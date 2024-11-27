7 Tips for Staying Healthy This Winter

As winter sets in, staying healthy becomes even more crucial. This season often brings a rise in respiratory infections — like colds, flu, and COVID-19 — especially among vulnerable groups such as children and the elderly.

Along with good hygiene practices, maintaining a healthy lifestyle can make a real difference.

Here are some essential tips to help you and your family stay well this winter, focusing on vaccinations, nutrition, sleep, exercise, and mental health.

1. Vaccinations for Winter Protection

Keeping up with recommended vaccinations is one of the best ways to prevent serious illness during the winter months:

Flu Vaccine : The annual flu vaccine offers valuable protection against seasonal flu, reducing the risk of severe illness.

COVID-19 Booster: For those eligible, a COVID-19 booster helps maintain immunity and reduce complications.

Staying up to date with these vaccinations not only protects you but also helps to protect vulnerable members of the community.

2. Practice Good Hygiene

Preventing the spread of illness is easier with simple hygiene habits:

Cover Coughs & Sneezes : Use a tissue or your elbow to cover your mouth and nose, and dispose of tissues right away.

Regular Handwashing : Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after being in public spaces or touching surfaces in shared environments.

Avoid Touching Your Face: Germs can enter the body through your eyes, nose, and mouth, so try to avoid touching your face unless your hands are clean.

3. Support Your Immune System with Good Nutrition

A nutrient-rich diet is crucial for a strong immune system. Make sure you’re getting these key vitamins and minerals:

Vitamin C : Known for its immune-boosting properties, vitamin C can be found in foods like oranges, bell peppers, kiwi, and strawberries.

Vitamin D : Sunlight is a primary source of vitamin D, but it’s harder to get enough in winter. Include foods like dairy, fortified non-dairy options, and fatty fish in your diet. Consider supplements if necessary, especially if your GP recommends them.

Vitamin B12 : Important for energy and immune health, B12 is found in animal products such as meat, dairy, and eggs. Vegetarians or those with low levels might consider supplementation.

Iron: Iron supports immune function and energy levels. Foods rich in iron include red meat, beans, and dark leafy greens. Speak to your GP if you suspect a deficiency.

4. Sleep Recommendations by Age Group

Good sleep is a cornerstone of health, especially during winter when darker days can impact our circadian rhythms.

On average adults need 7-9 hours of sleep per night.

School age children (6-13 years old) would need 9-11 hours per night with younger children needing up to 14 hours per day including naps.

Creating a consistent bedtime routine and minimizing screen time an hour before bed can improve sleep quality across all age groups.

5. Exercise: Aim for 30 Minutes, 5 Days a Week

Regular physical activity helps maintain good mental and physical health and supports immunity. The general recommendation is:

Adults : Aim for at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise five days a week, totaling 150 minutes per week. Activities like brisk walking, cycling, or swimming are great options.

Children & Teens: Should aim for 60 minutes of physical activity daily. This can be anything that gets them moving, from sports to dancing.

Even if it’s cold outside, getting moving has numerous benefits. If you’re staying indoors, try a home workout, stretching, or yoga.

6. Get Outside & Manage Screen Time for Better Mood & Sleep

With shorter days, it’s easy to miss out on natural daylight, which can disrupt sleep patterns and lower mood. Here are a few ways to stay connected with the outdoors:

Seek Out Natural Light Daily : Spend at least 15-30 minutes outside each day to help regulate your circadian rhythm, which can improve sleep quality and mood. A quick walk in the morning or lunch break outdoors can make a big difference.

Limit Evening Screen Time : Blue light from screens can interfere with melatonin production, making it harder to fall asleep. Aim to put away phones, tablets, and laptops at least an hour before bed.

Reduce Social Media Use: Excessive social media can increase stress and disrupt relaxation time. Consider setting boundaries, like keeping devices out of the bedroom or setting a screen time limit in the evening.

7. Seek Early Medical Advice When Needed

If you’re feeling unwell and home remedies aren’t helping, don’t wait to reach out for help. Early intervention can prevent symptoms from worsening and help you recover faster.

By focusing on these key habits — vaccinations, good nutrition, quality sleep, regular exercise, and daylight exposure — you can support your health through the winter months.

If you have questions about any of these tips or need personalized advice, please reach out to your GP practice for support.

Dr. Victoria King is a General Practitioner working in the Department of Family Medicine at Parkway Gleneagles Medical & Surgical Center.

