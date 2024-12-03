34 Upcoming Live Music Shows in Shanghai

Until Dec 15: Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 15, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Dec 4: Diamond Divas @ The Pearl



An evening of hit songs by Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Pink, Beyonce, Rihanna, Madonna, Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish and Meghan Trainor, expertly played by The Pearl's Red Stars Band.

This evening is more than just a night of hits; it is a celebration of women and their contributions to contemporary music.



Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 4, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 4: Cotton Blues @ JZ Club



The legendary Cotton Club Band play the blues at JZ Club.

Wed Dec 4, 9pm; RMB168

JZ Club, Watertower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Lu, by Wulumuqi Nan Lu, Xuhui District 衡山路8号水塔广场

Dec 5: James Blunt Who We Used To Be Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

British singer-songwriter James Blunt, lovingly known as the 'Captain Poet' by his fans, is set to grace the stage at Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 5, with his Who We Used to Be World Tour.

Having released his latest album Who We Used to Be in 2023, featuring soul-stirring tracks such as 'Saving A Life,' 'Some Kind of Beautiful' and 'Beside You,' Blunt continues to captivate audiences with heartfelt lyrics and emotive melodies.

And now the pop music superstar returns to Shanghai with his unique blend of pop, rock and folk.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 5, 7.30pm; RMB380-1,280

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Dec 5: America Rocks @ The Pearl

The best of American rock, featuring music by Smashing Pumpkins, Bon Jovi, Imagine Dragons, Kiss, Green Day, Linkin Park, Metallica, Motley Crue, RHCP, Nirvana, Guns N’ Roses and more!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 5, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 6: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ BNC

Doctor Midnight will be playing live Irish music at BNC to accompany their Christmas-themed Chip Shop Friday, where you choose one below, along with a mixed drink, for RMB88:

1. Fish and Chips with Beans or Mushy Pees

2. 'Christmas Chips' Battered Turkey, Sage, & Onion Sausages, Stuffing, Chopped Honey Ham, Turkey Gravy, Chips

3. 'Christmas Pie & Chips' Creamy Turkey, Honey Ham, Sage & Onion Pie, Chips, Turkey Gravy, Beans or Mushy Peas

Fri Dec 6, 7.30pm; Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Dec 6: SILVERWINGKILLER @ Specters

Making their Shanghai debut is Manchester two-piece SILVERWINGKILLER. Fusing world music with analogue arpeggiators, aggressive bass, live breakbeats and vocals in English, Mandarin and Shanghainese.

Inspired by human culture, science fiction and all the video games you’ve never heard of. They’re joined on the bill with local post-punk, agotech, and industrial DJs Compact Dicks, katweasel, and Twitch.

Fri Dec 6, Doors 8pm, Band 11pm; RMB60

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Dec 7: Xmas Jazz Wonderland @ Cotton's



The enchanting Julia Jive will bring her smooth vocals and irresistible swing to the Cotton's stage, accompanied by gypsy jazz virtuosos Etienne Jeanne and Marc de Viviés.

Together, they’ll fill the evening with holiday classics and vibrant swing, setting the perfect mood to kick off the Christmas season.

Don’t miss this magical blend of festive cheer and sensational jazz — head along for an evening of joy, music, and holiday spirit!

Sat Dec 7, 6-9pm; Free Entry

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Dec 7: Maksim Segmenti World Tour @ Mercedes-Benz Arena



After two years and over 100 performances of the The Collection world tour, Maksim will kick off a new tour right here in China titled Segmenti (Boundaries), featuring selections from his upcoming album.

This new album, which has been meticulously prepared over three years, will once again awaken fans' anticipation of Maksim’s signature style, and includes ABBA and Queen’s biggest hits as well as timeless classical pieces by Chopin, Prokofiev, and Tchaikovsky.

Meanwhile, Maksim’s most well-known classics, including Exodus, Game of Thrones, Croatian Rhapsody, Pirates of the Caribbean, and New Silk Road, which carry the emotional weight of time, will remain on the concert setlist.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 7, 7.30pm; RMB380-980

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Dec 7: Queen Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Freddie has been brought back to life!

Without doubt one of the best nights of entertainment this city has to offer, and your chance to sing along with all of Queen’s biggest hits.

There will also be a warm up show by Aussie bluesman Dave Stone from 7.30pm.

This show is always packed, so be sure to buy your tickets before they sell out!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 7, Pre Shows from 8pm, Queen from 10pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 8 & 15: Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Dec 8 & 15, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Dec 8, 15, 22, 29: Sunday Jazz Jam @ House of Blues & Jazz





Sunday Jazz Jam at House of Jazz and Blues hosted by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Every Sun, 9pm; RMB50

House of Blues and Jazz, 60 Fuzhou Lu, by the Bund 福州路60号，近外滩

Dec 11: Adele & Ed Sheeran @ The Pearl

A night of music from that most soulful of songstresses of recent times, Adele, along with her fellow Brit and songwriter supreme, Ed Sheeran.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 11, 8pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu. 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Dec 11 & 18: Music of the Beatles @ Abbey Road



The music of the Fab Four, those lovable mop tops from Liverpool, as performed by Paul Tkachenko.

READ MORE: Paul Tkachenko – Wellington College Shanghai's Musical Wizard

Wed Dec 11 & 18, 7.30-9.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Dec 12 : Taylor Swift, Maroon 5 & Lady Gaga Tribute Show @ The Pearl



The Pearl’s Red Stars band will be paying tribute to the biggest stars of the 2000s: Maroon 5, Taylor Swift and Lady Gaga.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 12, 9pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu,by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Dec 13: Imagine Dragons vs Coldplay @ The Pearl



An imaginary battle of the bands at The Pearl sees American pop rockers Imagine Dragons take on post-Britpop alternative rockers Coldplay.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Dec 13, 9.45pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 13 & 15: Greatest Showman Dinner Theater @ The Pearl



Welcome, ladies and gentlemen, to a spectacular evening of dinner theater, The Greatest Show.

Inspired by the major motion picture about the life and career of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman, expect all the hits and all the razzmatazz.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Fri & Sun Dec 13 & 15, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 14: La Rouge @ The Pearl



The Pearl have reworked their most successful dinner theater show, creating a new twist to the story of the Moulin Rouge. La Rouge will feel similar, yet different and fresh.

Think glitz, glamour, and cabaret – more immersive, and more Parisienne in style.

The audience will be transported to a land of seductive pleasures and wild parties, where burlesque and vaudeville thrive, and our deepest desires live.

In this retelling of the infamous Parisian Cabaret Club, you will experience a true taste of freedom, beauty, truth, and love.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 7.30-9.30pm; RMB200

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 14: Red Zeppelin @ BNC

Join the Hash for a bus trip to a run/walk and some food and drink, and then head back to BNC for a live band performance from Red Zeppelin to raise money for charity!

Sat Dec 14, Day Trip 11.45am, Band at BNC 8pm; Day Trip RMB159-219, BNC Free Entry

BNC, 685 Xikang Lu, by Changping Lu, Jing'an District 西康路685号, 近昌平路

Dec 14: Ugly Sweater Party ft. Jen's Curfew @ Specters

It’s winter. It’s getting cold. Yes, it’s that season of giving. Your aunt Jenny just gave you a woollen monstrosity (ugly sweater) – so honour it by christening it with gin, tequila, whisky and lots of partying with Jen’s Curfew!

It’s time for the Xtreme Mega Awesome Season Ugly Sweater Party, a night of festive chaos, live music, and holiday hilarity.

Whether it’s bedecked with blinking lights, covered in glittery reindeer, or just downright questionable, your ugliest holiday sweater could snag you one of two cash prizes of RMB800! So dig deep into your wardrobe and embrace the cheerfully hideous.

Get ready to rock around the Christmas tree with Jen’s Curfew, Shanghai’s very own indie pop party crew! Chris on bass, Baldwin on sax, Daniel on guitar, Craig on drums, Eddie on keytar, and Jen’s powerhouse vocals will deliver a sleigh-ful of high-energy hits, guaranteed to get you dancing.

Jen’s Curfew will be joined by good friends Durian, Uncle Wang, Ham Smoothie, and Zora to help with hosting duties and to perform some holiday bangers!

And when the band wraps up, DJ Compact Dicks will take over, spinning holiday bangers and party classics to keep the festive vibes alive until late.

What’s also on the menu:

The Ugliest Sweater Contest with two RMB800 prizes

Live music and holiday-infused indie pop vibes

Specters’ signature cocktails to keep the party jolly!

Don’t miss the holiday party of the season! Bring your friends, your tackiest sweater, and your best dance moves – naughty or nice, make it Xtremely awesome!

Sat Dec 14, Doors 8pm, Show 10pm; RMB100

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Dec 14: Elvis Xmas in Vegas @ The Pearl

Get ready for The Pearl's Second Annual Elvis Xmas in Vegas!

This unforgettable extravaganza brings the spirit of Vegas to Shanghai for one night only:

Live Music : The incredible Ksenia and Red Stars Band will deliver all the energy of Elvis’s greatest hits and other 50s rockers (Chuck Berry, Jerry Lee Lewis, Etta James, and more…) in an electrifying performance.

Elvis Tribute : A charismatic Trenton (Elvis) will take you back to the King’s Golden Era.

Showgirls & Performances: The stunning Susanita and Dih, along with dazzling showgirls, will light up the stage with captivating performances between music sets.

It’s a full-scale Vegas-inspired show that promises a night of music, magic, and memories. Remember, what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas!

Don’t miss out on this dazzling celebration of Elvis and holiday cheer!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:



Sat Dec 14, Doors 9.30pm, Show 10pm; RMB180.

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路.

Dec 18: Britney Spears – 2000s Divas Live! @ The Pearl



Get ready to travel back in time to the golden era of pop music with The Pearl's Red Stars as they host an unforgettable tribute concert celebrating the iconic Britney Spears and the influential divas of the 2000s.

Expect the biggest hits from Britney Spears, including timeless tracks that defined a generation. Joining the lineup are chart-topping hits from other beloved artists of the era such as Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Avril Lavigne, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, and Dua Lipa.

This night promises to be more than just a concert; it will be a celebration of the music that shaped the early 2000s. Fans can expect to hear their favorite songs live, delivered with the passion and energy that only The Pearl's Red Stars can bring to the stage!

There will also be a pre-show from Grace from 7pm.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 18, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 19: Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock @ The Pearl

Experience Avril Lavigne & Ladies Rock, featuring the music of Alanis Morrisette, Joan Jett, Pink, Tina Turner, No Doubt, Evanescence, the Cranberries and, of course – Avril Lavigne!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Thu Dec 19, 8pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 20: Doctor Midnight Irish Live Music @ Abbey Road

Live music from the Emerald Isle and Irish band Doctor Midnight.



Fri Dec 20, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Dec 20: Coldplay Tribute Concert @ The Pearl



Shanghai, it’s time to shake those sleigh bells! The Pearl is thrilled to present the 5th Annual Mrs. Claus 'Jingle Balls' Show, a night of dazzling entertainment, holiday cheer, and plenty of festive mischief.

Mrs. Claus, embodied by the sensational Cocosanti, has returned from her globe-trotting adventures, bringing an arsenal of spicy surprises and performance treats to heat up your holiday season. This is your chance to revel in the most electrifying holiday party in town!

What’s in store:

Shanghai’s beloved Sugar & Salt Burlesque Troupe, bringing sultry 'adults-only' performances to set the night aglow

The stunning Pearl Dancers, delivering captivating routines to keep the energy sizzling

A special debut performance by The Pearl's newest star, the sensational Kitty Kat

An unforgettable set by the incredible Red Stars, featuring a full Coldplay tribute show that will have you singing, dancing, and partying all night long.

This 'naughty or nice' event is the perfect way to celebrate the season in true Pearl fashion — fun, flirty, and fabulous! Don’t miss your chance to join us for an evening of glamour, giggles, and holiday grooves.

Space is limited, and tickets are already flying off the shelves! Gather your friends, don your most festive attire, and get ready for an unforgettable evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Dec 20, 8pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 21: Abba Mamma Mia Tribute Concert @ The Pearl

Shanghai, it’s time to shake those sleigh bells! The Pearl is thrilled to present the 5th Annual Mrs. Claus 'Jingle Balls' Show, a night of dazzling entertainment, holiday cheer, and plenty of festive mischief.

Mrs. Claus, embodied by the sensational Cocosanti, has returned from her globe-trotting adventures, bringing an arsenal of spicy surprises and performance treats to heat up your holiday season. This is your chance to revel in the most electrifying holiday party in town!

What’s in store:

Shanghai’s beloved Sugar & Salt Burlesque Troupe, bringing sultry 'adults-only' performances to set the night aglow

The stunning Pearl Dancers, delivering captivating routines to keep the energy sizzling

A special debut performance by The Pearl's newest star, the sensational Kitty Kat

An unforgettable set by the incredible Red Stars, featuring a full ABBA tribute show that will have you singing, dancing, and partying all night long.

This 'naughty or nice' event is the perfect way to celebrate the season in true Pearl fashion — fun, flirty, and fabulous! Don’t miss your chance to join us for an evening of glamour, giggles, and holiday grooves.

Space is limited, and tickets are already flying off the shelves! Gather your friends, don your most festive attire, and get ready for an unforgettable evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 21, 8pm; RMB180

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 21: T.S.O.L. @ Specters

Burst City, Trash-A-Go-Go and Specters is bringing legendary punk rock band T.S.O.L. to China for the very first time!

As a pivotal act at the cross section of West Coast punk, deathrock, and metal, this is a unique chance to catch one of the most unique and influential bands in rock at a close-up, in your face club show.

SoCal’s T.S.O.L. (True Sounds of Liberty) burst onto the scene in the late ’70s and quickly became a pillar of the American hardcore punk scene.

Now, 40 years since their formation, T.S.O.L. are bringing the true sounds of the early ’80s L.A. punk scene to China!

Guests: Roundeye, The Molds & Tina Turnatrick

Sat Dec 21, 8pm; RMB198-368

Specters, Bldg D, 753 Yuyuan Lu, by Zhenning Lu, Changning District 愚园路753号D楼, 近镇宁路

Dec 24 & 25: Mrs Claus Festive Dinner & Show @ The Pearl



Mrs Claus (Cocosanti) welcomes you to a hearty Christmas Feast, prepared none other than Chef Elf Lung himself, complete with a full buffet of big fresh roasted juicy turkey, 7-spiced salmon, full selection of fixings and bit of mulled wine for a hint of debauchery.

And what is a Christmas evening without some festive entertainment? Mrs Claus will be inviting a delightful group of North Pole friends to entertain you all. Expect to be regailed by Christmas classics that will make you feel at home and all warm and fuzzy.

Bring your friends and family. On this eve, don’t worry about any coal stuffed in your stocking, only worry about the delicious meal piled high on your plate.



After all, you know what they say: when the jolly man’s away, the naughty folk will play.



As special gift, this year everyone is invited to stay after dinner for the Red Stars’ Beatles and British Invasion concert (see below)!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed 24 & 25, Doors 6pm, Show 7.30pm; RMB398

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 24 & 25: The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl

Celebrate all things British and Christmas with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

There will also be a pre-show from 7.30pm with Mark W.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 9pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 24 & 25: Disney in Concert @ New Bund 31

The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

Dec 26: F#$K 2024 The Concert @ The Pearl

The Pearl first did this show January 1, 2022 to forget the dread of 2021 and it was a huge success. A night of great music, friends and rocking celebration. So much so they brought it back this year!

It’s called 'Hair of the Dog' and The Pearl is your tonic. To get over your New Year’s Eve hangover, we prescribe the F#$K 2024 Concert.

On the menu is all sorts of rock and rock, with The Pearl’s Red Stars band taking you on a journey through music’s greatest hits as we celebrate the start of 2025.



Expect a delectable witches brew of classic rock, punk rock and 90s rock. No rock will be left unturned!

Hits from bands such as AC/DC, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix will be paired with the Ramones and the Offspring, then topped with some Nirvana and Linkin Park for good measure.

To start the new year off right, come on down to the Pearl!

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Wed Dec 26, 8.30pm; RMB100

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 27 & 28: Taylor Swift End of Ers Tour Tribute Show @ The Pearl





Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri & Sat Dec 27 & 28, XXX; RMB388

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Dec 30: British NSO New Year's Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

READ MORE: WIN! National Symphony Orchestra New Year's Concert

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

Dec 31: NYE Gold Celebration @ The Pearl



This Year’s NYE Gold Theme Countdown Party at The Pearl!

Get ready for the biggest and most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration The Pearl has ever hosted!

This year, our Gold Theme Countdown Party promises an unforgettable night of glamour, excitement, and incredible performances, with 14 Pearl performers taking the stage.

NYE Lineup

The Full Red Stars Band: Ksenia the powerhouse songstress; Alex bringing the heat with his rocking guitar; Eugene slapping the bass with style; Gil the drum banger setting the rhythm

Coco: Your dazzling host for the evening

Grace: Delivering soulful and stunning vocals

Kitty Kat: The newest singer lighting up the stage

DJ Malu Knights: The lovely lady from Havana spinning tunes

Dancers Anna, Natalia, Veta, Sasha, Ge, Beto, & Vitaly

Highlights of the Night:

A luxurious Gold theme to add sparkle to your evening

Countdown like never before with 14 incredible performers

Festive drinks and gourmet food to keep you fueled for the party

Spectacular live music, dancing, and surprises throughout the night

Don’t miss your chance to welcome 2025 in style at The Pearl’s NYE Gold Theme Countdown Party. It sells out every year, so book your seats and packages ASAP.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 6pm doors, 9pm show; RMB388

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Like to Promote a Show?

Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:

