22 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

Recommended

Light Night: Turn on the Christmas Tree @ DEEP



Join DEEP for the lighting of their Christmas Tree at midnight on Saturday. Get in the holiday spirit with free-flow eggnog and house-made apple cinnamon gin for RMB128 (including snacks). Nestled in the residential area behind Taikoohui, DEEP has been a purveyor of obscure gin and exquisite cocktails since 2020. See you on Saturday to ring in the holiday season.

November 30, 10pm - December 1, 1am

For Reservations: +86-135 6030 8384

DEEP, 64 Huakang Jie, Unit 101,华康街64号101铺

Brilliant Belgium



Join the Consulate General of Belgium in Guangzhou for a special 'Brilliant Belgium' night and take the chance to win a trip to Belgium and a real diamond! Enjoy free snacks, drinks, and games on November 28 - a lively after-work happy hour celebrating all things Belgium!

November 28, 6.30pm - 8.30pm

For Reservations: +86-13416340624

The Happy Monk Kingold Century, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号之一侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼1层1号铺

Guangzhou Soccer Cup Carnival



Join the fun at the Guangzhou Soccer Cup Carnival on November 30, 2024, at the Canadian International School of Guangzhou. Organized by the German Chamber of Commerce and partners, this event will feature soccer games, a mini market, and football games for kids. It’s an excellent opportunity for team-building, brand marketing, and family bonding. Best of all, it’s free to attend — come out and enjoy a day of soccer and fun with the community!



*Please show this post or the above invitation poster to enter the school on the event day.

November 30, 9am - 6pm

Canadian International School of Guangzhou (CIS), No.122 Dongyi Lu, Panyu 广州市番禺区东艺路122号广州市加拿大外籍人员子女学校

3rd Sino-French GBA Business Summit & Gala



The third edition of the Sino-French GBA Business Summit & Gala will take place by CCI FRANCE CHINE, in partnership with the French Consulate general in Guangzhou, Business France, and various trade and business groups. This summit provides a unique platform for networking and collaboration between French and Chinese companies, local governments, and public institutions. It will showcase successful business partnerships in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and introduce innovative projects to stimulate further cooperation in the region.



December 5, 2024

The Ritz-Carlton, Guangzhou, No.3 Xing'an Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴安路3号广州富力丽思卡尔顿酒店

Happy Birthday Parties at Mr. Rocky



Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, from 8pm to midnight, cowboys from the Wild West will help you elevate your birthday experience at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO restaurants across town. A complimentary cake for the birthday star! Come and celebrate your special dates with Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO!

Scan the QR code to get 20% Off Cash Vouchers



Applicable at Mr. Rocky and ROCKYBRO venues in Guangzhou and Shenzhen. Purchase this amazing cash voucher to use at your nearest restaurants!

Food & Drink

Immersive Experience at ChaoYue

Step into ChaoYue, a Michelin-selected and one-diamond Black Pearl restaurant, where dining feels like an immersion into the ocean's serene beauty. With warm lighting mimicking the tide, Chef Seven's creations redefine Chaoshan cuisine, taking it to unprecedented heights. His celebrated 'Fish Rice' captures the essence of Chaoshan flavors, blending traditional roots with modern finesse. Journey through a menu inspired by mountains and seas, and experience a culinary expression that transforms Cantonese cuisine into pure art.



For Reservations: +86-18922252999

ChaoYue, Unit 36-1, West Gate, The Canton Place, TIanhe 天河区广粤天地西门36-1

A Journey to Poland by InterNations Guangzhou



Welcome to 'InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Poland!' for an evening with Polish food and drinks! Great opportunity to learn more about Poland, to meet international friends and build your network! InterNations Guangzhou gives a special thanks to the support of the Polish Consulate in Guangzhou. The Polish consul general will also give a speech at the event to help you discover the charm of Polish culture!



November 30, from 7pm

Bar 1960, 8/F, Yuexiu Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, No.198 Xiaobei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区小北路198号广州越秀宾馆希尔顿格芮精选酒店8楼1960酒吧

Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Kingold



Bring the family together for a special brunch experience at The Happy Monk Kingold on November 10. Dive into an exciting Italian dumpling-making session, savor a brunch menu crafted by a Michelin-level chef, and enjoy live band performances throughout the day. Perfect for a memorable Sunday, The Happy Monk's Family Brunch promises delightful flavors, hands-on fun, and lively music in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

December 1, 1pm - 4pm

The Happy Monk Kingold, Unit 1, G/F, Kingold Century, No.62 Jinsui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城金穗路62号侨鑫国际金融中心商业裙楼一层1号铺

Winter Special Mulled Wine at LETO



Warm up this weekend at LETO with a cozy glass of mulled wine! Buy one, get one free, and enjoy this seasonal treat in a comfortable and inviting atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to relax and enjoy the winter chill with friends — don’t miss out!



Available from November 2024

LETO Restaurant, Unit 2, No.2 Huacheng Da Dao, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城花城大道2号2号铺

Music

P.L.U.R Rooftop Terrace Party

As autumn nights grow cooler, step into the atmospheric world of P.L.U.R. Garden — a rooftop haven where electronic music meets community spirit. Starting in November, weekends come alive with diverse artists: DJs spinning digital and vinyl, live electronic sets, and hardware-based jams. With a world-class Funktion One sound system, every beat sounds like crystal, capturing sonic purity and detail. This space isn't just about music; it's a soulful journey into electronic culture, designed for everyone — from seasoned DJs to those just beginning their musical exploration. Join us in creating Guangzhou’s hub for electronic music — dance, chill, and connect under the open sky.



Free Entry

November 1 - 30, 2024

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Book Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

The City of Spirit

'The City of Spirit' is the debut poetic drama by Qiu Weijie, adapted from his poetry collection of the same name. Presented at the Summer Palace, the work weaves stunning dialogue exploring themes of poverty, pain, and life. With deep philosophical musings, Qiu’s writing captivates audiences by connecting emotions with vivid imagery. Join us for a thought-provoking performance that merges poetry and drama in an unforgettable exploration of the human experience.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB800

November 26 - December 8, from 7.30pm

The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises. This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in the Chinese mainland.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Arts

The Moment of the Greater Bay Area

Don’t miss the 2024 Moordn Art Fair in Guangzhou from December 5 to 9 at the Nan Fung International Convention & Exhibition Center. This exciting event will feature over 50 global art galleries showcasing a diverse range of contemporary works. Visit the ‘Galleries Unit’ to explore exhibits from A2Z Gallery, Matthew Liu Fine Arts, X Contemporary Art, and YIBO GALLERY. It’s a must-visit event for art lovers in the Greater Bay Area!



December 5 - 9, 2024

Nanfeng International Expo Center, No.636 Huizhan Dong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区会展东路636号南丰国际会展中心

Lifestyle



Weekly/Biweekly Hiking inside Guangzhou

Attention all hiking enthusiasts in Guangzhou! With the summer heat finally fading, it’s the perfect time to get out and explore the wild mountain trails. Join us for either a full-day or half-day hike, both taking you off the beaten path and into the heart of nature. This is not your typical park walk — be sure to bring your hiking gear, plenty of water, and a sense of adventure. Let’s breathe in that fresh mountain air and enjoy the great outdoors together!



Every Sunday, Saturday, 9am/1pm

To Sign Up: via WeChat, hgnohz7

Huayu Tuozhan Maofeng Mountain Base, Maofeng Mountain, Baiyun 白云区帽峰山内华宇拓展帽峰山基地

Upcoming



Christmas Gala: Sherlock Holmes Mystery

Get your detective gear ready and unwrap the mystery! BritCham Guangdong is thrilled to present the Christmas Gala 2024: Sherlock Holmes Mystery. Join BritCham Guangdong on the night of December 14, for an enchanting yet exciting evening where festive cheer meets thrilling intrigue. Solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and celebrate the season with elegance and excitement. This will be an exceptional opportunity for you to celebrate the end of the year with your friends and treat your clients.



December 14, from 6pm

Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

The Mammoths

Experience the poetic fusion of music, theater, and literature in 'The Mammoths,' featuring the groundbreaking compositions of Zhang Guangtian and his talented disciples. Don't miss this dynamic, melodious journey through decades of cherished tunes. Book now for an unforgettable evening of artistic legacy.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: RMB800

December 13 & 14, 20 - 22, 24 & 25, 27 - 29, January 3 - 5, from 7.30pm

The Summer Palace for Artists in South of South Lake, NO.9 Nanhu East Road, Baiyun 广州市白云区南湖东路9号南湖南艺术家夏宫

Swan Lake



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most prestigious theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. Led by Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Yakovlev as the Ballet Artistic Director and the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ayub Guliyev, the performance will offer a breathtaking live accompaniment by the orchestra, delivering a visual and auditory feast with the iconic ballet masterpiece Swan Lake.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 23, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

The Nutcracker



The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

House of Mask & Mime



House of Mask & Mime is a performance that seamlessly combines mask acting, mime, clowning, object theatre, and dance. It is packed with seven short acts, each with its own unique story and style. From the singing-loving lips in Karaoke, to the chaotic astronauts trying to put a flag on the moon in La Luna, and even the heartwarming relationship between The Old Man and A Dog in Homeless.

Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB80

December 25 & 26, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert



Discover the enchanting '2025 Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert!' Join us for an unforgettable musical journey that brings families together in the festive spirit. Experience the magic of live music with your loved ones, creating cherished memories this New Year's. Don't miss out on this spectacular event! Book your tickets now for a night filled with joy and harmony.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

British National Symphony Orchestra 2025 New Year's Concert

Ring in the New Year with the renowned British National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) in an unforgettable 2025 concert. As the UK's only national symphony orchestra by name, the NSO has been celebrated worldwide since 1940, with a long-standing recording legacy with Decca Records. Under the masterful direction of Paul Butterman, this 'Crown' orchestra will captivate Chinese audiences with a blend of tradition and innovation. Expect a majestic repertoire, featuring Strauss' New Year classics alongside Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E Minor, From the New World. Soprano star Annette Wardell will grace the stage with a selection from Puccini, enriching the concert with operatic beauty. Celebrate 2025 with an iconic performance that merges the best of symphony and opera for an enchanting start to the New Year!



Price: from RMB180

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concerts 2025

By London Philharmonic Orchestra with Paavo Järvi and Julia Hagen

Welcome 2025 with the internationally celebrated London Philharmonic Orchestra, under the esteemed baton of maestro Paavo Järvi. Joined by the brilliant young cellist Julia Hagen, this two-night musical celebration in Guangzhou will feature pieces that spotlight the national styles of Britain, Germany, and Russia. The repertoire includes Elgar's stirring Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's landmark Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, and the lively overture to Smetana's opera The Bartered Bride. Weber's Oberon Overture, his operatic swan song, will also take center stage. Showcasing her virtuosity, Julia Hagen will perform Dvořák's beloved Cello Concerto in B Minor on one evening, followed by Haydn's elegant Cello Concerto in C Major on the next. With rich melodies and captivating performances, the London Philharmonic's New Year concerts are set to make the transition into 2025 truly memorable.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



