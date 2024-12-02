  1. home
Track: Hop on the Party Train

By That's Beijing, December 2, 2024

The Place

At long last, Beijing has what it’s always been missing – a train car converted into a nightclub. 

Thanks to Ouyang and Zhao Di you can now go party on the train tracks in 798. Ouyang was one of the partners behind Yugong Yishan, the much-missed live house that used to be nestled in the hutongs.

trackoutside.jpg

Despite the fact he mostly focuses on making music, Ouyang’s latest venue does not disappoint. Track opened at the end of October and already has some regulars.

djbooth.jpg

Located on ‘Train Block’ in 751D Park, the cozy club has a great sound system and an epic screen trailing from the ceiling to behind the DJ booth.

The Food & Drinks

Although they don’t make food themselves, there is a restaurant in the train car next to Track that you can order from at the bar until 1.30am.

The menu has nine different types of hot dogs with creative names ranging from RMB19.9 to RMB65 – our favorite is the Old Beijing Sh*t Hot Dog (RMB35).

trackbar.jpg

In addition to the standard list of cocktails (RMB45-65) they have an impressive list of whiskeys to be enjoyed by the bottle, including Laphroaig 10 Years (RMB880), Macallan Sherry Oak Cask 12 Years (RMB1,580), and Yamazaki Aged 12 Years (RMB3,380).

There are also a number of champagnes, such as Moet & Chandon (RMB980). Track tends to focus on high-end liquor, but you can still get affordable shots and beer for RMB35.

The Vibe

The space is fairly small, so the dancefloor fills up quickly – easily giving it that packed energetic feel.

The music is mostly upbeat techno, but the style changes a bit depending on who the promoter for the night is.

A few of Beijing’s well-known party brands, such as Wildkats, have already thrown successful events at Track.

ouyangdj.jpg
Ouyang on the decks at Track

It can get a bit smoky inside, but it’s easy to pop in and out when you want some fresh air, and you can still hear the music; the crowd tends to spill out to the tables out front, so you won’t be alone out there.

Price: RMB200
Who’s Going: Techno lovers, whiskey drinkers
Good For: Late nights, electronic music

Open Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, 9pm-late

Track, 751 Huoche Jiequ, No.3 Chexiang, Chaoyang

[Cover Photo by Yinmai O'Connor/That's. All other images are courtesy of Track]

