Nominate Now in the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2024

By That's Shanghai, November 30, 2024

It's that time of the year once again – time to recognize the Shanghai F&B industry with a big ol' party.

That's right – it's time to submit your nominees for the 22nd (TWENTY-SECOND!) Edition of the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards, which will take place in January at our by now ceremonial home, The Pearl!

The That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards ceremony is one of the most prestigious nights of the year for the Shanghai F&B community, with thousands of votes cast and collected for the many nominees.

From the finest cocktail bars and hippest cafes, to the most luxurious restaurants and favorite new eateries, candidates represent the very best the city has to offer.

And, just like every year, readers can nominate their favorite restaurants, bars, chefs, cafes, mixologists and more – and give them the credit they deserve.

Simply message us on WeChat with the following information: 

  • Category

  • Nominee Name


Check out a video of last year's ceremony, followed by this year's categories...

READ MORE: Who Won What at the That's Shanghai Food & Drink Awards 2023

The Newbies

  • New Restaurant of the Year

  • New Club of the Year

  • New Bar of the Year

Personalities

  • Chef of the Year

  • Mixologist of the Year

  • F&B Personality of the Year*

*It's not all chefs and mixologists – know of a manager, owner or other F&B legend who deserves some adoration?

International Restaurants (Western)

  • Burger of the Year

  • Pizza of the Year

  • Mexican Restaurant of the Year

  • Latin American Restaurant of the Year

  • Spanish Restaurant of the Year

  • French Restaurant of the Year

  • French Fine Dining Restaurant of the Year

  • Casual Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • High End Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Brunch of the Year

  • Vegan or Vegetarian Restaurant of the Year

  • Middle Eastern Restaurant of the Year

  • Steakhouse of the Year

  • Contemporary Restaurant of the Year

International Restaurants (Asian)

  • Thai Restaurant of the Year

  • Vietnamese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southeast Asian Restaurant of the Year

  • Indian & Nepalese Restaurant of the Year

  • Korean Restaurant of the Year

  • Japanese Restaurant of the Year

Regional Chinese

  • Northwest & Central Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Eastern Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Southwest Chinese Restaurant of the Year

  • Contemporary Chinese Restaurant of the Year

Cafés, Desserts and Ice Cream

  • Bakery of the Year

  • Ice Creamery of the Year

  • Café of the Year

Beverage and Nightlife

  • Rooftop Venue of the Year

  • Craft Beer Bar of the Year

  • Casual Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Craft Cocktail Bar of the Year

  • Sports Bar of the Year

  • Live Music Venue of the Year

  • Whisky Bar of the Year

  • Wine Bar of the Year

  • LGBTQ+ Venue of the Year

Hotel Bars and Restaurants

  • Hotel Shanghainese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Cantonese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Japanese Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel French Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Italian Restaurant of the Year

  • Hotel Steakhouse of the Year

  • Hotel Buffet of the Year

  • Hotel Brunch of the Year

  • Hotel Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Rooftop Bar of the Year

  • Hotel Lounge of the Year

Sponsorship Opportunities

For sponsorship opportunities please contact us via email at marketing@thatsmags.com





