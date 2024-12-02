  1. home
Lufthansa Group to Launch Upstream Check-In Service in the Greater Bay Area

By That's GBA, December 2, 2024

Since September 30, Lufthansa Group has offered its guests the innovative Upstream Check-In (UCI) service in 8 ports of the Greater Bay Area

This service enables passengers who fly with Lufthansa German Airlines and Swiss International Air Lines to complete immigration, check-in and baggage tagging in 8 ports, namely 6 ferry ports and 2 land ports, before heading to the SkyPier, located in the restricted area of Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA). 

Lufthansa-Group-to-Launch-Upstream-Check-In-Service-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area-06.jpg

Seamlessly, passengers can then proceed directly to the boarding gates without clearing immigration and customs procedures in Hong Kong. 

Importantly, Upstream Check-In is also available for Lufthansa Group’s passengers who hold flight tickets from Europe to the Greater Bay Area.

With UCI, passengers can collect the baggage at the final destinations, as no baggage reclaim, and further airline check-in, are required. 

The minimum connection time at the HKIA SkyPier Terminal is then shortened from 110 minutes to approximately 80 minutes.

Lufthansa-Group-to-Launch-Upstream-Check-In-Service-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area-04.jpg

Frank Naeve, Lufthansa Group Senior Vice President of Sales & Distribution, attended the launch ceremony in Shenzhen Shekou Port and explained, “Our group is heavily investing in modernizing our fleet with the acquisition of state-of-the-art long-haul aircraft. But that’s not all, we are working continuously to improve our customer experience including the opening of new lounge facilities, offering new catering concepts as well as enhancing the digital experience for our customers. Overall, we are investing more than EUR2.5bn in Products & Services by 2025.” 

Lufthansa Group aims to enhance the passenger experience further and expects to serve around 20,000 passengers with this new service on a yearly basis.

Felipe Bonifatti, newly appointed Vice President of Asia Pacific & Joint Ventures East, Lufthansa Group, as well as Qian Chen, Senior Director of Sales Greater China, Lufthansa Group, also attended the kick-off ceremony of the UCI launch in Shenzhen.

Lufthansa-Group-to-Launch-Upstream-Check-In-Service-in-the-Greater-Bay-Area-07.jpg

Currently, Lufthansa Group offers direct flights from Hong Kong to Frankfurt, Germany and Zurich, Switzerland, both on a daily basis. 

To enjoy the convenient UCI service and purchase a ferry ticket, passengers are required to present valid Lufthansa Group air tickets with confirmed seats departing from HKIA. 

The 8 ports in the Greater Bay Area include Zhongshan, Shenzhen Shekou, Guangzhou Nansha, Dongguan Humen, Guangzhou Pazhou, Macau Maritime Ferry Terminal and Hong Kong–Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Zhuhai Port, Hong Kong–Zhuhai-Macau Bridge Macau Port

Furthermore, Lufthansa Cargo has a strong presence in South China as well and has added Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport to its freighter network, which has been serviced twice a week since this July. 

Lufthansa Group Hong Kong Shenzhen Travel News Travel Updates

