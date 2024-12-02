WIN! National Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert

Founded in the 1940s, the British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) is one of the longest-established and most versatile professional freelance orchestras working in Britain today.

The NSO is admired for its ability to communicate, connecting with audiences with consistent commitment and passion.

The orchestra has recently found renewed energy and direction under its managing director, Justin Pearson, and this December is heading to China, with a very special New Year's Concert in Shanghai on December 30.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette: Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wardell)

Strauss - Thunder & Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wardell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes

Chief Conductor: Paul Bateman

Chief conductor of the NSO, Paul Bateman is a versatile conductor, pianist, composer, and opera vocal director.

Chief Violinist: Samuel Staples

British violinist Samuel Staples was born into a musical family, and began playing the violin when he was five.

Aged eight he was awarded a place at the prestigious Yehudi Menuhin School, where he studied with Natasha Boyarsky.

His teachers and mentors since have included András Keller, Vasko Vassilev, Boris Kucharsky, Pavlo Beznosiuk, Andriy Viytovych and Pavel Fisher.

A keen orchestral musician, soloist and chamber musician, he has performed across Europe and the USA, as well as in most major UK venues, and is a regular guest at festivals worldwide.

Soprano: Annette Wardell

Described as the 'Kylie Of Opera,' British-Cypriot soprano Annette Wardell is one of the UK’s most versatile and successful performers.

She studied at the Royal College Of Music, London, and the Royal Northern College Of Music, Manchester, and is a regular Star Artist on BBC Radio’s much loved Friday Night Is Music Night.

Wardell has performed for Elton John at his famous garden parties, and for members of the Royal Family at palaces, stately homes and castles around the country; a career highlight was being flown Stateside to give a very special private recital for former US President George Bush Snr.

Her largest audience ever was as she sang live at the iconic FA Cup Final to over 280 million viewers worldwide.

Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

