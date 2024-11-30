Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2024

It's that time of the year once again – time to recognize the Shanghai F&B industry with a big ol' party.
That's right – it's time to submit your nominees for the 22nd (TWENTY-SECOND!) Edition of the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place in January at our by now ceremonial home, The Pearl!
The That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights of the year for the Shanghai F&B community, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees.
From the finest cocktail bars and hippest cafes, to the most luxurious restaurants and favorite new eateries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.
And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more – and give them the credit they deserve.
Simply message us on WeChat with the following information:
Category
Nominee Name
Check out a video of last year's ceremony, followed by this year's categories...
The Newbies
New Restaurant of the Year
New Club of the Year
New Bar of the Year
Personalities
Chef of the Year
Mixologist of the Year
F&B Personality of the Year*
*It's not all chefs and mixologists – know of a manager, owner or other F&B legend who deserves some adoration?
International Restaurants (Western)
Burger of the Year
Pizza of the Year
Mexican Restaurant of the Year
Latin American Restaurant of the Year
Spanish Restaurant of the Year
French Restaurant of the Year
French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year
Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year
High End Italian Restaurant of the Year
Brunch of the Year
Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year
Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year
Steakhouse of the Year
Contemporary Restaurant of the Year
International Restaurants (Asian)
Thai Restaurant of the Year
Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year
Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year
Indian & Nepalese Restaurant of the Year
Korean Restaurant of the Year
Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Regional Chinese
Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year
Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream
Bakery of the Year
Ice Creamery of the Year
Café of the Year
Beverage and Nightlife
Rooftop Venue of the Year
Craft Beer Bar of the Year
Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year
Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year
Sports Bar of the Year
Live Music Venue of the Year
Whisky Bar of the Year
Wine Bar of the Year
LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year
Hotel Bars and Restaurants
Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year
Hotel French Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year
Hotel Steakhouse of the Year
Hotel Buffet of the Year
Hotel Brunch of the Year
Hotel Bar of the Year
Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year
Hotel Lounge of the Year
Sponsorship Opportunities
