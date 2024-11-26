Chef Sam Mo, Executive Chinese Chef at Andaz Xiamen

Chef Sam Mo has been selected as Executive Chinese Chef at Andaz Xiamen, where he will take responsibility for the daily operations and management of No. 101 Restaurant and the banquet kitchens, leading a new chapter on the culinary journey at the hotel. With over two decades of experience in Cantonese cuisine, Chef Mo adheres to the culinary philosophy of "delicious in taste and elegant in presentation." While preserving the essence of traditional Cantonese cuisine, he draws on various culinary strengths and incorporates local inspiration to bring diners a uniquely crafted fusion of Cantonese and Minnan cuisines.

Chef Mo hails from Wuzhou, Guangxi, the birthplace of the Cantonese language. Childhood memories of his grandpa making tofu skin and brewing liquor paved the way for his future culinary path. Following his father in the transportation industry, he traveled extensively across China, sparking his exploration and pursuit of gourmet cuisine. Becoming a chef seemed like a natural outcome. Since entering the industry at 16, Chef Mo has met many talented individuals in the Cantonese culinary world, where they have become mentors and friends, and have grown together through mutual discussion and support. A pivotal mentor in his career is Master Huang Jinghui, a leading figure in Cantonese cuisine. Chef Mo and Master Huang first met in 2008 and collaborated again during Chef Mo's tenure as Executive Chinese Chef at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, from 2021 to 2023, contributing significantly to the hotel's opening. Chef Mo's illustrious career spans major cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hulunbeir, Kunming and Beijing, leaving a solid impression at numerous reputable hotels and restaurants.

Chef Mo understands that the key to success stems from relentless exploration and refinement. With a humble and eager-to-learn attitude, he is constantly researching and innovating. Besides visiting markets and sourcing ingredients at their origins, Chef Mo has a habit of "crossing boundaries" to seek inspiration. "After each season's new product launches in the fashion industry, I visit various brand stores to understand the popular colors and styles of the season and observe guests' preferences. Although this may seem unrelated to cooking and cuisine, they are actually interconnected," Chef Mo said earnestly. Adopting the perspective of the market and empathizing with guests' feelings is the secret to Chef Mo's widely popular dishes.

*Double-boiled duck, Chinese wampee sauce

*Deep-fried dried beef slices

When asked about his signature dishes, Chef Mo gave an unexpected answer: "I believe signature dishes belong to the restaurant. The chef serves as the carrier, utilizing techniques and creativity to craft signature dishes unique to "this time and place," and using local ingredients tailored to the tastes of regional diners. Therefore, the most popular dish in each restaurant is its signature dish." At No. 101 Restaurant of Andaz Xiamen, Chef Mo has developed several signature dishes that blend Cantonese and Minnan cuisines. "I love Fujian's Mee Sua Goo, but the starchy texture can be quite heavy. So, I thought of using Cantonese techniques, adding lobster broth to replace traditional starch thickening. The flavor is still the original taste loved by local guests, but with a more refreshing texture," Chef Mo said with excitement when talking about his original dishes.

*Wok-fried lobster, aged Hua Diao wine

In his leisure time, Chef Mo enjoys tea tasting, fishing and playing snooker. "Tea tasting and fishing allow me to slow down and have time for thinking and solitude. Playing snooker cultivates my patience, meticulousness and ability to think calmly."

Adhering to the core philosophy of continuous innovation and pursuit of excellence, we eagerly anticipate witnessing Chef Sam Mo infuse his inspiration into every dish, aiming to create a series of culinary feasts for gourmet lovers.









