Beijing Capital Airport (PEK) Customs recently announced that they have apprehended a foreign male attempting to smuggle drugs in his internal cavities into China.

Beijing Customs Catches Foreigner Smuggling 123 Drug Pellets Internally. Video via 九派新闻/Sina

The bust is the largest drug-smuggling case involving internal concealment discovered through passenger inspection channels by Beijing Customs in over five years.

Custom officers at PEK noticed a male foreigner behaving suspiciously and appearing nervous. In addition, he did not declare any goods or personal items while going through customs.

The officers were able to determine that the suspect was transporting drugs internally and had him expel four cylindrical objects wrapped in rubber membranes from his internal cavities.

A total of 123 yellowish pellets weighing 1,580.44 grams were found inside the concealed packages and preliminary testing revealed the substance inside them to be highly pure cocaine.

He was then transferred to China’s anti-smuggling authorities for further examination and monitoring at a designated medical facility.

Drug smuggling is a serious offence in China with severe punishments ranging from long-term imprisonment to the death penalty. Crackdowns in the last few years China has increased the crackdown on smuggling and drug abuse across the country.

In June of 2023, China’s top customs authorities reported that they had investigated 1,037 criminal cases related to drug smuggling since 2022, seizing over 5.3 tons of contraband.

Overall, drug use has greatly decreased in recent years, and it is likely will continue to decrease in the near future.

[Cover image via Beijing Capital Airport Customs]








