12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Philippine Gourmet Festival at The Balcony, Grand Hyatt Beijing

Grand Hyatt Beijing Executive Chef Luca, in collaboration with guest chef Michelle Adrillana from the Philippines, invite you to embark on a tropical adventure for your taste buds – immersing you in the fiery island charm and the vibrant culinary seascape of the Philippines.

Adrillana brings a unique flare to Filipino cuisine using local flavors to enhance her modern take on traditional foods. She brings color and creativity to her dishes, as well as works to promote sustainability and awareness to the food industry.

Supported by the Philippine Embassy, guests who dine at The Balcony during the gourmet period will have a chance to win a special airline ticket！

November 29 – December 21

Lunch buffet is available daily until December 5: RMB338/person

Dinner buffet is available daily until December 5, after which it will be available Wednesday to Saturday until December 21: RMB388/person

Set dinner menu by Chef Luca and Chef Michelle will be available from Sunday to Tuesday from December 5-21

Tel: 010 6510 9024

Fb.reservation.beigh@hyatt.com

The Balcony, L2 Grand Hyatt Beijing, No.1 Dong Chang'an Avenue, Dongcheng

Brunch Up Time at N'JOY



On December 25th, N'JOY takes you on a journey through the unique flavors of global cuisine! Kick off a wonderful experience with a stunning bluefin tuna show. From fresh and rich seafood options – including live lobster, Alaskan crab, and oysters – to exotic Southeast Asian dishes, to unique smoked meats, delicate Hong Kong-style steamed dim sum, and authentic Beijing snacks, each dish embodies the chef's ingenuity and thoughtfulness. There will be a live band for entertainment so reserve your spot for your family and friends!

December 25, 11.30-3pm

RMB888

Tel: 010 5926 8238

N’JOY, Nuo Hotel Beijing, No.2A Jiangtai Road, Chanyang

Cami Layé Okún at Dada

Cami Layé Okún, Cuba's vinyl queen, blends African beats with Latin grooves, spinning rare gems and global sounds for an unforgettable musical journey! Cami Layé Okún is a super cool DJ and music digger from Cuba, inspired by the seamless blend of African and Latin American sounds – the kind of vibe that hooks you instantly.

But her vinyl collection? It goes way beyond that. Cami scours the globe for rare gems, finding music with deep stories and soulful roots. She is playing Clockenflap the day after on her epic tour through Asia.

November 30, 9pm-late

RMB60 before 11pm, RMB90 after 11pm

Dada Beijing, B1 Ritan International Trade Center Block A, No.17 Ritan Beilu, Chaoyang

Aleksandir at ByeByeDisco x Ballroom

ByeByeDisco will be hosting Aleksandir, a super producer who rose to fame in the global electronic music industry during his youth. This musical genius, with a knack for melody creation and timbre control, is coming to China for the first time. Two local producers, Night Swimmer and Duanluoo, will provide support before and after.

November 29, 9-4pm

RMB100 (Free entry before 11pm and after 2am)

UIC, L5 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

Secret Garden: Apollo with Roni Macedo at Migas Mercado



After an epic autumn season with over 10 spectacular parties, Wildkats are bringing back their Secret Garden concept for one final celebration to close the 2024 autumn season. Get ready for a vibrant, stylish, and groovy event to welcome the chilly Beijing winter in style. Dress to impress – cameras will be capturing every moment!

Headlining the night is the talented Brazilian DJ & Producer Roni Macedo, who made waves during his Beijing debut at our signature rooftop event back in June. He’ll be joined by an outstanding lineup of support acts: Terry Blaco, Shakti, and Spruce, who’ll also be celebrating his birthday – making it an official Wildkats birthday bash!

November 30, 10pm-4.30am

Presale: RMB100, Door: RMB130

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Superfreq* at Migas Mercado



Migas’ new monthly night Superfreq* is here! Each month they will pick their favorite DJs to play an epic set of all night back 2 back mixing! At the very first Superfreq* night, Migas will bring you three talented DJs: Diggers, Juhstynn, and Mr. Stretch! The best House music will be on offer as their DJs dive deep into their collections and get your weekend off to a flying start.

November 29, 10pm-late

RMB30

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

We Love the 90’s at Celestial



In the 90s, for the golden age of Chinese pop music, China had great talents who influenced us all for the current generation. On this Saturday, the band ‘Made In Beijing ‘will pay a special tribute to the 90s Chinese pop music, if you ever curious of that time, this'll be your chance to recapture it!

November 30, 9pm-late

Free entry

Celestial, 2F No.74 Dongsi Beidajie, Dongcheng

From the Gobi at DDC



Get ready for a captivating musical journey as From the Gobi brings their unique sound to DDC! This genre-defying band blends elements of rock, folk, and traditional Asian influences, creating a soundscape that evokes the vastness of the Gobi Desert and the pulse of modern life.

Known for their electrifying performances and evocative storytelling, From the Gobi promises an evening of rich melodies, dynamic rhythms, and an atmosphere that resonates with audiences of all ages. Whether you're a seasoned music lover or simply looking for a memorable night out, this event is not to be missed.

November 29, 8pm

RMB198

DDC, Ritan International Trade Center, Ground Floor, 39 Shenlu Street, Chaoyang

E vergreen: Julius Rodriguez at Blue Note



Julius Rodriguez, also known as ‘Orange Julius,’ is an American pianist, drummer, and composer whose music includes jazz, avant-garde, R & B, hip-hop, and pop. At just 26 years old, Julius Rodriguez has played hundreds of shows and enjoys a glowing reputation as a forward-thinking accompanist. He's still working on the hit ‘Blue Giant’ Anime soundtrack series played in MOMENTS.

November 30 & December 1, Doors open 6.30pm/Show at 8pm

RMB340

Blue Note, No.23 Qianmen Dongjie, Dongcheng

The Myth of the Present World at Linda Gallery

This art show will feature two unique artists. Jiang Shuo, lives in Austria but was born in 1958 in China. She is a pioneer among Chinese female sculptors in contemporary art. She is known for her engaging sculptures examining modern China's societal and cultural changes. Jiang’s art has been showcased internationally, with exhibitions in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Wu Shaoxiang, another influential artist from Austria, is acclaimed for blending traditional Chinese aesthetics with Western modernist techniques. His sculptures often highlight consumerism, identity, and globalization themes, creating a dialogue between history and the contemporary world.

December 2-31, 10am-6pm

Free entry

Linda Gallery, East Street, 798 Art Zone, Jiuxiangiao, Chaoyang

Vienna Calling at the Winners Gallery



Rudolf Fitz is renowned for his vibrant colors and innovative techniques, transforming Vienna's iconic architecture into a dynamic expression of urban life. His paintings not only reflect the rich history of this city, but also showcase its modern spirit, perfectly blending tradition and modernity. In his works Rudolf Fitz creates fictional realities, which are reflected in elements of old store fronts, letterings, and signs. He invites the audience into another era to awaken their childhood memories and desires.

December 2-25, 10am-7pm

Free to the public with a reservation. Scan the QR code below to book now!

Winners Gallery, 4F Sanlitun Mechanical and Electrical Courtyard No. 4 Gongti Beilu, Chaoyang

Last Adoption Fair 2024 at Beijing Riviera

Sadly, due to the harsh weather in winter, the upcoming adoption fair will be the last adoption event at Beijing Riviera in the year of 2024. Despite their utmost efforts to find solutions for outdoor activities in winter and to move the animals indoors, they have decided to temporarily suspend the event at Beijing Riviera. However, this does not mean that they stop striving. Winter is a time for us to gather our strength and to prepare for the blooming of spring in the coming year.

November 30-December 12, 11am-5pm

Riviera Clubhouse, No.1 Xiangjiang Beilu, Chaoyang

