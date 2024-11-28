12 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Out of Place 2 by Joe Wong

Shenzhen, get ready to laugh until your cheeks hurt! On December 1, the one and only Joe Wong, comedy legend and global humorist, is bringing his brand-new English comedy show, Out of Place 2, to the Fenghua Grand Theatre. Joe Wong isn’t just a comedian — he’s an experience. With sharp wit and a knack for turning life’s awkward moments into comedy gold, Joe bridges the humor gap between East and West like no one else can. Tickets flew off the shelves the last time he performed, and every seat was packed. This time, don’t get caught napping — grab your tickets before they’re gone!



December 1, 2024, from 3.30pm

Fenghua Grand Theater, No.49 Park Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 南山区公园路49号风华大剧院

Husky Santa Run



On Saturday, December 7, in collaboration with Husky Energy and the Shenzhen Charity Federation, Captivating is holding its 6th annual Santa run in Shenzhen. Santa and several hundred other Santas will be running, walking and Ho-Ho-Ho-ing along the boardwalk promenade for a fun, festive morning to help raise funds for underprivileged children in Qinghai, Yunnan, Sichuan, Guizhou, and Guangxi.



Price: from RMB150

December 7, from 8am

Central Park of Fishing Harbor, Jinshiji Lu, Shekou 深圳南山区蛇口半岛三路渔港中心公园

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available in November 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

Food & Drink

Cocktail Academy at The Happy Monk Uniway



The Warm Mulled Wine Workshop is back with a cozy twist! Join The Happy Monk Uniway for an unforgettable experience where you’ll craft your own heartwarming winter specialty drink. Explore the rich aroma of mulled wine and meet like-minded friends in a fun, festive atmosphere. Space is limited, so be sure to register early — first come, first served!

November 29, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

TAYTA Parties at BAIA

Get ready for a month of TAYTA parties at BAIA! Latin vibes are back every Saturday on the rooftop terrace at Baia, starting at 10pm. Dance, drink, and party with us like we used to!



November 30, from 10pm

For Reservations: +86755-2681 8890

BAIA, No. 303, Building 2, Area A, Chuanqian Plaza, Sea World Plaza, Taizi Lu, Shekou 太子路海上世界广场船前广场A区2栋303号（vivo对面扶手电梯三楼）BAIA巴亚

Dream Machine by Pandora Parties



Dive into an electrifying night of music and non-stop fun at Dream Machine! Your admission ticket unlocks access to DJ PAX and DJ KYRA spinning hits across POP, Afrobeat, Caribbean, Latin, and House, plus unlimited games and activities. Challenge yourself with bowling, roller skating, VR, mini golf, bumper cars, and more. Don’t miss this epic party experience filled with music, energy, and endless entertainment!



November 30, 6pm - Midnight

For Reservations: via WeChat PANDORAPARTIES

HOP-DXGAME, B1/F, HOP Plaza, Xin'an Jie Dao, Bao'an 宝安区新安街道前海HOP天地负一楼

2024 Christmas Dinner

Celebrate the season at the German Chamber SSW’s 2024 Christmas Dinner! Enjoy a festive buffet featuring traditional German cuisine, along with the classic German Feuerzangenbowle. Indulge in delicious food, free-flow beer, and soft drinks, while participating in gift exchanges, lucky draws, and networking opportunities. It’s the perfect way to enjoy the holiday spirit and make lasting memories with friends and colleagues!



December 4, 6.30pm - 10pm

Campiello, 1/F, Hotel Indigo Shenzhen, No.9026 Shennan Da Dao, Overseas Chinese Town, Nanshan 南山区华侨城深南大道9026号深圳威尼斯英迪格酒店1楼邻间餐厅

2024 Cork & Fork Shenzhen Internation Food & Wine Festa



Join the 2024 Cork & Fork Shenzhen International Food & Wine Festa, an official event organized by the Guangdong Imported Food Association and supported by the Shenzhen Commercial Bureau. This exciting event brings together foodies, craft beer lovers, and aficionados of wine, sake, and spirits. With 70 booths offering global delicacies, drinks, and games, this is a perfect opportunity for cultural exploration and indulgence. Bring your friends and family for a festive and flavorful experience!



December 5 - 8, 3pm - 10pm

Central Street South Area, One Avenue, Fuhua Lu, Futian 福田区卓悦中心

Absolute Music Workshop's Picnic on the Green

Experience Shenzhen’s premier music education program at Absolute Music Workshop’s Picnic on the Green! Enjoy exclusive live music recordings and performances by student rock bands from ISNS and BASIS. This exciting event brings together students, music lovers, and families for a day of great tunes and community spirit. Don’t miss this unique showcase of local talent!



Price: RMB158

December 7, 4pm - 11pm

Sishijiufang, Windows of the World Branch 欧风四十九坊（世界之窗欧陆风情街3号别墅）

Brass House Mulled Wine Offer



Cozy up this winter with Brass House's special mulled wine offer! At just RMB60, indulge in the warm, spiced flavors of this seasonal delight. It's the perfect way to embrace the chilly season in style.



Price: RMB60/glass

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Xmas Brunch at Tequila Coyote's



Tequila Coyote's is hosting a special themed Xmas Brunch this coming December! Enjoy special Mexican Christmas dishes, including tamales, pozole, roasted turkey, and more. Plus, try Tequila Coyote's warm mulled wine for winter! What's more, enjoy the 'All You Can Drink' offer with frozen margaritas, prosecco, red and white wines, and soft drinks! And watch out… we heard the Grinch might be stopping by for a bite, too!



Early Bird: Adults with Drinks, RMB358 (RMB398 from November 30); Adults without Drinks, RMB258 (RMB298 from November 30); Kids, only RMB158 (RMB198 from November 30)

December 8, Noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界船后广场B05铺

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below: