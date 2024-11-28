CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

The latest presentation of the large-scale art project CosmoDreams, contemporary artist Marina Fedorova's art feast Journey with Cosmodreams: Exploring the Infinite has finally landed in PLM.

Fedorova builds an immersive art world centered around the future, nature, home and the spirit of exploration through a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, digital art and virtual reality.





On November 15, the exhibition held a grand opening ceremony at plm, unveiling a magnificent artistic journey about the future and the universe for the audience.

Fedorova was on hand to share this creative and imaginative moment with Wendy Xu from the Powerlong Group, Grace Zhang, deputy Director of the PLM and other guests from the fields of art, culture and media.

With the arrival of guests one after another, the museum was gradually lit up by an atmosphere of enthusiasm and anticipation.

The opening ceremony began with a welcome speech by Grace Zhang, and Fedorova shared with the audience her inspiration and creative journey for the CosmoDreams project.

The artist's passionate narration brought everyone into the future world she envisioned. Afterwards, the guests were guided by the artist to start the exhibition tour.

The deep universe, the vitality of the future city, the intertwining of nature and emotion, the viewing process is like traveling through time and space, which is unforgettable.

After the tour, the museum prepared a relaxing cocktail party for the guests, during which the media asked questions and exchanged ideas, and Federova had an in-depth conversation with a number of journalists in the “Nature” gallery, sharing her insights on art and the future.

Journey with Cosmodreams: Exploring the Infinite is a clever blend of spatial design and artwork, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.

Visitors will be immersed in a multi-layered ‘simulated’ space, travelling freely between the universe and the earth, experiencing the power of nature and the vision of the city of the future.

With her dreamy visual language, Fedorova outlines a universe that is both strange and familiar. In this vast space and time, people will not only experience their own insignificance, but also rethink the complex relationship between human beings, echnology and the world.

The five exhibition areas extend from outer space to the city of the future, and then delve into the intertwining of nature and human emotions, weaving a poetic dialogue between mankind and the universe.



