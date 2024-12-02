  1. home
Christmas Feast & Skyline Countdown at China World Summit Wing Beijing

By That's Beijing, December 2, 2024

Step into the enchanted wonders at China World Summit Wing, Beijing during this Christmas season. Savour festive feasts at the peak of Beijing to celebrate this memorable time.

Enjoy their beloved festive 5-7 KG Whole Roasted Turkey Set with five side dishes and two sauces for RMB1,188, including complimentary delivery within the fifth Ring Road and Shunyi. 

Grill 79 Perrier Jouet Champagne Christmas Brunch will be available every Sunday in December at RMB788/person including one bottle of Perrier Jouet Champagne per table with a booking of three or more people. 

A Luxury Five-Course Set Menu is also available at RMB3,688 for two persons at Grill 79. The Lounge will offer the Enchanted Wonders Afternoon Tea at RMB688 for two persons and a Four-Course Set Menu at RMB2,888 for two persons.

Christmas Cocktails and Mocktails will be served at Atmosphere at the price of RMB78 and RMB98 per a glass. Join us for Christmas Goodies shopping and explore the charm of classic Christmas stolen, panettone, gingerbread house, festive chocolate and cookies. Call +86 10 8571 6459 to make reservations.

The countdown to 2025 has started at Atmosphere, which means it’s party time! Join us in the ‘Take Off to 2025’ countdown party, our band Diamonds and DJ will on the stage for an extraordinary performance. Entrance ticket starting from RMB300 per person including one glass of Perrier Jouet Champagne.

In addition, there will be three rounds of lucky draws – the winner can get one night stay in Premier Suite with two breakfasts at Grill 79. Starting from December 31,2024 at 9pm to January 1,2025 at 2am. Luxury Five-Course Set Menu is also available at RMB3,688 for 2 persons at Grill 79. As well as a Four-Course Set Menu with live jazz band show at RMB2,888 for 2 persons. Booking is required at least 48 hours in advance, so please call + 86 10 85716459.

China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

