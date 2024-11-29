  1. home
3rd XJTLU International Day Bridges Diverse Cultures

By That's, November 29, 2024

On 19 October, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University hosted its third International Day, themed “Bridging Worlds”. The carnival-style event was part of the city-wide Suzhou International Day and attracted hundreds of attendees.

1_Representatives-launch-the-third-XJTLU-International-Day.png
Representatives launch the third XJTLU International Day

In her opening speech, Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President for Student Affairs and Information at XJTLU, said: “The carnival represents XJTLU’s role in boosting diversity and curiosity, as well as building connections across different cultures and experiences.”

2_Professor-Qiuling-Chao.png

Professor Qiuling Chao, Vice President at XJTLU, delivers the opening speech

Groups from around the entire University participated, with Learning Mall, XJTLU Global, XJTLU’s souvenir shop, and the canteen all playing key roles in the event.

3_Some-of-the-visitors.jpg

Some of the visitors at International Day

XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) also had a strong representation.

In addition to shuttle buses bringing students from Taicang to join the festivities, the College contributed cutting-edge technology from the schools of Robotics and Intelligent Manufacturing Ecosystem.

Weixin-Image_20241129001252.png

Students from XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang) show 3D-printed objects

Young attendees from the XJTLU Affiliated School were among those who contributed to the interactive “graffiti” cube exhibition, showcasing their creativity and leaving their mark.

6_Participants-enjoy-performances.png

Participants enjoy performances at the event

Around the World

The event featured seven themed zones, each representing a different continent and offering interactive cultural experiences such as Chinese fan painting, African hair braiding and Indian henna tattoos.

7_The-South-Korean-booth.jpg

The South Korean booth

Attendees also enjoyed a variety of international dishes at the food market and watched live performances featuring students from around the world.

9_A-student-band.png

A booth from Light & Wings Magazine, highlighting the colourful intersection of academia and Chinese cultural essence, offered visitors games and prizes for the magazine’s official release.

Tusankine Salasini, a master’s student in MSc Sustainable Construction from Zambia, represented the African and Caribbean booth.

11_Tusankine-Salasini.jpg

“At our booth, participants could try on traditional clothes and have their hair braided, as is common in many African cultures. They could also have a taste of traditional snacks like biltong,” she said.

“We would like to show people that we have vibrant and diverse cultures,” Salasini continued. “I hope participants left with a better understanding of Africa and let go of some misconceptions.”

Paola Ahtziri Estrada González, a representative of the Mexican booth and an exchange student from the University of Guadalajara, Mexico, introduced a traditional game.

12_Paola-Ahtziri-Estrada-Gonzales.jpg
Paola Ahtziri Estrada González (left) explaining the rules of Lotería.Credit: Katharina Zhu

“Lotería is a popular game in Mexico, similar to bingo, which I used to play with my family,” she explained.

“Family bonds are highly valued in Mexican culture, and we wanted to bring that sense of togetherness to this international event, letting people from different backgrounds connect through the game.”

The event also served as a platform to promote global sustainable development.

Sustainable Future Talents (SFT) and Oikos Suzhou, both student organisations from XJTLU dedicated to sustainability, set up a secondhand market to promote eco-friendly habits.

13_A-visitor-checks-out-the-secondhand-market.jpg

A visitor checks out the secondhand market

“Participants earned stamps by playing sustainability-related games at our booth. The stamps could then be exchanged for secondhand clothes donated by students and staff,” said Yuezhao Tang, a member of Oikos Suzhou and a Year One BEng Architecture student.

“We hope to inspire people to make better use of clothing and reduce waste from fast fashion, thereby contributing to global sustainability efforts,” Tang explained.

Bruno Miguel Vanbesien, an international business management exchange student from Artevelde University of Applied Sciences, Belgium, enjoyed participating in the event with his friends.

“It’s really fun to try different things from different countries. So far, I have participated in activities at the Korea booth, the Mongolia booth and the Mexico booth,” he said.

15_Bruno-Miguel-Vanbesien-and-his-friends.jpg

Bruno Miguel Vanbesien (second from left) and his friends. Credit: Katharina Zhu

“I think it’s very important for everyone to learn about other cultures so that we can understand each other better and live in harmony in an increasingly international world,” he continued.

16_Taking-photos-at-International-Day.png

Praise-God Ogu, a Year Two BA International Relations student from Nigeria, shared her enthusiasm for the event.

“My favourite part was the interaction among people from different cultural backgrounds,” she said. “It’s a great experience to visit different booths and meet new people.”

17_Participants-take-photos-with-Captain-Bird.jpg

Participants taking photos with Captain Bird

The day concluded with a parade and a final musical performance, strengthening ties between students, staff, and the local community while promoting cross-cultural understanding and sustainable practices.

