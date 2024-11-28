Business Class Reimagined: Cathay Pacific's Aria Suite

Cathay Pacific’s new Aria Suite has landed, and it’s here to redefine the meaning of ‘living the high life’ — literally. We had the chance to step inside this luxurious new business class cabin (okay, we didn’t fly it, but we definitely lounged in it for long enough to feel the VIP vibes). Here’s everything you need to know about this game-changing suite — and a few things you might not expect.

Privacy: Because Everyone Deserves to Feel Like a CEO

First things first — let’s talk about the walls. At 1.25 meters tall, they’re not just ‘privacy walls’; they’re ‘don’t-even-think-about-looking-over-here’ walls. With a sliding door that closes you off from the rest of the cabin, it’s the kind of space where you could hold a top-secret meeting or take an ugly yawn-stretch without judgment. (We tested the latter—works great.) And if you’re traveling with someone, a sliding divider between suites means you can chat without disturbing your neighbors — or just slam it shut when the convo’s over.



The Throne of Comfort

The Aria Suite's seat isn't just a seat — it's a shapeshifter. By day, it's a plush, wool-upholstered chair that practically hugs you, and by night, it stretches out into a 195 cm fully-flat bed. Add an adjustable armrest for your elbow's personal throne and ample shoulder space for even the burliest traveler, and you're in for a solid dose of 'why can't my office chair be like this?'

Entertainment: The In-Flight Cinema You Deserve

Here’s where things get fun: a 24-inch 4K screen that’s so crisp, you’ll find yourself debating whether to catch a movie or just admire the menu graphics. And yes, Bluetooth audio is here, so no more battling those weird airplane headphones. We synced up our own earbuds in seconds and were halfway through Top Gun: Maverick before realizing we weren’t even on a plane.

The Tech You Didn’t Know You Needed



From wireless charging pads to thoughtfully hidden storage compartments, the Aria Suite is basically a tech lover’s playground. There’s a dedicated space for everything — your headphones, your water bottle, even your shoes. It’s the kind of setup that makes you wonder, ‘Why don’t I live this organized at home?’

Ambiance: Lighting Fit for Every Mood

Whether you’re dining, working, or attempting to pass out after two glasses of fine champagne, the ambient lighting is your best friend. With halo-style fixtures and adjustable brightness, you can go from ‘business focus’ to ‘romantic dinner in the clouds’ in seconds. And yes, we absolutely played with the settings for 20 minutes just because we could.

Dining: A Taste of Hong Kong at 35,000 Feet

Speaking of dinner, Cathay's culinary team hasn't skimped on the details. Even on the ground, the menu impressed us with dishes that balance global flavors and Cantonese classics. Word on the street is the wine list is just as impressive, so if you're flying, you'll want to pace yourself — or don't. Who's judging?

A Splash of Culture in the Skies



Here’s a detail we didn’t see coming: each Aria Suite cabin features artwork by Hong Kong-based artists. It’s a little reminder of Cathay’s roots and a lovely touch that makes the space feel personal. Who knew business class could double as an art gallery? The Aria Suite is more than just a business class seat — it’s an experience, one that screams ‘luxury’ without losing its sense of practicality. Whether you’re a frequent flyer or someone who’s just saved up miles for the splurge of a lifetime, this is a space that makes you feel like you’ve arrived before you’ve even taken off. And isn’t that what flying should be?



[All images by Billy Jiang/That's]

