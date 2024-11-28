T+ Tickets: Joe Wong, New Year's Concerts, Deals + More!

Out of Place 2 by Joe Wong

Shenzhen, get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! On December 1, the one and only Joe Wong, comedy legend and global humorist, is bringing his brand-new English comedy show, Out of Place 2, to the Fenghua Grand Theatre. Joe Wong isn’t just a comedian — he’s an experience. With sharp wit and a knack for turning life’s awkward moments into comedy gold, Joe bridges the humor gap between East and West like no one else can. Tickets flew off the shelves the last time he performed, and every seat was packed. This time, don’t get caught napping — grab your tickets before they’re gone!

December 1, 2024, from 3.30pm

Fenghua Grand Theater, No.49 Park Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山区公园路49号风华大剧院

The Happy Monk Set Menus, Drink Combo & Cash Vouchers



The Happy Monk invites you to indulge in its specially curated Set Menus, Drink Combos, and Cash Vouchers, perfect for any celebration. Enjoy a Set Menu for 2 starting at RMB288 or a feast Set Menu for 4 at RMB558, featuring signature salads, pizzas, and main courses. Pair your meal with expertly crafted cocktail combos starting at RMB99. Looking for a simpler treat? Don’t miss the RMB100 cash voucher, now available with a 10% discount!

Until the stock runs out!

Available Time: 10am-10pm

Package Validity Period: 180 days



Not available on New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day



For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Mr. Rocky Award Winning Fruitwood Grilled Steak



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music.

* The voucher is valid for 30 days after purchase;

* A maximum of FIVE vouchers can be used per table;

* For more information, please check the item descriptions for additional details.

Mr. Rocky UniWalk, Shop 097-099, 1/F, UniWalk, No.99 Xinhui Lu, Bao'an 宝安区新湖路99号壹方城L1层097-099号

Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025

Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Shenzhen! The Shenzhen Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together. Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.

Price: Early Bird, from RMB60; Standard, from RMB100

December 28, from 10.30am

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire.



Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World.



Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess.



Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.



Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 28, from 8pm

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

