18 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

READ MORE: 18 Highlights of the Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment

Foshan



Vision Switched Value Reconfirmed

Discover the transformative journey of artist Zeng Xi in this exhibition. From traditional oil painting to innovative mirror stainless steel canvases, Zeng Xi challenges the reliability of perception and the nature of truth in visual representation. Engage with his "second retina" works that invite viewers to reflect on the impermanence of images and the reconstruction of meaning in a modern context. Dive into a thought-provoking experience that questions the authenticity of what meets the eye and the reliability of the world shaped by images and landscapes.



Until December 6, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, Happy Coast, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Hong Kong



Selected RICHKAT Craft Beers 50% Off

Hosting or attending a party? Celebrate with a whole case of beer! Whether you're throwing a party or just attending one, make it even better by taking home a whole case of RICHKAT craft beer! For only HKD456 (originally at HKD912), you can grab a 24-can case of selected RICHKAT beers — perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying throughout the night. That's 50% off the original price, so you're getting an incredible deal! Don't miss out on this amazing offer!



From November 2024



RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

In Retrospect: The Early Chinese Photography Collection of Moonchu Foundation

The exhibition showcases over 500 selected pieces from the Moonchu Collection of Chinese Photography, covering major historical events in China during the Qing dynasty, such as the Second Opium War, the Self-Strengthening Movement, the First Sino-Japanese War, the Invasion of the Eight-Nation Alliance and the Russo-Japanese War.



Until February 3, 2025

Moonchu Historical Images and Culture Gallery, Hong Kong Museum of History

Island House Winter Festival



Taking place over the first three weekends in December, the Island House Winter Festival will feature a green market, fascinating upcycling workshops and tours of Island House’s incredible architecture and amazing arboretum. You’ll also discover new ways to integrate conservation and sustainable living into your daily life.



November 30, December 1, 7, 8, 14 & 15

Island House Conservation Studies Centre

Christmas Fair - Highgate House School



The whole school will be opened up for wonderful seasonal festivities including a variety of children’s crafts, games, food and drinks, puppet shows and more! Open to all - bring your family and friends along to join in the festive fun!



November 30, from 9.30pm

Highgate House School - The Peak, G/F, 100 Peak Road, The Peak, Hong Kong Island

Backstage Comedy Presents the Crowd Work Special



An interactive comedy show where audience interruption is tolarated!



November 30, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, 1 Connaught Place, Central

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival



Clockenflap is Asia's premier outdoor music and arts festival and a major highlight of Hong Kong's annual cultural calendar. Celebrating and nurturing creativity, the festival offers an unrivalled blend of local and international talent, with a mission to inspire through music and the arts. Featuring a dazzling array of activities and attractions, Clockenflap is a world-class festival that encourages people to come together with openness and imagination.



November 29 – December 1, 2024

For Tickets: www.ticketflap.com

Central Harbourfront

deTour 2024 Design Festival



Incorporating the notion of 'Having → Being: Designing Inner Worlds,' deTour 2024 Design Festival invites the public to explore the untapped potential of design, focusing on how it can enrich our inner lives and elevate the experience of 'being.' With 17 installations and exhibitions, more than 40 workshops and 13 Creative Voice sessions, over 100 guided tours and more, visitors can experiment with new concepts while exploring and understanding how designers respond to personal intrinsic needs through design.



November 29 – December 15, 11am to 8pm

PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central

Arts in the Park 2024



Hong Kong's iconic annual outdoor youth arts festival and puppet parade, Arts in the Park 2024, returns to Causeway Bay. Inspired by Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days, the two-day event includes a spectacular giant puppet parade, a display of over 1,000 pieces of artwork, interactive art stalls, stage performances and more.



November 30 – December 1, 2024

Central Lawn, Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

YHKCC International Fun Fair 2024 - Hall Show



The highly anticipated International Talent Show, featuring captivating performances by our talented students in dance and music. This annual sell-out event celebrates diverse cultures and artistic expressions, creating an unforgettable night of entertainment. Purchase your tickets as early as possible to ensure that you don’t miss this spectacular showcase of talent!



December 7, from 4pm

YMCA Of Hong Kong Christian College, 2 Chung Yat Street, Tung Chung

Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong



'Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong' Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong Avenue of Comic Stars Phase 4



With the support of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) established the 'Hong Kong Avenue of Comics Stars' in 2012. It has since continued to receive sponsorship, enabling the launch of the second and third phases of the project. These phases involve redesigning the existing 'Avenue' and consistently adding new content, providing both Chinese and international visitors with fresh cultural and creative experiences.



From October 21, 2024

Kowloon Park, Tsim Sha Tsui

Muse Fest HK 2024



The 10th edition of Muse Fest HK 2024 continues to take participants on a journey with the theme of 'Hong Kong H.A.S. Museums,' which explores the unique and diverse cultural connotations of Hong Kong concealed in the city's history, art and science museums. Among the highlights is 'Fun@Museum Carnival,' the two-day carnival that serves as the inaugural event. Collaborated by various cultural sections, including the Hong Kong Space Museum, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Science Promotion Unit, Conservation Office, Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, Hong Kong Public Libraries, Film Programmes Office, Audience Building Office and Music Office, the programme showcases the diverse arts and cultural fields of Chinese Culture.



November 1 - 30, 2024

For various times and venues, please refer to the event website for details:

www.museums.gov.hk/en/web/portal/mf2024-about-us.html

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

Macao

24th Macau Food Festival

This year's edition of the Macau Food Festival offers its traditional rich variety of food stalls with an enticing selection of local and international cuisines. The festival will include a special highlight: the 'Chinese Style Hanfu Competition,' promoting traditional Chinese clothing and showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage. The culinary offerings include a side dish of live entertainment and games, adding to the festive feel.



Mondays to Thursdays, 4pm - 11pm

Fridays to Sundays, 3pm - Midnight

Until December 1, 2024

Free admission

Sai Van Lake Square

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

