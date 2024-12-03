Nominate Now for the 2024 That's Food & Drink Awards (GBA)

Guess what, foodies and drink enthusiasts?

It’s that sensational time of the year again – when we celebrate the stars of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) culinary scene in a spectacular showdown!

We’re thrilled to announce the opening of nominations for the 2024 That’s Food & Drink Awards (GBA), set to take place in January 2025!

Imagine an evening bursting with glitz, excitement, and the top players in the GBA F&B industry.

Thousands of votes will decide which establishments, individuals, and innovations shine brightest this year.

From the coziest neighborhood cafes to the sleekest cocktail bars, from opulent dining experiences to the trendiest new spots, our nominees represent the very best that GBA has to offer.

Here’s the thrilling part:

You get to make it happen!

As always, you – our amazing That’s GBA readers – have the power to nominate your favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, and mixologists.

This is your chance to give them the applause they so richly deserve!

Feeling the excitement already? We knew you would! Simply essage us on WeChat with:

The category

Your nominee’s name

Still buzzing with anticipation? We’re with you!

To build the excitement, take a peek at last year’s sensational highlights:

Get ready to be wowed as we unveil this year's dazzling array of categories:

The Newbies

New Restaurant of the Year

New Bar of the Year

Personalities

Chef of the Year

Mixologist of the Year

International Restaurants (Western)

Burger of the Year

Pizza of the Year

Mexican Restaurant of the Year

Spanish Restaurant of the Year

Latin American Restaurant of the Year

French Restaurant of the Year

Italian Restaurant of the Year

Brunch of the Year

Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

Steakhouse of the Year

Rooftop of the Year

Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

Thai Restaurant of the Year

Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

Indian Restaurant of the Year

Korean Restaurant of the Year

Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

Hotpot Restaurant of the Year

Teochew Restaurant of the Year

Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

Bakery of the Year

Dessert of the Year

Coffee Shop of the Year

Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

Craft Beer of the Year

Craft Beer Bar of the Year

Cocktail Bar of the Year

Sports Bar of the Year

Live Music Venue of the Year

Whisky Bar of the Year

Wine Bar of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

Hotel Buffet of the Year

Hotel Brunch of the Year

Hotel Bar of the Year

Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

Hotel Lounge of the Year

Let the nominations begin – and may the best of the best rise to the top!