Parkway Jinqiao Medical & Dental Center Undergoes Transformation

By That's Shanghai, December 3, 2024

Parkway Jin Qiao Medical & Dental Center recently celebrated a significant milestone with a grand transformation ceremony.

This momentous event marks the comprehensive upgrade of the center’s facilities and service processes, underscoring Parkway’s commitment to enhancing community health and well-being.

Representatives from international schools, local residents, and loyal clients gathered to witness this exciting new chapter.

Enhanced Facilities and Services for a Superior Experience

The newly upgraded Parkway Jin Qiao Medical & Dental Center boasts a spacious and bright environment, along with streamlined service processes, offering patients a more comfortable and convenient healthcare experience.

The center’s design prioritizes patient privacy and comfort, aiming to provide a warm and tranquil space for treatment.

The service workflow now incorporates internationally advanced management models to minimize patient waiting times.

By focusing on meticulous service details and optimizing processes, the center ensures a more efficient and personalized experience for every patient.

Weixin-Image_20241203093648.jpg

International Team and Comprehensive Specialty Care

The Parkway Jin Qiao Medical & Dental Center is supported by a multinational team of medical professionals.

Leveraging their extensive clinical expertise and global perspectives, the team delivers holistic healthcare services.

With general practice as its foundation, the center covers a wide range of specialties, including pediatrics, ophthalmology, ENT, dentistry, psychiatry, traditional Chinese medicine, and more.

This transformation has brought thoughtful enhancements and expansions to these specialties, ensuring diverse healthcare needs are met for patients of all ages.

Weixin-Image_20241203093645.jpg

Pediatrics focuses on children’s growth and development, offering services from newborn care to adolescent health consultations.

Ophthalmology is equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic and treatment technology, providing precise vision correction and eye disease care.

Other specialties such as ENT, dermatology, dentistry, psychiatry, and traditional Chinese medicine have also undergone significant upgrades, delivering professional and tailored care to patients.

Women’s Health & Wellness Center: Comprehensive Care for Women

As part of this upgrade, the Parkway Jin Qiao Medical & Dental Center has introduced the Parkway Harmony Menopause Center dedicated to addressing women’s unique health needs.

The center provides personalized care for women at every stage of their journey, with a particular focus on perimenopausal care.

Adopting a multidisciplinary team-based approach, the center brings together specialists from gynecology, psychiatry, urology, cardiology, and general practice to ensure women feel understood and supported.

 Through empathy and expertise, the team guides women through this transitional period with tailored healthcare solutions.

Patient-Centric Approach, Community-Focused Vision

The Parkway Jin Qiao Medical & Dental Center remains steadfast in placing patient needs first.

By continuously adopting a patient-centric approach and deepening ties with the community, the center strives to enhance the quality of healthcare services, delivering more personalized and precise care to its patients.

Looking ahead, the Parkway Jin Qiao Medical & Dental Center plans to collaborate closely with the community to promote health awareness among local residents.

This transformation represents not only an upgrade in facilities but also Parkway’s relentless pursuit of excellence in medical services.

Together, let us embark on a new journey of health and wellness, contributing to the community’s healthcare development and walking the path of health hand in hand.

