8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

3-Day Changbaishan Ultimate Ski Resort Experience



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Changbaishan Wanda International Ski Resort is a premier winter destination and a breathtaking snow paradise located in Jilin Province – just 10 kilometers from Changbaishan Airport, making it an incredibly accessible getaway for ski enthusiasts and travelers alike.

Spanning 21 square kilometers, the resort offers state-of-the-art facilities and experiences, including 43 ski trails with a total length of 32 kilometers, it accommodating up to 8,000 skiers at a time.

Originally planned for the Winter Olympics, the resort adheres to world-class standards, ensuring an exceptional experience for skiers of all levels, while the vibrant village offers luxury hotels, restaurants, shops, spas, and various recreational facilities for a complete alpine getaway.

Recognized as Asia’s largest and a world-class ski resort, Changbaishan Wanda International Resort is the ultimate destination in China for skiing, snowboarding, and winter recreation.

Whether you’re an experienced skier or a beginner, this resort provides an unparalleled experience in a stunning natural setting.

Whitewater River Rafting in Yunnan



Image courtesy of Sylvie

Whitewater River Rafting is thrilling fun! The NuJiang River in its turquoise winter color provides the best conditions for it.

Suitable for beginners, it is a great activity for families (kids aged 9+), groups of friends (minimum six people), or as a company teambuilding activity.

The full fun is a seven-day trip, including some hiking, hot springs and visiting a coffee plantation, in addition to three days drifting down the river rapids!

Shorter, tailor-made options are of course also available.

For more information, or to inquire about a private, tailor-made trip to Yunnan, add Sylvie on WeChat by scanning the QR code above.

Or check the website by scanning the QR code below:

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





Image courtesy of Dragon Events

If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

3-Day Mount Siguniang Ice Climb



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Mount Siguniang Scenic Area, also known as the 'Four Sisters Mountain,' is a breathtaking wilderness destination in western Sichuan Province.

Located about 220 kilometers (136 miles) from Chengdu, it is a 4-hour drive to this pristine nature reserve near Rilong town in Aba Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture.

The area is renowned for its diverse landscapes, including the towering peaks of Mount Siguniang and three enchanting valleys: Shuangqiao Valley, Changping Valley, and Haizi Valley.

A haven for nature lovers, the region is known for its untouched beauty. The scenery features dramatic contrasts, from towering snow-capped peaks to serene blue skies, mysterious mist and clouds to ancient cypress forests and expansive alpine meadows.

And, of course, rushing waterfalls that turn into ice-climbing spots in winter. Perfect for adventurers and those seeking tranquility, this trip promises unforgettable experiences.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers





Image courtesy of C Adventure

Experience the magical winter wonderland of Harbin, home to one of the four largest ice festivals in the world.

Witness the giant, lit-up ice sculptures of Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, intricately designed and glowing in vibrant colors. This annual festival is a spectacle of art and engineering, showcasing castles, towers, and monuments made entirely of ice.

Visit stunning Russian-style Orthodox church St. Sophia Cathedral, known for its Byzantine architecture and iconic green dome, a symbol of Harbin’s rich history and cultural fusion.

Stroll along this Central Street, or Zhongyang Dajie, a historic pedestrian street lined with old Western-style buildings, charming shops, and restaurants offering Russian and local delicacies.

Enjoy thrilling winter activities on the frozen Songhua River, including ice skating, sledding, and even winter swimming for the adventurous.

Head to Siberian Tiger Park and get up close with the majestic Siberian tigers, one of the world’s most endangered species.

This trip is a must for anyone eager to embrace the magic of winter in one of the most unique destinations in China!

2-Day Holy Mountain Sawu Main Peak Climb



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Holy Mountain Sawu, located in Western Sichuan, is a mystical destination rich in natural beauty and cultural legends; according to local folklore, it possesses the power to exorcise evil spirits.

Surrounded by seven sacred lakes and two stunning sites – Big Longtoutan and Small Longtoutan, resembling mythical creatures protecting the mountain – it offers a truly enchanting experience and picturesque, spiritual setting.

The main peak stands at 5,160 meters, making it ideal for entry-level outdoor enthusiasts seeking a high-altitude challenge and, as a lesser-known destination, remains a hidden gem, perfect for a unique weekend adventure.

7-Day Kunming-Dali-Lijiang Classic Yunnan Tour





Image courtesy of C Adventure



Step into a world of ethnic minorities with brilliant ancient culture and unique customs.

This tour takes place in Kunming, Dali, and Lijiang Old Town, plus taking in trading posts on the ancient Tea Horse Road, snow-capped mountains, thrilling gorges and the holy land of Shangri-La.

Located in the mysterious Tibetan borderlands, Shangri-La is home to many grand monasteries, wetlands and meadows.

Enjoy ethnic festivals, architecture, costumes, customs, etiquette, local delicacies, handicrafts, plus singing and dancing with the locals.

And, of course, breathtaking natural scenery.

2-Day Jiesi Valley Chuanshan Cave Trekking Tour



Image courtesy of C Adventure

Chuanshan Cave, located in Western Sichuan, is an excellent alternative trekking destination.

Slightly harder than climbing Mount Siguniang Dafeng, the summit of Chuanshan Cave reaches 4,900 meters, making it suitable for trekkers with experience at high altitudes.

Surrounded by stunning snow-capped mountains, it offers incredible views and a challenging yet rewarding experience. While beyond the cave, the area is rich in Tibetan culture.

[Cover image courtesy of C Adventure]