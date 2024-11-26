Awesome Thanksgiving Events & Deals in Shenzhen

Café Society & Big Bear Comedy Thanksgiving

Join Café Society and Big Bear Comedy for a special Thanksgiving Night this Thursday. Enjoy a night of laughter, delicious food, and great company as Café Society celebrates the spirit of gratitude.



Thanksgiving Set Menu (2-3 People)

Price: RMB434

Thanksgiving Vegetarian Set Menu (1 Person)

Price: RMB222

November 28, dinner starts from 5pm, comedy show from 9pm

Café Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Festive Turkey to Go by The Langham Shenzhen



Celebrate the season with a savory turkey delivered right to your door, perfect for sharing with your loved ones. Enjoy a traditional, juicy turkey that brings festive cheer and gratitude to your table.



Price: RMB1,288/set

Until December 26, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-8828 9888 ext.8921

The Langham Shenzhen, No.7888 Shennan Da Dao, Futian 福田区深南大道7888号深圳朗廷酒店二层

Roasted Turkey Takeaway



Gather with friends and family to enjoy a succulent roasted turkey. Priced at RMB1299 (6-8kg), this meal includes delicious sides such as roasted chestnuts, pumpkin, bacon sautéed Brussels sprouts, and black truffle mashed potatoes, with red wine and roasted meat sauces. Pre-order at least 3 days in advance.



Price: RMB1,299 each

Until November 28, 2024

For Reservations: +86755-2323 8888

JW Marriott Shenzhen Bao’an, No.8 Baoxing Lu, Bao'an 宝安区宝兴路8号深圳前海华侨城JW万豪酒店lF 都会尚膳·全天候餐厅

For Reservations: +86755-2348 6666

Le Meridien Shenzhen Bao’an No.1095 Xing’an Liu Lu, Bao’an 宝安区新安六路1095号深圳前海华侨城艾美酒店6F新食谱全日餐厅

Festive Turkey by Four Seasons



Delight in a perfectly roasted, tender turkey, complemented by traditional sides that capture the warmth and joy of the season. Ideal for family gatherings or festive celebrations, this centerpiece will create lasting memories at your holiday table.



Price: RMB1,288 each

*Price is subject to 15% service charges and applicable taxes

For Reservations: +86755-8826 8888

FOO, 6/F, Four Seasons Hotel Shenzhen, No.138 Fuhua San Lu, Futian 福田区福华三路138号深圳四季酒店6层

Festive Feast for Takeaway by Futian Shangri-La Shenzhen

Choose from a variety of festive feasts, including a 5-6kg or 8-10kg roasted turkey, A3 Tomahawk, toasted Australian rib-eye, honey roasted ham, roasted turkey drumsticks, or whole roasted chicken. Find the perfect highlight for your holiday celebrations!



Until December 26, 2024

*Please make reservations at least 24 hours in advance

For Reservations: +86755-2151 3838

Futian Shangri-La, Shenzhen, No.4088 Yitian Lu, Futian 福田区益田路4088号福田香格里拉大酒店

