  1. home
  2. Articles

Chef Sam Mo, Executive Chinese Chef at Andaz Xiamen

By Sponsored, November 26, 2024

0 0

Chef Sam Mo has been selected as Executive Chinese Chef at Andaz Xiamen, where he will take responsibility for the daily operations and management of No. 101 Restaurant and the banquet kitchens, leading a new chapter on the culinary journey at the hotel. With over two decades of experience in Cantonese cuisine, Chef Mo adheres to the culinary philosophy of "delicious in taste and elegant in presentation." While preserving the essence of traditional Cantonese cuisine, he draws on various culinary strengths and incorporates local inspiration to bring diners a uniquely crafted fusion of Cantonese and Minnan cuisines.

WechatIMG92.jpg

Chef Mo hails from Wuzhou, Guangxi, the birthplace of the Cantonese language. Childhood memories of his grandpa making tofu skin and brewing liquor paved the way for his future culinary path. Following his father in the transportation industry, he traveled extensively across China, sparking his exploration and pursuit of gourmet cuisine. Becoming a chef seemed like a natural outcome. Since entering the industry at 16, Chef Mo has met many talented individuals in the Cantonese culinary world, where they have become mentors and friends, and have grown together through mutual discussion and support. A pivotal mentor in his career is Master Huang Jinghui, a leading figure in Cantonese cuisine. Chef Mo and Master Huang first met in 2008 and collaborated again during Chef Mo's tenure as Executive Chinese Chef at Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, from 2021 to 2023, contributing significantly to the hotel's opening. Chef Mo's illustrious career spans major cities including Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Chengdu, Hulunbeir, Kunming and Beijing, leaving a solid impression at numerous reputable hotels and restaurants.

Chef Mo understands that the key to success stems from relentless exploration and refinement. With a humble and eager-to-learn attitude, he is constantly researching and innovating. Besides visiting markets and sourcing ingredients at their origins, Chef Mo has a habit of "crossing boundaries" to seek inspiration. "After each season's new product launches in the fashion industry, I visit various brand stores to understand the popular colors and styles of the season and observe guests' preferences. Although this may seem unrelated to cooking and cuisine, they are actually interconnected," Chef Mo said earnestly. Adopting the perspective of the market and empathizing with guests' feelings is the secret to Chef Mo's widely popular dishes.

WechatIMG102.jpg

*Double-boiled duck, Chinese wampee sauce

WechatIMG103.jpg

*Deep-fried dried beef slices

When asked about his signature dishes, Chef Mo gave an unexpected answer: "I believe signature dishes belong to the restaurant. The chef serves as the carrier, utilizing techniques and creativity to craft signature dishes unique to "this time and place," and using local ingredients tailored to the tastes of regional diners. Therefore, the most popular dish in each restaurant is its signature dish." At No. 101 Restaurant of Andaz Xiamen, Chef Mo has developed several signature dishes that blend Cantonese and Minnan cuisines. "I love Fujian's Mee Sua Goo, but the starchy texture can be quite heavy. So, I thought of using Cantonese techniques, adding lobster broth to replace traditional starch thickening. The flavor is still the original taste loved by local guests, but with a more refreshing texture," Chef Mo said with excitement when talking about his original dishes.

WechatIMG104.jpg

*Wok-fried lobster, aged Hua Diao wine

In his leisure time, Chef Mo enjoys tea tasting, fishing and playing snooker. "Tea tasting and fishing allow me to slow down and have time for thinking and solitude. Playing snooker cultivates my patience, meticulousness and ability to think calmly."

Adhering to the core philosophy of continuous innovation and pursuit of excellence, we eagerly anticipate witnessing Chef Sam Mo infuse his inspiration into every dish, aiming to create a series of culinary feasts for gourmet lovers.




more news

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

Mexican Gastronomy at George's Restaurant

A pure Mexican culinary journey at George's Restaurant with a canvas of sublime flavors!

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

The Top 5 Most Festive Chinese New Year Dishes

A look at the top five festive Chinese dishes and their symbolic meanings.

This Day in History: LA's Forgotten 'Wild West' Chinese Massacre

This Day in History: LA's Forgotten 'Wild West' Chinese Massacre

The largest mass lynching in US history.

Meet the Man Who Exposed a $300 Million Chinese Fraud

An anonymous American investor talks about how he exposed a massive fraudulent funding scandal in China.

Olivier Dumonceaux Appointed General Manager of The Middle House

Olivier Dumonceaux, a seasoned leader with over a decade at The House Collective, has been appointed General Manager of The Middle House. He brings global expertise and a passion for hospitality to enhance guest experiences and celebrate Shanghai’s vibrant culture.

Nanjing: History, Heritage & Natural Beauty

China's ancient capital

Regent Shanghai on The Bund Redefines Luxury Hospitality in Shanghai

Regent Shanghai on The Bund has officially opened, offering a luxurious riverside retreat with stunning views of the Huangpu River and The Bund. Situated on the historic Seagull Hotel site, the hotel blends modern sophistication with cultural heritage, featuring 135 elegant rooms, curated art inspired by Shanghai’s floral symbolism, and exceptional dining experiences. With versatile event spaces, bespoke service from Regent Experience Agents, and its inclusion in IHG’s luxury portfolio, the hotel sets a new benchmark for luxury hospitality in Shanghai.

8 Amazing Autumn & Winter Trips Around China

Get outta town!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

Chef Sam Mo, Executive Chinese Chef at Andaz Xiamen

Chef Sam Mo, Executive Chinese Chef at Andaz Xiamen

Pecopeco: Fantastic Japanese Fusion Food

Pecopeco: Fantastic Japanese Fusion Food

Awesome Thanksgiving Events & Deals in Shenzhen

Awesome Thanksgiving Events & Deals in Shenzhen

Plaza 66 Shines with Star-Studded 2024 HOME TO LUXURY Gala

Plaza 66 Shines with Star-Studded 2024 HOME TO LUXURY Gala

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives