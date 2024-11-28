  1. home
  2. Articles

The Westin's Grand Bubbly Brunch Goes Festive!

By Mike Norton, November 28, 2024

0 0

Brunch at The Westin is nothing short of a Shanghai institution  for many a year The Stage restaurant has set the gold standard in the city.

Weixin-Image_20241128173459.jpg

Under the expert eye of Culinary Director Adam Lin, the buffet is spread out like a gourmand’s atlas, presenting a stunning selection of top-tier food and offering a wonderfully varied selection.

IMG_9661.jpg

Each dish speaks of a meticulous attention to detail, from the perfectly roasted meats, crisp-skinned duck, lacquered char siu, and beef that offers savory melt-in-the-mouth perfection.

IMG_9664.jpg

IMG_9615.jpg

Plump, freshly shucked oysters sit beside a generous sashimi and sushi selection. There are bountiful local specialities, and even Indian curries for those craving some spice.

IMG_9634.jpg

IMG_9862.jpg

IMG_9880.jpg

Meanwhile, the live cooking stations provide culinary theater, with flames leaping and knives flashing as chefs turn out teppanyaki and dim sum so good you’ll go back for seconds, thirds, and likely more.

IMG_0084.jpg

DSCF3520.jpg

IMG_9977.jpg

Entertainment is truly second to none. Between live music from a 14-piece orchestra and acrobats performing jaw-dropping feats center stage, there’s hardly a moment to catch your breath.

DSCF3374.jpg

IMG_9771.jpg

But then, who needs breath when you have bubbles  and yes, there’s plenty of Champagne to go around.

But wait, it gets better…

IMG_9763.jpg

For the festive season the experience reaches new heights with some specially crafted events to bring in the Christmas cheer.

IMG_9652.jpg

IMG_9688.jpg

Christmas Eve sees The Stage host a night of indulgence and festive merriment, with a sensational gourmet buffet dinner, where diners will be able to wander between live cooking stations as local delicacies and international favorites are conjured up before their eyes.

IMG_9958.jpg

Music will be provided by a choir, with a live band and dancers adding to the spectacle. And Santa, notoriously busy that evening, will even make time to drop by and deliver some festive treats.

IMG_9575.jpg

IMG_9824.jpg

IMG_9848.jpg

Christmas Day ups the ante, with succulent roast turkey, glazed ham and a showstopper of flame-grilled American beef eye, cooked to perfection.  Add to that the fresh lobster cooked three ways – it’s luxury, triple-distilled.

IMG_0025.jpg

IMG_9699.jpg

IMG_9708.jpg

IMG_9715.jpg

IMG_9697.jpg

IMG_9694.jpg

Festive desserts are miniature works of art. Think sugar-dusted Yule logs, delicate cakes decorated with Christmas motifs, and patisserie so intricate you’ll hesitate to bite in (if only briefly).

IMG_9833.jpg

Champagne will of course be free-flowing. With The Stage’s signature brand of entertainment, and Santa himself once again on hand to dispense yuletide delights, it promises to be a Christmas Day like no other.

IMG_9721.jpg

IMG_9587.jpg

Not content with mere Christmas cheer, The Stage rolls seamlessly into New Year’s Eve with a decadent seafood spread.

IMG_0044.jpg

DSCF3509.jpg

The perfect way to cap off the year in the most extravagant fashion  four hours of free flow, live entertainment, and a lucky draw to win a luxury staycation or Apple Watch.

IMG_9728.jpg

IMG_9947.jpg

IMG_9696.jpg

And then comes New Year’s Day brunch, which comes adorned with themed decorations and a menu designed to shout "start the year in style," justifying the Herculean effort of dragging yourself out after the previous night’s libations.

The Stage at The Westin is not merely a place to dine; it’s an experience that blends the finest food and most captivating entertainment. It promises more than a meal – it delivers a memory.

And isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

Special Themed Sunday Brunches

Sundays, 11.30am-2.30pm

December 1 – Nutcracker Bubbly Brunch

December 8 – Warm Winter Brunch

December 15 – Joyful Brunch

December 22 – Santa Brunch

  • RMB695 net per person with free-flowing Champagne

  • RMB578 net per person without free-flowing Champagne and alcoholic beverages

  • RMB308 net per child (4-12 years)

  • Kids under 4 years dine for free

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Tuesday December 24, 6-10pm

Includes: 4-hours free flow Champagne, selected cocktails & beverages

  • Early Bird Presale RMB798 net per person

  • Special Presale 2nd Stage RMB898 net per person

  • Door Price RMB998 net per person

  • Child (4-12 years) RMB368 net

Christmas Day Brunch

December 25, 11.30am-2.30pm

  • RMB798 net per person with 3-hours of free flow Champagne

  • RMB698 net per person without Champagne and alcoholic beverages

  • RMB368 net per child (4-12 years)

New Year’s Eve Dinner

December 31, 6-10pm

  • RMB398 net per person with free-flowing Mumm Champagne & selected drinks

New Year’s Day Brunch

January 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

  • RMB798 net per person with 3-hours of free flow Champagne

  • RMB698 net per person without Champagne and alcoholic beverages

  • RMB368 net per child (4-12 years)

The Westin Bund Center Shanghai, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu, Huangpu District 河南中路88号, 外中心, 近广

more news

The Rug: Popular Beijing Brunch Spot Revamps Their Menu

The Rug: Popular Beijing Brunch Spot Revamps Their Menu

It’s not just for brunch!

Westin Bund Center Chef Popup: The Manor X Prego

Westin Bund Center Chef Popup: The Manor X Prego

Michele Dell’Aquila, Executive Sous Chef of The St. Regis Macao

Indulge Mom: Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Zarah

Indulge Mom: Mother's Day Brunch Buffet at Zarah

Show her your appreciation this Mother's Day by taking mommy dearest out for a special brunch!

Eggs-clusive Deal on Portman's Family Easter Brunch

Bunnies, Easter egg hunt, face painting, and a full brunch buffet!

Exclusive Discounts on The St. Regis' 2 New Brunches

Travel the gastronomic globe.

The GOAT Celebrates Belated Grand Opening After Three Exciting Years

The GOAT in Panyu hosts an absolutely packed Grand Opening on January 13, here's why it's three years late.

Crayfish Craze Kicks Off at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Crayfish season is upon us

Pecopeco: Fantastic Japanese Fusion Food

Pecopeco reopens at a new location in Dongba

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

A Brief History of Shared Bikes: A Love & Hate Relationship

A Brief History of Shared Bikes: A Love & Hate Relationship

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

CosmoDreams: The Ultimate Collision of Art & Imagination

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

15 Amazing Art Shows This December in Shenzhen

23 Amazing Art Shows This December in Guangzhou

23 Amazing Art Shows This December in Guangzhou

11 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

11 Christmas Markets to Fill You with Festive Cheer

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives