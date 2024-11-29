  1. home
  2. Articles

Authentic Thai Delights at The Sukhothai Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, November 29, 2024

0 0

URBAN Café has orchestrated an exquisite symphony of flavors and visuals, guiding you on a journey to uncover the astonishing culinary secrets of Thailand.

Chef Anchalee Luadkham, a renowned chef from Chiang Mai, with her royal and celebrity catering experience, brings the warmth of home-style Thai cooking to URBAN Café.

Her expertise in seasonal ingredients and Siamese spices captures the soul of Thai cuisine, reflecting a dedication to culinary craftsmanship.

1.jpg

Chef’s Signatures

Soup nua braised 5 hours beef brisket & beef tendon

3.jpg

Beef brisket and tendon is handpicked for its flavor, then slow-braised with a blend of five spices for five hours, resulting in a rich aroma and hearty texture.

You can further customize the flavor with additional seasonings to create own unique taste.

Sur rong hai grilled marinated Australian Wagyu beef blade

4.jpg

Premium Wagyu beef from the lush pastures of Australia. Through the Maillard reaction, it develops a beautiful caramel color and a perfect charred exterior with a tender, juicy interior.

Paired with spicy tamarind sauce, roasted rice noodles and mixed vegetables, this dish offers both flavor and nutrition.

Thai style crab omelet

5.jpg

The back of the crab hides a tasty secret with its sweet shoulder meat. Wrapped in a golden, fluffy omelet, the fresh sweetness of the crab is perfectly preserved, blending with the egg for an irresistible combination.

Hor muk pla Thai fish soufflé

7.jpg

This Thai-style fish soufflé distills the essence of Thailand's coastline. Freshly deboned fish is pounded into mince and cooked with a variety of seafood.

The rich red curry sauce mixed with creamy coconut milk, basil, and red chili creates a delightful aromatic blend that tantalizes the taste buds.

Ka noom krok Thai coconut pancake

6.jpg

Savor an iconic Thai street-style dessert: Rich, aromatic coconut pancakes filled with sweet corn taro, scallions, and purple sweet potato.

The layers of flavor and silky texture provides an unforgettable experience.

More Thai Flavors

Gai pad takrit classic Thai street food wok fried chicken

8.jpg

Pad pla muk stir-fried squid

9.jpg

Gaeng phed ped yang authentic Thai red curry roasted duck

10.jpg

Pad nor mai wok fried fresh seasonal bamboo

11.jpg

Phueak gang buad steam taro young coconut meat in sweet coconut milk

12.jpg

Coconut ice cream burger

13.jpg 

Rooted in Thai culinary tradition, URBAN Café offers a delightful seasonal journey, uncovering the secrets behind the global popularity of Thai cuisine.

The restaurant blends natural elements indoors with green leaf-patterned tiles and terrazzo walls, complemented by Asian urban-style accents.

The spacious outdoor terrace provides a secluded dining experience with tropical plants and bamboo decor, creating an exclusive space to enjoy the lush surroundings.

URBAN Café, 1/F, 380 Weihai Lu, by Shimenyi Lu 威海路380号1层, 近石门一路, 021-5237 8888

[All images courtesy of The Sukhothai Shanghai]

more news

Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela Interprets French Culinary Delights

Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela Interprets French Culinary Delights

Brasserie 1893 at Waldorf Astoria Beijing's Chef Mandela presents a new menu of stylish French cuisine

"Uniquely Thai" Food Festival at InterContinental Chengdu Global Center

InterContinental Chengdu Global Center launched the "Uniquely Thai" Thai Food Festival, spicing up the culinary scene.

The Westin's Grand Bubbly Brunch Goes Festive!

The Westin's Grand Bubbly Brunch Goes Festive!

So good Santa is joining

Pecopeco: Fantastic Japanese Fusion Food

Pecopeco reopens at a new location in Dongba

32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Turkey Legacy at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Thanksgiving, Christmas & New Year's

Top 5 Pet-Friendly Places in Beijing for the Winter

Where to eat & hang with your furry friends!

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

Gobble! Gobble!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Authentic Thai Delights at The Sukhothai Shanghai

Authentic Thai Delights at The Sukhothai Shanghai

3rd XJTLU International Day Bridges Diverse Cultures

3rd XJTLU International Day Bridges Diverse Cultures

A Brief History of Shared Bikes: A Love & Hate Relationship

A Brief History of Shared Bikes: A Love & Hate Relationship

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives