evening bursting with glitz, excitement, and the top players in the GBA F&B industry. 

Thousands of votes will decide which establishments, individuals, and innovations shine brightest this year.

From the coziest neighborhood cafes to the sleekest cocktail bars, from opulent dining experiences to the trendiest new spots, our nominees represent the very best that GBA has to offer.

Here’s the thrilling part: 

You get to make it happen!

As always, you – our amazing That’s GBA readers – have the power to nominate your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, and mixologists. 

This is your chance to give them the applause they so richly deserve!

Feeling the excitement already? We knew you would! Simply essage us on WeChat with:

  • The category

  • Your nominee’s name

Still buzzing with anticipation? We’re with you!

To build the excitement, take a peek at last year’s sensational highlights:  

Get ready to be wowed as we unveil this year's dazzling array of categories:

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Rooftop of the Year

  • Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian Restaurant of the Year

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Hotpot Restaurant of the Year

  • Teochew Restaurant of the Year

  • Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Dessert of the Year

  • Coffee Shop of the Year

  • Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Craft Beer of the Year

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

  • Wine Bar of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com and on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

Let the nominations begin – and may the best of the best rise to the top!

