23 Amazing Art Shows This December in Guangzhou

The Pace of Times: Collection from Guangdong Museum of Art

The exhibition showcases over 150 outstanding pieces from its collection. Through a comprehensive exploration of social life and cultural thought, these works reflect the development of both the people’s lives and their spiritual landscape in 20th-century China. The exhibition highlights the societal realities of the time while serving as a microcosm of the evolution of Chinese art. This collection invites both scholars and the public to engage in a deeper discussion about the trajectory of modern Chinese art in the 20th century.



From November 20, 2024

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

The Moment of the Greater Bay Area



Don’t miss the 2024 Moordn Art Fair in Guangzhou from December 5 to 9 at the Nan Fung International Convention & Exhibition Center. This exciting event will feature over 50 global art galleries showcasing a diverse range of contemporary works. Visit the ‘Galleries Unit’ to explore exhibits from A2Z Gallery, Matthew Liu Fine Arts, X Contemporary Art, and YIBO GALLERY. It’s a must-visit event for art lovers in the Greater Bay Area!



December 5 - 9, 2024

Nanfeng International Expo Center, No.636 Huizhan Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区会展东路636号南丰国际会展中心

Breaking Through Barriers

Young artist Huang Xilei perceives the world with her heart and blends her thoughts with artistic expression. Her artworks are extremely capable of color control and have a romantic, charming and mysterious atmosphere! Her works embody a strong personal creative symbol, injecting soul into the paintings with unique aesthetics and creativity. The works focus on the living conditions of women, and the pictures are full of philosophical thinking.



Until December 6, 2024

Art Institute of the Orient, No.3 Shamian Yi Jie, Liwan 荔湾区沙面一街三号

Gary Hill: Continuous Happening



'Continuous Happening' echoes the materialization of Hill's electronic linguistic structures and also bridges with the complex clusters of his chosen 'continuous happening.' This is not merely layering countless still images, but rather, exerts tension within the relationship of interacting and overlapping, representing a collection of multiple and plural forms. On display is a broad range of productions spanning key periods of Hill’s career, showcasing the key concepts and methods of his art creation.



Until December 8, 2024

University City Art Museum of Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts, No.168 Waihuan Xi Lu, University City (Metro Line 4) 广州美术学院大学城美术馆番禺区大学城外环西路168号

After Hill 2024



From youth to the present, artist Wang Shaoqiang has embarked on a long journey, exploring the relationships between nature, culture, and geography. His conceptual explorations span ancient to modern times, and his geographic reach extends across all directions. Through observation, research, and practice, he has persistently sought to understand the external and internal connections between all things and the human psyche.



This exhibition has been extended to December 16, 2024

After Hill Art Center, No.28 Gaoke Lu, Wisdom City, Tianhe 天河区智慧城高科路28号

The Aroma of Wine Spreads All Over the World



Pure water, sweet fruits, and fragrant grains—these are the essential elements that create a smooth, rich spirit. Originating from the 'Roof of the World,' the Tibetan Plateau, the Yangtze River flows through Sichuan, Guizhou, and Chongqing, forming China's golden liquor belt alongside tributaries like the Min, Tuo, and Chishui Rivers. In this region, the saying 'Water varies, and so does the strength of the liquor' holds true, tested over centuries.



Until December 22, 2024

Museum of the Mausoleum of the Nanyue King, No.867 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区解放北路867号

Nord Et Blanc

Experience the captivating photography exhibition, where Gregory Pol's black and white masterpieces reveal the untouched purity of the natural world. Immerse in the serene yet vulnerable ecosystems, and awaken to the importance of environmental conservation. Join in the global dialogue on protecting our shared Earth through the lens of art.



Until December 31, 2024

Grandview Museum of Natural Science, East Street, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场6层东街正佳自然科学博物馆

Intervening & Embedding



'Intervening & Embedding' brings together five female artists through paintings, installations, and videos, each capturing intimate nuances of everyday life. Shaped by unique perspectives on daily reality, their art reveals deeper connections to surroundings. With finely attuned senses, these works reflect an embedded awareness of the natural world and reimagined narratives. This exhibition offers a contemplative pause for viewers, inviting a moment of reflection on the organic ties between art and life.



Until December 31, 2024

Guangdong San Ta Museum of Art, Building 87, Zone A, Zinitang Cultural and Creative Park, No.7 Xi’an Lu, Zini Village, Shawan Jie, Panyu 番禺区沙湾街紫坭村西安路7号紫泥堂文化创意园A区87栋

The 60th Anniversary of the Establishment of Diplomatic Relations Between China and France



Mark your calendars for an unforgettable cultural celebration! As China and France mark their 60th anniversary, the Song Yang Art Museum proudly presents a groundbreaking exhibition. Over 60 exquisite pieces, from the authentic works of Zhang Daqian's grandson and the Zhang Daqian Art Academy to the legendary Pablo Picasso's creations, will be showcased. This is not just an exhibition; it's a journey through the soulful expressions of two great cultures, a testament to the power of art in bridging nations. Don't miss this unique opportunity to witness history in the making.

Until December 31, 2024

Syart Gallery, No.107-108, B1/F, Guangzhou K11 Art Mall, Tianhe

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Ou Chu



The exhibition showcases nearly 200 pieces generously contributed by Ou Chu, featuring a rich and diverse array of artistic genres. Traditional scholar's items, such as brushes, ink, paper, and inkstones, exhibit exquisite craftsmanship and charm, providing a glimpse into the tastes and aesthetics of literati. Pottery, porcelain, bronze ritual vessels, and tomb art also offer a fascinating view of the flourishing craftsmanship and decorative arts.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 13, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Exhibition of Cultural Relics Donated by Zhao Tailai



The exhibition showcases over 100 donated cultural artifacts, spanning across different cultures and categories. The exhibits are elegantly displayed, creating a space imbued with artistic ambiance. Among them are numerous fine works of calligraphy and painting by renowned artists, allowing visitors to intimately experience the diverse styles and charms of ink art. Additionally, several ancient and captivating Tibetan 'Thangka' paintings make a special appearance, showcasing intricate beauty and representing precious treasures of Chinese ethnic painting art. Moreover, exquisite craftsmanship from France, the UK, Germany, Japan, and other countries offers a glimpse into various cultural customs and traditions worldwide.



Until December 31, 2024

Hall 14, 4/F, Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

From Painting School to Painting Academy

Celebrating the 65th anniversary of the Guangdong Academy of Painting, this exhibition showcases 'The Exhibition of 20th Century Masterpieces of Chinese Painting from the Collection of Guangdong Academy of Painting.' Featuring influential 20th-century Chinese painting masters, the exhibition highlights their artistic innovations blending traditional and modern, East and West. Through diverse styles, these artists paved new paths for the transformation of Chinese painting, leaving a legacy that continues to shape its evolution.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangdong Academy of Painting Art Museum, No.1 Huayuan Lu, Baiyun New Town, Baiyun 白云区白云新城画院路1号广东画院美术馆

Engraving and Printing

Woodblock printing, a technique dating back over 1,300 years, involves carving texts and images onto wooden boards, which are then printed onto materials like paper and silk. Despite the later invention of movable type, which was more cost-effective and efficient, woodblock printing persisted in China. This exhibition, a collaboration between the Guangzhou Museum and the Yangzhou Museum, explores how this technique shaped the distribution of knowledge, its connections to copyright and editions, and its lasting impact on daily life. Through this display, visitors gain insight into a craft that embodies the intellectual achievements of China’s long history.



Until January 1, 2025

Guangzhou Museum, Yuexiu Park, No.988 Jiefang Bei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区解放北路988号越秀公园

Dream in Paris



Embark on a journey of art and romance in the enchanting city of Paris, a sanctuary cherished by artists throughout history. Walking through its streets and alleys, one can sense the tales of art whispered by every cobblestone and every building. And now, the 'Dream in Paris' exhibition elevates this artistic voyage to new heights.



Until January 3, 2025

Look Art Museum, 6/F, Grandview Mall, No.228 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路228号正佳广场6楼

Selected Artworks of the Ludwig's Donation to NAMOC



In 1996, German art collectors Mr. and Mrs. Ludwig made an extraordinary donation of 89 international artworks, comprising 117 pieces, to the National Art Museum of China. Their act of generosity, rooted in cultural exchange, bridged Chinese and international art communities. This exhibition showcases over fifty selected works from their donation, featuring masterpieces by artists such as Pablo Picasso, Andy Warhol, and David Hockney. These pieces stand as milestones in the evolution of modern art, highlighting both the historical significance and artistic mastery of their creators, and serve as a vital link between East and West.



Until January 10, 2025

Guangdong Museum of Art (Baietan), No.19-1 Bai'etan Nan Lu, Liwan 荔湾区白鹅潭南路19号之一

One Way Ashore, a Thousand Channels



This exhibition gathers 16 artists who reimagine the sea’s myths, mysteries, and maritime history through diverse media. From the legendary pirate Cheung Po Tsai to deities, monsters, and sea rituals, it blurs the line between past legends and modern challenges. Dive into an artistic seascape that swirls with tales of pirates, deities, and shifting oceans, inviting viewers on a journey through constructed islands and deep-sea imagination.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Birthmark

Artist Yin Kanbao’s 'Birthmark' examines memories of a disappearing agrarian life and its lasting imprint on our world. Through mixed media—painting, installation, performance, and video—Yin reflects on social connections and the scars of change. This project turns personal experience into a universal parable, questioning our ties to a land that has both nurtured and transformed us, and prompting us to consider what traces remain.



Until January 26, 2024

Guangdong Times Museum, Huangbian Bei Lu, Biayun Da Dao, Baiyun 白云区白云大道黄边北路广东时代美术馆

Imprints of the Great Qin



This exhibition features 200 Qin dynasty seals from the Xi’an Chinese Calligraphy Art Museum, offering a rare glimpse into the bureaucratic, artistic, and cultural facets of the Qin Empire. Through these seals, visitors can explore how the first unified Chinese empire used seals to convey its power, organization, and artistic identity. The exhibit sheds light on the influence of Qin’s meticulous administrative system and its long-lasting impact on Chinese civilization.



Until February 13, 2025

Museum of the Palace of the Nanyue Kingdom, No.316 Zhongshan Si Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区中山四路316号

Exhibition of Armenian Cultural Treasures of the 18th - 20th Centuries: Collection of the Yerevan History Museum

Step into the ancient world of Armenia and explore its rich cultural heritage, from the legends of Noah’s Ark to its legacy along the Silk Road. This exhibition from the Yerevan History Museum transports you to a land of mystery and history, revealing the timeless beauty of Armenia’s 18th-20th century treasures.



Until February 16, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Sailing from Central China

The exhibition showcases the exquisite Gongxian ceramics and their journey across the seas. Experience the vibrant culture and craftsmanship of the Tang Dynasty through 131 rare artifacts. Dive into the legacy of Chinese ceramics and the spirit of the Maritime Silk Road.



Until March 9, 2025

Southern Han Mausoleums Museum, No.8 Huashi Yi Lu, Guangzhou Higher Education Mega Center, Panyu 番禺区大学城华师一路8号广州市文物考古研究院

Encountering Whang Tong



In 1774, a young man adjusted his belongings, took one last glance at the bustling Huangpu Port, steadied himself, and boarded a ship bound for Britain. Little did this ordinary traveler know that this journey into the unknown would turn him into a 'celebrity' across the ocean, leaving behind traces that modern historians and botanists would study and savor for generations.



Until March 12, 2025

Guangzhou Maritime Museum, No.22 Xuri Jie, Miaotou, Huangpu

Timeless Masterpieces



Mechanical clocks not only opened doors to China but also influenced the local trade and manufacturing of timepieces. This exhibition unveils the unique appeal of Western clocks adapted to Chinese tastes, offering a glimpse into different eras. Step into a journey through time, where these clocks stand as enduring symbols, bridging cultures and eras.



Until April 6, 2025

Guangdong Museum, No.2 Zhujiang Dong Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江东路2号

Unveiling Leonardo da Vinci



In collaboration with the Italian Ministry of Culture, Unveiling Leonardo da Vinci brings to China several rare historical texts related to the great master’s work, along with a digitally restored version of The Last Supper. This exhibition uses advanced digital restoration techniques to recreate missing sections and vibrant colors, presenting a 1:1 high-definition reproduction of the iconic painting. Additionally, the exhibition explores da Vinci’s complex geometric illustrations from The Divine Proportion, transformed into physical installations for an immersive experience. Dive into the geometric world through the eyes of this 'renaissance genius.'



Until April 20, 2024

Guangzhou Museum of Art, No.198 Yiyuan Lu, Haizhu 海珠区艺苑路198号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: