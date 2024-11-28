The Westin's Grand Bubbly Brunch Goes Festive!

Brunch at The Westin is nothing short of a Shanghai institution – for many a year The Stage restaurant has set the gold standard in the city.

Under the expert eye of Culinary Director Adam Lin, the buffet is spread out like a gourmand’s atlas, presenting a stunning selection of top-tier food and offering a wonderfully varied selection.

Each dish speaks of a meticulous attention to detail, from the perfectly roasted meats, crisp-skinned duck, lacquered char siu, and beef that offers savory melt-in-the-mouth perfection.

Plump, freshly shucked oysters sit beside a generous sashimi and sushi selection. There are bountiful local specialities, and even Indian curries for those craving some spice.

Meanwhile, the live cooking stations provide culinary theater, with flames leaping and knives flashing as chefs turn out teppanyaki and dim sum so good you’ll go back for seconds, thirds, and likely more.

Entertainment is truly second to none. Between live music from a 14-piece orchestra and acrobats performing jaw-dropping feats center stage, there’s hardly a moment to catch your breath.

But then, who needs breath when you have bubbles – and yes, there’s plenty of Champagne to go around.

But wait, it gets better…

For the festive season the experience reaches new heights with some specially crafted events to bring in the Christmas cheer.

Christmas Eve sees The Stage host a night of indulgence and festive merriment, with a sensational gourmet buffet dinner, where diners will be able to wander between live cooking stations as local delicacies and international favorites are conjured up before their eyes.

Music will be provided by a choir, with a live band and dancers adding to the spectacle. And Santa, notoriously busy that evening, will even make time to drop by and deliver some festive treats.

Christmas Day ups the ante, with succulent roast turkey, glazed ham and a showstopper of flame-grilled American beef eye, cooked to perfection. Add to that the fresh lobster cooked three ways – it’s luxury, triple-distilled.

Festive desserts are miniature works of art. Think sugar-dusted Yule logs, delicate cakes decorated with Christmas motifs, and patisserie so intricate you’ll hesitate to bite in (if only briefly).

Champagne will of course be free-flowing. With The Stage’s signature brand of entertainment, and Santa himself once again on hand to dispense yuletide delights, it promises to be a Christmas Day like no other.

Not content with mere Christmas cheer, The Stage rolls seamlessly into New Year’s Eve with a decadent seafood spread.

The perfect way to cap off the year in the most extravagant fashion – four hours of free flow, live entertainment, and a lucky draw to win a luxury staycation or Apple Watch.

And then comes New Year’s Day brunch, which comes adorned with themed decorations and a menu designed to shout "start the year in style," justifying the Herculean effort of dragging yourself out after the previous night’s libations.

The Stage at The Westin is not merely a place to dine; it’s an experience that blends the finest food and most captivating entertainment. It promises more than a meal – it delivers a memory.

And isn’t that what Christmas is all about?

Special Themed Sunday Brunches

Sundays, 11.30am-2.30pm

December 1 – Nutcracker Bubbly Brunch

December 8 – Warm Winter Brunch

December 15 – Joyful Brunch

December 22 – Santa Brunch

RMB695 net per person with free-flowing Champagne

RMB578 net per person without free-flowing Champagne and alcoholic beverages

RMB308 net per child (4-12 years)

Kids under 4 years dine for free

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet



Tuesday December 24, 6-10pm

Includes: 4-hours free flow Champagne, selected cocktails & beverages

Early Bird Presale RMB798 net per person

Special Presale 2nd Stage RMB898 net per person

Door Price RMB998 net per person

Child (4-12 years) RMB368 net

Christmas Day Brunch

December 25, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB798 net per person with 3-hours of free flow Champagne

RMB698 net per person without Champagne and alcoholic beverages

RMB368 net per child (4-12 years)

New Year’s Eve Dinner

December 31, 6-10pm

RMB398 net per person with free-flowing Mumm Champagne & selected drinks

New Year’s Day Brunch

January 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

RMB798 net per person with 3-hours of free flow Champagne

RMB698 net per person without Champagne and alcoholic beverages

RMB368 net per child (4-12 years)

The Westin Bund Center Shanghai, 88 Henan Zhong Lu, by Guangdong Lu, Huangpu District 河南中路88号, 外滩中心, 近广东路