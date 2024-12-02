EAST Hong Kong Announces Innovative Vision 'The Alternative'

EAST Hotels welcomes a new vision of hospitality with 'The Alternative,' a fresh concept designed to bring together creative pioneers and today’s culture-curious and adventurous travellers — collectively known as Alternative Thinkers.

Following successful rebranding launches in Miami and Beijing this year, EAST Hong Kong collaborated with youthful and emerging artists for a party that whisked guests away on a multisensory adventure reflecting the transformation of ‘sugar,’ artfully referencing the neighbourhood’s historic site of the former Taikoo Sugar Refinery.

With dazzling physical and emotional performances, the event vividly brought to life the innovative spirit of EAST, challenging conventions and fostering open-mindedness towards fresh alternatives for thinking, playing, resting, working, and living.

EAST Hotels embraces inclusivity and responsible living, responding to the evolving needs of today’s global travellers.

The brand is grounded in the neighbourhoods that it is part of and seeks to be a gathering place for travellers who desire to explore the world while immersing themselves in the local communities they visit.

With its new concept, EAST empowers guests to make independent choices while prioritising eco-conscious environments and cultivating meaningful connections.

The dedicated staff at EAST engage with these thinkers by sharing personalised insights into the city and ensuring they feel genuinely welcomed.

“We are constantly pushing the boundaries to inspire creativity and foster a sense of community among our guests. We understand that the new generation of travellers is looking for a welcoming environment where they can truly be themselves and connect with like-minded individuals,” said Jennifer Cheung, General Manager of EAST Hong Kong.

“They want to feel at ease throughout the stay and look for thoughtfully curated, authentic experiences that offer an insider’s view of the city.”

Arrive at a Different Place: November 13 Launch Party at EAST Hong Kong

EAST marked the next step in its rebranding journey with a lively celebration at its Hong Kong property on November 13.

Nestled in the Taikoo neighbourhood, the fusion of historical significance and contemporary skyscrapers makes EAST Hong Kong a captivating canvas for alternative thinkers to celebrate, explore, and reflect on the rich cultural tapestry of the city.

Curated by the young visionary talents of film director Coba Cheng and gallerist Matt Chung, the evening kicked off at the newly renovated driveway by EDITECTURE.

With a nature-inspired colour palette, the space evokes a sense of comfort, setting the perfect backdrop for a mesmerising Earth performance from i is one.

The celebration continued with NEEDLESS, which embraced new beginnings for the new EAST through a reimagined lion dance, featuring ballet dancer Forrest Rain who added an unexpected twist to the traditional 'big-headed Buddha.'

The dancer then took a sugar cane – representing the raw material of sugar — from the lion and led guests upstairs to the bustling eatery FEAST to enjoy a musical collaboration between pianist Jerold Chu and 'Hip Hop Poet' Novel Fergus, blending jazz and Cantonese hip hop in a first-of-its-kind performance.

Invited guests moved on to an en-suite secret magic show inspired by the crystallisation of sugar, accompanied by the captivating melodies of two-time World Champion harmonicist CY Leo. The adventure continued in the elevator, where each cabin was infused with the nostalgic scent of childhood candies, setting the stage for a sweet experience as they arrived at Sugar, the rooftop and terrace bar.

This familiar aroma was complemented by local classic sweet-inspired cocktails crafted by EAST Hong Kong’s internationally acclaimed mixologist, Alvin Ching.

DJ BEAT FRIDAY energised the night with fresh remixes of beloved hits from the 80s, 90s, and Y2K, leaving guests riding a ‘sugar high’ as they danced and celebrated the night away.

“This party is just the beginning of what it means to Arrive at a Different Place,” said Cheung.

“We hope to inspire our guests to embark on a path of discovery within the hotel and encourage them to take part in ongoing programmes at EAST curated by innovative creators who embrace new possibilities and explore alternative ways of doing things.”

“With three EAST hotels currently in operation and five more set to open between 2027 and 2030, our journey is just beginning,” said Dean Winter, Managing Director of Swire Hotels, the company behind EAST and its sister brand, The House Collective.

“We are excited to expand the EAST brand into new international markets and connect with Alternative Thinkers around the world.”