WIN! Joe Wong Brings to Shenzhen a Night of Laughs on Dec 1

Shenzhen, get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! On December 1, the one and only Joe Wong, comedy legend and global humorist, is bringing his brand-new English comedy show, Out of Place 2, to the Fenghua Grand Theatre.

Joe Wong isn’t just a comedian — he’s an experience. With sharp wit and a knack for turning life’s awkward moments into comedy gold, Joe bridges the humor gap between East and West like no one else can. Tickets flew off the shelves the last time he performed, and every seat was packed. This time, don’t get caught napping — grab your tickets before they’re gone!



What’s So Special About Joe Wong



Joe isn’t just another stand-up comedian; he’s a White House performer, a CCTV show host, a biochemistry Ph.D., and a true master of cultural comedy. From poking fun at the absurdities of everyday life to sharing stories about being a ‘global citizen,’ Joe’s comedy hits home no matter where you’re from.



“I’m a foreigner in America and a ‘fake foreigner’ in China. Who am I exactly? Maybe I’m a ‘global citizen.’” — Joe Wong

Joe’s humor is as relatable as it is razor-sharp. Whether he’s cracking jokes about marriage, fatherhood, or those inevitable cross-cultural missteps, Joe Wong turns the awkwardness of being ‘out of place’ into hilarious shared experiences.

Why You Can’t Miss Out



Joe Wong isn’t just about telling jokes — he’s about making you see the funny side of life’s quirks. Whether you’re grappling with the chaos of modern life, the peculiarities of cultural differences, or just in need of a good laugh, Joe’s show promises a night of pure comedy therapy.



This time, Out of Place 2 dives even deeper into what it means to live as a ‘global citizen.’ From the hilarious challenges of being a ‘super dad’ to laugh-out-loud tales of cultural misadventures, Joe’s storytelling is as brilliant as it is uproarious. Feeling out of place in today’s fast-moving world? Joe’s advice: embrace the awkward — and laugh even harder.

Mark Your Calendar



When: December 1, 2024, from 3.30pm.

Where: Fenghua Grand Theater, No.49 Park Road, Shekou, Nanshan District, Shenzhen.

If you’ve ever felt jet-lagged, out of place, or just in need of a hearty laugh, this is the show for you. Don’t let the tickets sell out before you grab yours!

About Joe Wong



Comedy Pioneer: Brought stand-up comedy to China.

Global Performer: Took the stage at the White House Annual Correspondents’ Dinner.

TV Personality: Host of CCTV’s Is It Real?

Late Night Legend: Performed on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Ellen Degeneres Show.

Biochemist Turned Comic: Because who says science and comedy don’t mix?

With over 20 years of stand-up experience, Joe Wong is a master of his craft. His deadpan delivery and intelligent humor have left audiences across the globe laughing until they cry.

Your Front-Row Seat to Laughter



WIN!

Laughter knows no borders — let Joe Wong prove it to you.