Authentic Thai Delights at The Sukhothai Shanghai

URBAN Café has orchestrated an exquisite symphony of flavors and visuals, guiding you on a journey to uncover the astonishing culinary secrets of Thailand.

Chef Anchalee Luadkham, a renowned chef from Chiang Mai, with her royal and celebrity catering experience, brings the warmth of home-style Thai cooking to URBAN Café.

Her expertise in seasonal ingredients and Siamese spices captures the soul of Thai cuisine, reflecting a dedication to culinary craftsmanship.

Chef’s Signatures

Soup nua braised 5 hours beef brisket & beef tendon

Beef brisket and tendon is handpicked for its flavor, then slow-braised with a blend of five spices for five hours, resulting in a rich aroma and hearty texture.

You can further customize the flavor with additional seasonings to create own unique taste.

Sur rong hai grilled marinated Australian Wagyu beef blade

Premium Wagyu beef from the lush pastures of Australia. Through the Maillard reaction, it develops a beautiful caramel color and a perfect charred exterior with a tender, juicy interior.

Paired with spicy tamarind sauce, roasted rice noodles and mixed vegetables, this dish offers both flavor and nutrition.

Thai style crab omelet

The back of the crab hides a tasty secret with its sweet shoulder meat. Wrapped in a golden, fluffy omelet, the fresh sweetness of the crab is perfectly preserved, blending with the egg for an irresistible combination.

Hor muk pla Thai fish soufflé

This Thai-style fish soufflé distills the essence of Thailand's coastline. Freshly deboned fish is pounded into mince and cooked with a variety of seafood.

The rich red curry sauce mixed with creamy coconut milk, basil, and red chili creates a delightful aromatic blend that tantalizes the taste buds.

Ka noom krok Thai coconut pancake

Savor an iconic Thai street-style dessert: Rich, aromatic coconut pancakes filled with sweet corn taro, scallions, and purple sweet potato.

The layers of flavor and silky texture provides an unforgettable experience.

More Thai Flavors

Gai pad takrit classic Thai street food wok fried chicken

Pad pla muk stir-fried squid

Gaeng phed ped yang authentic Thai red curry roasted duck

Pad nor mai wok fried fresh seasonal bamboo

Phueak gang buad steam taro young coconut meat in sweet coconut milk

Coconut ice cream burger

Rooted in Thai culinary tradition, URBAN Café offers a delightful seasonal journey, uncovering the secrets behind the global popularity of Thai cuisine.

The restaurant blends natural elements indoors with green leaf-patterned tiles and terrazzo walls, complemented by Asian urban-style accents.

The spacious outdoor terrace provides a secluded dining experience with tropical plants and bamboo decor, creating an exclusive space to enjoy the lush surroundings.

URBAN Café, 1/F, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号1层, 近石门一路, 021-5237 8888

[All images courtesy of The Sukhothai Shanghai]