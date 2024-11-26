  1. home
Plaza 66 Shines with Star-Studded 2024 HOME TO LUXURY Gala

By That's Shanghai, November 26, 2024

In mid November, Plaza 66 lit up the city with its highly anticipated annual gala, HOME TO LUXURY, themed 'Timeless Elegance.'

This extravagant three-day celebration brought together Asian superstar Rain (Jung Ji-hoon), renowned singer-songwriter Faye (Fang Wenting), Michelin-starred chefs, and global luxury brands to create an unparalleled blend of fashion, culture, and culinary excellence.

An Unforgettable Celebration

The event featured exclusive performances, luxurious shopping experiences, and a record-breaking lineup of stars and brands.

Rain captivated the audience with a grand opening performance, while Faye serenaded guests with her timeless hits, offering a unique sensory experience of light, sound, and emotion.

2-RAIN-.jpg

3-Faye-.jpg

"Plaza 66 continues to lead the high-end lifestyle scene, offering unparalleled experiences and fostering collaborations with top brands," said Hang Lung Properties’ Senior Director for Mainland Operations, Mr. Benjamin Pang, In his opening speech, highlighted Plaza 66’s role as a luxury landmark.

"We’re committed to delivering exceptional services while contributing to the development of Jing’an District as a world-class commercial hub."

World-Class Gastronomy

9-HOME-TO-LUXURY-.jpg

Culinary delights took center stage with three Michelin-starred chefs presenting an extraordinary dining experience.

Chef Stefan Stiller of Taian Table brought the essence of traditional grains into contemporary dishes, while Chef Tom Ryu of NABI reimagined classic Korean cuisine with a modern twist.

Chef Jérôme Tauvron from Lumières JéJé dazzled with his artistic take on French gastronomy, creating a feast for both the eyes and palate.

Exclusive Brand Experiences

11-.jpg

Over 100 prestigious global brands participated, unveiling exclusive collections, limited editions, and immersive installations.

Highlights included:

  • Van Cleef & Arpels: An enchanting showcase of dazzling new pieces through interactive games

  • Dior: Capturing elegance with a stunning photo booth

  • Celine: A mesmerizing mirrored installation blending art and fashion

  • Moncler: An immersive snow-capped winter wonderland experience

6-Valentino-.jpg

Brands like Valentino, Versace, and Bottega Veneta added star power with appearances by celebrities including Huang Xuan, Guan Xiaotong, and Cai Xukun.

Member-Exclusive Privileges

5-CANALI-James.jpg

Plaza 66 VIP members enjoyed enhanced shopping benefits, including triple rewards points and exclusive giveaways.

8-Bottega-Veneta-.jpg

Guests were also treated to personalized services, exclusive gifts, and prize draws, adding to the gala’s allure.

A Legacy of Luxury

10-.jpg

With its HOME TO LUXURY gala, Plaza 66 reaffirms its status as Shanghai’s premier luxury destination. 

Having welcomed over 30 new high-end brands this year, the mall continues to set benchmarks in experiential retail and lifestyle offerings.

Its commitment to innovation and sustainability, highlighted by renewable energy initiatives and exclusive VIP spaces like The Lounge, ensures Plaza 66 remains a beacon of luxury for years to come.

Plaza 66

7d22421ade6063c00e2f193cc302731.jpg

Located on Nanjing West Road, Plaza 66 is a landmark of high-end fashion and lifestyle in Shanghai. 

Home to over 100 world-renowned luxury brands, the property combines retail excellence with sustainable practices and award-winning design.

For more information, visit the Plaza 66 website.

[All images courtesy of Plaza 66]

