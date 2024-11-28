  1. home
  2. Articles

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

By That's Shanghai, November 28, 2024

0 0

The latest presentation of the large-scale art project CosmoDreams, contemporary artist Marina Fedorova's art feast Journey with Cosmodreams: Exploring the Infinite has finally landed in PLM.

.JPG

Fedorova builds an immersive art world centered around the future, nature, home and the spirit of exploration through a variety of mediums, including painting, sculpture, digital art and virtual reality.

.JPG


On November 15, the exhibition held a grand opening ceremony at plm, unveiling a magnificent artistic journey about the future and the universe for the audience.

4-.JPG

Fedorova was on hand to share this creative and imaginative moment with Wendy Xu from the Powerlong Group, Grace Zhang, deputy Director of the PLM and other guests from the fields of art, culture and media.

With the arrival of guests one after another, the museum was gradually lit up by an atmosphere of enthusiasm and anticipation.

JPG.JPG

The opening ceremony began with a welcome speech by Grace Zhang, and Fedorova shared with the audience her inspiration and creative journey for the CosmoDreams project.

The artist's passionate narration brought everyone into the future world she envisioned. Afterwards, the guests were guided by the artist to start the exhibition tour. 

WUS5652.JPG

WUS5650.JPG

The deep universe, the vitality of the future city, the intertwining of nature and emotion, the viewing process is like traveling through time and space, which is unforgettable.

WUS5641.JPG

WUS5660.JPG

After the tour, the museum prepared a relaxing cocktail party for the guests, during which the media asked questions and exchanged ideas, and Federova had an in-depth conversation with a number of journalists in the “Nature” gallery, sharing her insights on art and the future.

.JPG

Journey with Cosmodreams: Exploring the Infinite is a clever blend of spatial design and artwork, blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.

Visitors will be immersed in a multi-layered ‘simulated’ space, travelling freely between the universe and the earth, experiencing the power of nature and the vision of the city of the future.

WUS6001.JPG

WUS5030.JPG

WUS6025.JPG

WUS6034.JPG

WUS6064.JPG

With her dreamy visual language, Fedorova outlines a universe that is both strange and familiar. In this vast space and time, people will not only experience their own insignificance, but also rethink the complex relationship between human beings, echnology and the world.

The five exhibition areas extend from outer space to the city of the future, and then delve into the intertwining of nature and human emotions, weaving a poetic dialogue between mankind and the universe.


more news

Plaza 66 Shines with Star-Studded 2024 HOME TO LUXURY Gala

Plaza 66 Shines with Star-Studded 2024 HOME TO LUXURY Gala

An unparalleled blend of fashion, culture, and culinary excellence.

32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

32 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

10 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

10 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & music you won't want to miss!

T+ Tickets: Blue Man Group, Swan Lake, Disney + More!

Shanghai at your fingertips

Yuletide at the Legendary Fairmont Peace Hotel

Festive feelings at an iconic Shanghai landmark

42 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

The city is your oyster!

Foreigners in Film: Brian O'Shea on Acting & Social Media Fame

Argentinian actor discusses working in China

12 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Don't miss this music, food and more!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

A Brief History of Shared Bikes: A Love & Hate Relationship

A Brief History of Shared Bikes: A Love & Hate Relationship

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

23 Amazing Art Shows This December in Guangzhou

23 Amazing Art Shows This December in Guangzhou

11 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

11 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives