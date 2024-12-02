  1. home
A Journey to The Whole You: Opening of Spa by JW at JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

By That's Shenzhen, December 2, 2024

On December 3, 2024, the first Spa by JW in South China opened its doors at the JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

Inspired by the founder of Marriott International, Mr. J. Willard Marriott’s approach to life, inheriting the core value and positioning of the JW Marriott brand, Spa by JW delivers experiential retail and treatments that are tailored to your exact needs and focused on delivering four distinctive benefits - Calm, Indulge, Invigorate and Renew.

Spa by JW, with a total area of 700 m², is located on the 4th floor of the hotel with 2 couples’ treatment suites, 5 single treatment rooms and 1 foot massage room. 

The cozy spa Lounge is the perfect place to gather with friends or rest alone. 

Whether you're fatigued from a long journey or simply desire a well-deserved retreat, we provide a personalized spa experience that is as effortless as it is rewarding.

6c68e448227fa1573e4183b2b901e8d.jpg

Fully aware of the physical and mental needs of the contemporary urban community, Spa by JW introduces the characteristic care products of the premium Thai brand ADS

Be truly pampered with this soothing head-to-toe aromatherapy experience that infuses a personalized blend of powerful therapeutic essential oils. 

When the rhythm slows down, it’s time to embrace yourself and find the fading vitality. 

Featured ADS treatments include Emptiness Meditation Wood Therapy - the birch stick and cactus stick therapy and meditation, when a warm birch stick gently cares for the skin, and the elbow’s strength conducts deeply to muscle tissue, the treatment highlights the balance of healing between humans and the nature. 

Agarwood and Singing Bowl Healing Therapy – rejuvenating the inner energy with sound waves, when the warmth of a hot bowl pervades skin texture, the aromatic fusion of agarwood, jasmine, patchouli and coconut diffused all around, a physical and mental journey from the hustle and bustle awaits.

4717e75631f66e9ff27b9e293c268ee.jpg

Whether you are looking for relaxation for your body and mind, or luxurious nourishment for your skin to restore radiance and vitality, Spa by JW is always a smart choice. 

GEMOLOGY, a French professional skincare brand, takes precious stones and semi-precious stones as inspiration to transform natural treasures into a source of nourishment for the skin. 

VALMONT, the iconic Swiss brand, is known as the magician of skincare worldwide, combining alpine natural ingredients with innovative science and technology to create a timeless luxury experience.

995f3bbba02d3264f0fea740b426cb4.jpg

On the occasion of the grand opening, from now until February 28, 2025, Spa by JW offers exclusive treatments for our distinguished guests at a special rate of RMB499/60 mins for Emptiness Meditation Wood Therapy, to revitalize the mind, body, and spirit, also to awaken the five senses during the busy travel.

Spa by JW

TEL：+86755-2269 8160/8161

Operating Hours: 11am to midnight daily

Location: 4/F, JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen

Note: All therapies and treatments should be booked at least 4 hours in advance

JW Marriott Hotel Shenzhen Hotel News SPA

