  1. home
  2. Articles

Beijing Customs Catches Foreigner Smuggling 123 Drug Pellets Internally

By That's Beijing, November 29, 2024

0 0

Beijing Capital Airport (PEK) Customs recently announced that they have apprehended a foreign male attempting to smuggle drugs in his internal cavities into China.

Beijing Customs Catches Foreigner Smuggling 123 Drug Pellets Internally. Video via 九派新闻/Sina

The bust is the largest drug-smuggling case involving internal concealment discovered through passenger inspection channels by Beijing Customs in over five years. 

Custom officers at PEK noticed a male foreigner behaving suspiciously and appearing nervous. In addition, he did not declare any goods or personal items while going through customs.

The officers were able to determine that the suspect was transporting drugs internally and had him expel four cylindrical objects wrapped in rubber membranes from his internal cavities. 

READ MORE: Volkswagen Executive Deported for Cannabis Use in Thailand 

A total of 123 yellowish pellets weighing 1,580.44 grams were found inside the concealed packages and preliminary testing revealed the substance inside them to be highly pure cocaine. 

He was then transferred to China’s anti-smuggling authorities for further examination and monitoring at a designated medical facility.

Drug smuggling is a serious offence in China with severe punishments ranging from long-term imprisonment to the death penalty. Crackdowns in the last few years China has increased the crackdown on smuggling and drug abuse across the country.

In June of 2023, China’s top customs authorities reported that they had investigated 1,037 criminal cases related to drug smuggling since 2022, seizing over 5.3 tons of contraband.

Overall, drug use has greatly decreased in recent years, and it is likely will continue to decrease in the near future. 

For the latest news and updates, follow our official WeChat account, That’s Beijing.

[Cover image via Beijing Capital Airport Customs]

ThatsBeijingWechat.png


China Customs

more news

Iconic Italian Confectionery Brand Leone Opens 1st China Stores

Iconic Italian Confectionery Brand Leone Opens 1st China Stores

Just in time for the festive season!

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

'1000 Miglia Experience CHINA' Classic Car Carnival Kicks Off in Guangzhou

Classic cars in action!

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

China-Arab Economic Ties Strengthened at Canton Fair

Promoting economic and trade policies and sharing trade opportunities!

Monthly Events at Atmosphere, China World Summit Wing Beijing

Drink in their great deals and great views!

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing Launches ‘A Taste of Beijing’

Chef Zoe introduces a delectable new menu

Guangzhou Marks 240th Anniversary of US Merchant Ship's China Voyage

The Empress of China arrived in Guangzhou on August 28, 1784.

Sumac Brings China's Best Lebanese Cuisine to Liangma River

Celebrated Hong Kong restaurant opens a Beijing Branch

Iconic UK Shoegaze Pioneers RIDE Talks China Tour

Bassist Steve Queralt on being back in the Middle Kingdom

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

T+ Tickets: Japanese Wrestling, Disney + More!

T+ Tickets: Japanese Wrestling, Disney + More!

Beijing Customs Catches Foreigner Smuggling 123 Drug Pellets Internally

Beijing Customs Catches Foreigner Smuggling 123 Drug Pellets Internally

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

16 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

16 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

The Westin's Grand Bubbly Brunch Goes Festive

The Westin's Grand Bubbly Brunch Goes Festive

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives