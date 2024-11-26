  1. home
Pecopeco: Fantastic Japanese Fusion Food

By Yinmai O'Connor, November 26, 2024

The Place

Pecopeco gets its name from a Japanese onomatopoeia that means ‘I’m hungry,’ but with all the amazing Japanese fusion food they have there, you definitely won’t be when you leave.

The restaurant was founded by Beijinger XiaoJing An back in 2019, the original location part of the underground string of Japanese restaurants on Maizaidan Lu known as Cho-chin Street.

pecoouside.JPG

The new location, in Pingfanglu Meijie Park in Dongba, may be a bit further from the city center, but the bright and spacious new spot is definitely worth the travel time.

The recently opened and freshly redesigned Pecopeco has a more modern feel, while retaining the same great food, as well as some tasty new additions.

The Food

shrimp.jpg
Garlic Shrimp and Mushrooms

As soon as you sit down, we highly recommend you order the Crispy Fried Taro (RMB18)a ready to go bar snack with a fun salty kick that will keep you entertained while you go through the menu or wait for your other treats to arrive 

The Garlic Shrimp and Mushrooms (RMB68) also come quickly, and make great finger food to kick off your meal.

omlette.jpg
Pecopeco Omrice with Homemade Demi-Glaze Sauce

Let's dive right in with what we think the star of the menu is – the Pecopeco Omrice (RMB48-68), an omelet volcano log that erupts over its bed of rice when you slice it down the middle.

Unsure of what we mean? Check out the video below...

There are four different sauce options for the Pecopeco Omrice: Homemade Demi-Glaze Sauce (RMB68), Tomato Sauce/Mushroom Sauce (RMB58), Tomato Sauce (RMB48), and Ketchup (RMB48) – and we're already planning to go back and try them all.

soup2.jpg
Sesame Miso Soymilk Pot. Image by Yinmai O'Connor/That's

Another unique dish is the Sesame Miso Soymilk Pot (RMB98), a deliciously creamy broth that comes brimming with meatballs, vegetables, mushrooms and tofu.

Screenshot-2024-11-26-at-4.35.42-PM.png
French Fries with Cod Roe. Image by Yinmai O'Connor/That's

The French Fries with Cod Roe (RMB25) are another interesting treat, pairing mayonnaise and fish eggs. If that sounds odd to you, but you’ve never tried it, we recommend giving it a chance.

doggie.JPG
Duck & Shrimp Balls with Tomato Sauce from the pet menu

One of the great parts about Pecopeco is that it is pet friendly, and has a special menu for your furry friends with three tasty looking dishes: Pork, Veggies & Red Bean (RMB28), Duck & Shrimp Balls with Tomato Sauce (RMB32), and Natto, Chicken & Veggies (RMB28) – we were even semi-tempted to try them.

Pecopeco also has a great drinks menu with everything from Coconut Lattes (RMB25) to Peach Woolong Lemonade (RMB18).

There’s also plenty of booze, with a selection of beers such as Kirin (RMB25) and Brooklyn IPA (RMB30), as well as a number of imported wines and cocktails

The Vibe

Screenshot-2024-11-26-at-4.49.52-PM.png
Image by Yinmai O'Connor/That's

Pecopeco is a fun pet-friendly, comfortable spot with great lighting and an airy feel to hang out, and is good for everything from a light snack to an eight-dish feast, from chilling and working on your laptop during the day or downing a bunch of drinks with friends at night.

Price: RMB100
Who’s Going: Foodies, dog lovers
Good For: Unique dishes, cocktails, coffee

Kitchen open 11.30am-8.30pm (bar open later)

Tel: +86 18612636331/15801625761

Pecopeco, Pingfanglu Meijie Park, Chaoyang

[All other images are courtesy of Pecopeco]

