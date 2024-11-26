30 Awesome Upcoming Events in Shanghai

Fetured Event

Christmas Latin Party @ Azul SKL

Looking for a Christmas party full of family fun, with a side of Latin flair? Well look no further – Azul SKL has you covered.

And in keeping with an Azul fiesta, it all kicks off from 11am and runs until late – making for a morning, afternoon and evening to remember!

Head along and enjoy...

DJs Naz, White, Tuto & Papa

Outdoor BBQ



Special Xmas Food

Bouncy Castle

Kid's Area



A Whole Load More Entertainment for Young & Old!

Tickets are just RMB100, which gets you five RMB20 food and drink tickets.

Better still, get yours through T+ ahead of time and enjoy the discount price of RMB90.

It's gonna be a great day out for all the family!

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:





Sun Dec 7, 11am-Late; RMB90 Presale, RMB100 Door

Azul SKL, Building 6, Shankang Li, 808 Shanxi Bei Lu 陕西北路810号陕康里1楼中庭广场

Wednesday



Home Cook: Thanksgiving Festive Platter @ RIINK



RIINK wants to bring a taste of home to you. Each week, they feature an affordable, unique, and delicious home-style meal created by their talented team or a friend.

Home Cook is going festive this Wednesday with a Thanksgiving style feast; Two Broke Girls at RIINK's disco diner will be serving an RMB50 Thankful Platter!

Get ready to indulge in a festive mix of BBQ Chicken, Mac & Cheese, Seasonal Greens & Gravy. Bring your friends and take time this week to enjoy a delicious meal and enjoy some great drinks!

Whether you're dining with loved ones or flying solo, you're invited to RIINK's cozy communal table. Don’t miss this unique culinary experience!

Wed Nov 27, from 6pm

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Wednesday-Saturday



Steak & Lobster Oscar @ Morton's Grille



Head to Morton's Grille from now until Saturday and enjoy a 200g filet mignon with an lobster oscar topping for just RMB488.

Until Nov 30; RMB488

Morton's Grille, Raffles City Changning, Bldg H4, 1195 Changning Lu, by Kaixuan Lu, Changning District 长宁路1195号长宁来福士4号古建, 近凯旋路

Wednesday-Sunday



German Christkindlmarkt @ Yuanmingyuan Lu

The famous German Christmas Market returns to the Bund this year, bringing the festive spirit of a traditional German market to the charming Yuanmingyuan Road and Square, nestled beside the Rockbund and the Peninsula Hotel.



This picturesque location, set between the historic Union Church and the stunning Shanghai skyline, is the perfect backdrop for our enchanting Christmas market.

This year, they have many exciting new features and stunning decorations waiting for you. Don’t miss out on a magical holiday experience!

READ MORE: German Christkindlmarkt is Back!

Wed-Fri, 3-10pm

Sat & Sun, 12-10pm

Presale RMB30, Door RMB40

Yuanmingyuan Lu, between Beijing Dong Lu and Nan Suzhou Lu, Huangpu District 圆明园路, 北京东路和苏州南路中间

Friday



Black Friday @ The Cannery

Black Friday is more than a drink promotion ….

ALL bottles at least 50% off… bin ends with more

Also includes some select partial bottles from the bar

Buy a bottle (or part) and they have bartenders on hand to mix up to basic drinks (martinis, highballs, old fashioneds, etc)

Bottles lined and declared all across the bar

Vinyl DJ from 9pm

Fri Nov 29, from 5pm

The Cannery, 1107 Yuyuan Lu, by Jiangsu Lu, Changning District 愚园路1107号, 近江苏路

The Shanghai Beatles @ Abbey Road



The Shanghai Beatles, four mop tops from Japan, have been rocking Abbey Road from as far back as anyone can remember. They are something of an institution; this city's not-to-be-missed very own Fab Four experience.

READ MORE: We Spoke to Japanese Paul McCartney of the Shanghai Beatles

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

The Beatles + The British Invasion @ The Pearl



Celebrate all things British with the music from The Beatles, Eurythmics, Queen, Def Leppard, Oasis, Led Zeppelin, Yes, Pink Floyd, Elton John, Coldplay and more.

There will also be a pre-show from 7.30pm with Mark W.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Fri Nov 29, 8.30pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号, 近武进路

Heavy Charity Vol.1 @ C's

This Friday, C’s musical basement antics are for a good cause!

Join the shenanigans with proceeds going to charity for a school in Cambodia. You drink, kids learn, musicians wail on guitars and scream into mics.

We all have a good time for a good purpose!

Fri Nov 29, 10pm; All contributions welcome!

C's, 685 Dingxi Lu, by Yanan Xi Lu, Changning District 定西路685号, 近延安西路

Friday & Saturday

90s & 2000s Flashback @ RIINK



Get out the Tamagotchis, throw on the Juicy Couture tracksuit, dust off the bucket hat, and lace up your chucks! This weekend RIINK is rewinding it back to the 90s and 2000s.

With DJ Clipse playing all the hits, from N’SYNC to Mariah Carey, Madonna, and everyone’s favorite, Britney Spears!

Spend time rolling in nostalgic bliss with all the best music that defined the era. Sip on delicious drinks, have a bite, and party all weekend!

Send message on RIINK WeChat with secret code 'That’s How I Roll' for a special RMB88 Skate & Shot Deal for That’s Shanghai readers ONLY!



READ MORE: Exclusive ¥88 RIINK Deal for That's Shanghai Readers!

Fri & Sat Nov 29 & 30, from 7pm; Free Entry

RIINK, Shankang Li, Building 18, Room 102, 358 Kangding Lu, by Shaanxi Bei Lu 静安区康定路358号陕康里18号楼102室

Hollywood Glam @ La Suite



Experience the Hollywood Glam at La Suite this weekend! The lights are gleaming, the red carpet is being unfurled, and everyone is the star of the party. Let's enjoy ourselves with music and dancing and create an epic Hollywood night together!

Fri & Sat Nov 29 & 30, 10pm-Late; Free entry, drinks and canapes before 11:30pm, RMB100 after, includes one drink

La Suite, 1111 Wuding Rd., by Yanping Rd. 武定路1111号, 近延平路

Saturday



Community Blood Drive @ Shanghai Children's Hospital



Bloodline is a group of like-minded people dedicated to the cause of blood donations. Head along to Shanghai Blood Center to donate and help out. And click here to read an interview with did with Bloodline earlier this year.

Sat nOV 30 9am-3pm

Shanghai Blood Center, 1191 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥路1191号, 近伊犁路

Winter Whimsy @ Concordia



Come experience Winter Whimsy at Concordia. This year, the school's dedicated parent community will transform the campus into a winter wonderland for all to enjoy.

Free and open to the public, this special event promises a full day of holiday cheer, with shopping, musical performances, delicious food, and fun activities for the whole family.

Explore over 120 vendors offering handmade crafts, unique gifts, and festive foods from around the globe.

Don’t miss the chance to discover perfect Christmas presents for your loved ones, all while soaking in the joyful spirit of the season!

Sat, Nov 30, 10am-4pm; Free Entry

Concordia Shanghai Visitor’s Entrance, 345 Huangyang Road, Pudong 上海市浦东新区黄杨路345号

2024 Winter Carnival @ SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus

It’s that wonderful time of year again – the Winter Carnival of Shanghai Community International School (SCIS) will transform the campus into a magical winter wonderland for a day filled with enchantment and festive fun for the whole family!

Watch the video below to relive the magic of last year...

This year, step into a vibrant marketplace brimming with festive treasures, alive with joyful entertainment, thrilling activities, and delectable seasonal treats. And be sure to scan the QR code for a chance to participate in the lucky draw!

Sat Nov 30, 11am-4pm; Free Entry

SCIS Hongqiao Main Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Lu, by Yili Lu, Changning District 虹桥1161号, 近伊犁路

'Every Brilliant Thing' Charity Theater Performance @ Chair Club



Every Brilliant Thing follows the heart-warming journey of a seven-year-old boy who, in a bid to cheer up his mom, starts a list of all the wonderful things in life.

As he grows, so does his list, leading to a poignant exploration of love, resilience, and little joys that make life worth living.

For all theater lovers, enthusiasts of life's small miracles, and anyone who appreciates a good story….

RMB100 will be collected to cover the rental fee of the venue, and includes one drink, with the remaining to be donated to Lifeline Shanghai.

Sat Nov 30, Doors 5.30pm, Show 6pm; RMB100

Chair Club, Tonglefang, Bldg 12, 555 Haifang Lu, by Yuyao Lu, Jing'an District 海防路555号12号楼, 近余姚路

St. Andrew’s Ball 2024 @ Pudong Shangri-la

The St. Andrew’s Ball 2024 will be a night of fun-filled Scottish tradition, from haggis, neeps & tatties to wee drams of whisky, live Ceilidh music, bagpipes, energetic ceilidh dancing and much more. Dress code: Kilts or black tie.

This event is open to both members and non-members. Contact diana.wu@britishchambershanghai.cn for tickets or visit www.britishchambershanghai.cn/events/st-andrews-ball-2024

Sat Nov 30, 6.30-Midnight; Members from RMB1,480, Non-member from RMB1,650

Pudong Shangri-La, Shanghai, 33 Fucheng Lu, by Mingshang Lu, Pudong District 富城路33号, 近名商路

St. Andrew’s Day @ The Tipsy Fiddler





Over at the Tipsy Fiddler the St. Andrew's Day celebrations kick off at 8.30pm with live Scottish music, booze and food.

Sat Nov 30, 8.30pm; Free Entry

The Tipsy Fiddler, No. 6, Lane 135 Fahuazhen Lu, by Xingfu Lu, Changning District 法华镇路135弄6号, 近幸福路

Ladies Rock: Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift & Pink @ The Pearl



A night of Ladies Rock with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Pink.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Sat Nov 30, 9pm; RMB150

The Pearl, 471 Zhapu Lu, by Wujin Lu 乍浦路471号，近武进路

Sunday



Christmas Market @ Cotton's



A Christmas Market at Cotton's full of unique gifts, holiday delight and festive cheer!

Sun Dec 1, 11am-5pm; RMB60, includes a mulled wine

Cotton's, 294 Xinhua Lu, by Panyu Lu 新华路294 号, 近番禺路

Jazz Brunch @ Abbey Road



Head to Abbey Road for a brunch accompanied by some good ol' jazz music.

Sun Dec 1, Brunch 11am-3pm, Jazz from 12-2pm; Free Entry

Abbey Road, 3 Taojiang Lu, by Fenyang Lu 桃江路3号, 近汾阳路

Christmas Cookie Making @ Geneva

Every Sunday in December head along to Geneva from free cookie making, recommended for kids aged three and above.

Sun Dec 1, 1pm; Free

Geneva, 112 Jinbang Lu, by Fuquan Lu 金浜路112号, 近福泉路

Sunday & Monday



Charlie Puth Presents Something New @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

Four-time Grammy-nominated sensation Charlie Puth will be making his highly anticipated return to the mainland with his tour, Charlie Puth Presents Something New.

Head along to the Mercedes-Benz Arena on December 1 and 2 in Shanghai, with more cities to be unveiled soon.

Get ready for an unforgettable night filled with Charlie’s chart-topping hits and captivating stage presence!

READ MORE: Charlie Puth Returns to Shanghai with 'Something New'

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Sun & Mon Dec 1 & 2, 7.30pm; RMB480-1,880

Mercedes-Benz Arena, 1200 Shibo Da Dao, by Shangnan Lu, Pudong District 梅赛德斯-奔驰文化中心, 世博大道1200号, 近上南路

Tuesday



We Love Music Quiz @ El Santo



This week's themed quiz at El Santo is We Love TV. Entry is absolutely free and – as always – there will be great prizes on offer. If all that excitement is not enough for you, it is Taco Tuesday, with tacos – and Corona, and house wine, and frozen margaritas – all just RMB20!

Scan the QR on the poster above to reserve a spot.



Tue Dec 3, 7.30pm; Free Entry

El Santo, B/1, Found 158, 158 Julu Lu, by Ruijin Yi Lu 巨鹿路158号B1层, 近瑞金一路

Film Screening: Megalopolis

This month, VHS Revival has rented out an entire cinema for a special screening of Megalopolis, an epic science fiction drama film written, directed, and produced by the legend that is Francis Ford Coppola.

Scan the QR code on the poster above to reserve your seat, or find out about more special screenings.

Tue Dec 3, 7pm; RMB80

Scan the QR code for details

Tuesday & Wednesday

December Virtual Market

Shop from wherever you are with this December Virtual Market.

JS Markets has curated a host of top-quality artisan vendors of all types: Food & Beverage, Arts & Crafts, Home Décor, Fashion and Accessories, Health and Beauty, Kids & Pets, and Holiday Essentials.

The market starts with a two-day barrage of special offers, followed by daily specials through December right up until Christmas, with vendors shipping anywhere in China (with some practical limitations).

This market takes place in WeChat, so to participate you must join a JS Virtual Market group. New members can join now with the code on the flier above. Existing members need only check in on their phone when the market begins on December 3.

Don’t miss out on any of the great bargains on offer. Join now and get ready for the holiday bargains.

T+ Ticketing

Blue Man Group @ ROJO Art Space

Blue Man Group will rock your world, blow your mind, and unleash your spirit. Leave your expectations at the door and let three bald and blue men take you on a spectacular journey bursting with music, laughter and surprises.

Operated by Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, Blue Man Group performances are euphoric celebrations of human connection through art, music, comedy and non-verbal communication.

Featuring a diverse mix of percussion instruments made of atypical objects, such as drums with paint sprays and an organ made of PVC pipes, expect a unique blend of music, technology, and humor.

Scan the QR code below to get your tickets now:

Until Dec 22, 2.30pm & 7.30pm; RMB280-1,089

ROJO Art Space – Art Center Hall, 570 Huaihai West Road, Changning District 上海市长宁区淮海西路570号

Immortal Fighting Spirit: INFIN Wrestling Live Show @ Modern Sky Lab



Experience history in the making as New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW) arrives in China for the very first time!

On December 14, Shanghai will host the Antonio Inoki Memorial Event, uniting INFIN Pro Wrestling, NJPW, the Inoki Genome Federation (IGF), Dragon Fighting Wrestling (DFW), and the Hong Kong Wrestling Federation (HKWF) for a night honoring the legendary Antonio Inoki.

Don’t miss this unprecedented showcase of global talent, where wrestling giants and rising stars collide in a tribute to Inoki’s enduring legacy and indomitable spirit.

Be there for a thrilling night of action and witness wrestling history firsthand!

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Sat Dec 14, 7pm; RMB158-588

Modern Sky Lab, 3/F, Ruihong Tiandi, 188 Ruihong Lu, by Tianhong Lu 瑞虹路188号3楼, 近天虹路

Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic @ New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center



The Sound of Magic is a live symphonic journey through Disney’s most cherished songs and scenes, reimagined for an unforgettable night at New Bund 31.

With the Wuxi Symphony Orchestra on stage, this concert combines beloved Disney animation with new arrangements, creating a cinematic experience that takes fans through classics like Snow White, The Lion King, Aladdin, Frozen, and Moana.

Expect a fresh medley of Disney’s greatest hits, weaving iconic moments and music into an immersive ride down memory lane and beyond. It’s a blend of nostalgia and discovery, capturing a century of Disney magic in a single, captivating evening.

Scan the QR to get your tickets now:

Tue & Wed Dec 24 & 25, 7:30pm; RMB180-680

New Bund 31 Performing Arts Center, 666 Haiyang Xi Lu, by Dongyu Lu, Pudong District 海阳西路666号, 近东育路

The Nutcracker @ Shanghai International Dance Center







Co-produced by Shanghai Ballet and Shanghai Grand Theatre, The Nutcracker is based on the original story, with Victorian scenery, fantasy magic and folk dance, but with Chinese elements to give the audience a new and fresh angle at this classic Christmas ballet.

Expect an immersive experience, with innovative costumes, lavish sets, stunning multimedia effects, and a few surprises in this romantic winter wonderland, all backed by a performance history that highlights Shanghai’s rising influence in the ballet world.

Perfect for lovers of ballet, families, and anyone up for a new take on this Yuletide classic.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue-Sat Dec 24-28, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

Swan Lake @ Shanghai International Dance Center

A Russian retelling of an old German folk tale, the story of Swan Lake is one of tragedy – that of Odette, a princess turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer's curse.

First staged by the Imperial Ballet at Moscow's Bolshoi Theatre in 1877, and with music composed by Tchaikovsky, Swan Lake is a masterpiece and a must-see for anybody interested in the art form – or who simply enjoys sheer spectacle.

Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:

Tue Dec 31, 7.30pm; RMB180-1,734

Wed Jan 1, 2pm; RMB180-1,734

Shanghai International Dance Center, 1650 Hongqiao Lu, by Shuicheng Lu 虹桥路1650号, 近水城路

SpicyComedy English Stand-Up Showcase @ SpicyComedy Lounge



SpicyComedy is stand-up in Shanghai featuring some of the funniest local and traveling comedians.

With shows held throughout the week at the SpicyComedy Lounge in Xintiandi, audiences are in for an unforgettable night of laughs.

READ MORE: Meet the Trilingual Comedian Spicing Up Shanghai's Comedy Scene

Each show features five to six talented English-language comedians, each performing 8-15 minute sets, varying with everything from spotlight specials with featured comedians to open mic nights for newcomers.

Upcoming Shows

Wed Nov 27, 7.30pm, RMB128

Fri Nov 29, 7.30pm, RMB150

Sat Nov 30, 7.30pm, RMB150

Wed Dec 4, 7.30pm, RMB120

Fri Dec 6, 8pm, RMB168

Sat Dec 7, 4.30pm, RMB380

Sat Dec 7, 7.30pm, RMB380

For all the latest show details, and to purchase tickets, scan the QR code.

SpicyComedy Lounge, 3/F, Building 6-7, South Block, 123 Xingye Lu, by Madang Lu 兴业路123弄，新天地时尚一期6-7号楼3层南里食集北区, 近马当路