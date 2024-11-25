9 Amazing Things to Do This Thanksgiving in Guangzhou

16th Annual Thanksgiving Feast

There's a reason that 13Factories was awarded the prestigious title of 'Restaurant of the Year,' as voted by our GBA readers at the 2023 That's Food and Drink Awards. Tucked away behind the American Consulate General in Guangzhou, 13Factories has become a centrepiece of the city's food scene. With exquisite execution of heartwarming classics from the American South, this is our 'go-to' choice for a taste of home. Don't miss your chance to book a seat at the early or the late seating for RMB388, including free-flow wine and beer, and enjoy Cajun Fried Turkey and Honey Bourbon Pork Loin with 'all the fixin's' — it might even be better than mama used to make. But don't worry. We can guarantee that the collared greens were not washed in a bathtub. For those of you looking to host Thanksgiving at home, whole and half-fried turkeys are available with an assortment of mix & match sides for take-away. We don't know of another Thanksgiving ritual that has been running for 16 years, so don't miss out!



November 28, 6pm - 8pm, 1st Seating; 8.30pm - 10.30pm, 2nd Seating

For Reservations: +8620-3884 9230

13Factories, No.121 Huasui Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华穗路121号

Thanksgiving Buffet & Whole Turkey Order at Morgan’s



Celebrate Thanksgiving at Morgan’s with an all-you-can-eat turkey dinner buffet, complete with a glass of house wine, Asahi, Carlsberg, or soft drink. Enjoy Happy Hour until 10pm. For those seeking to host their own celebration, Morgan’s offers a whole turkey for RMB1,300 (8-9kg), including stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce. Available from November 28 to December 25, pre-order and pay at least 3 days in advance to ensure your festive feast!



Thanksgiving Buffet Dunner, 6.30pm - 10pm

Whole Turkey Order, November 28 - December 25

For Reservations: +8620-85503038

Morgan's, No.6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华就路6号保利108公馆

Thanksgiving Dinner at The Goat

Celebrate Thanksgiving at The Goat with a delicious turkey set platter for only RMB168, complete with pumpkin pie and your choice of beer or wine. Looking to serve a larger group? The Goat also offers full turkey dinner packages, including a 7-8kg turkey (for 7-8 people) for RMB2,688, turkey & stuffing for RMB1,998, or a frozen 7.5kg imported turkey for only RMB1,500 (you do the rest!). A Thanksgiving feast awaits!



November 28 & 29, 6pm - 10pm

The Goat Taphaus, Shop 112-113, No.6 Huajiu Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 珠江新城华就路6号

The Goat Livehaus, Unit 9, LG2/F, Four Seas Walk, Panyu 四海城商业广场LG2层9号（负二层）

Thanksgiving Food Buffet at The Embassy

Celebrate Thanksgiving with an all-you-can-eat food buffet for only RMB328. Enjoy free-flowing alcoholic drinks for just an additional RMB100. Kids under 12 years old can join the feast for just RMB98. A perfect way to gather family and friends for a festive meal filled with Thanksgiving favorites!



November 28, 2024

The Embassy, No.90 Canton Place, Tianhe 天河区广粤天地88，90号

Festive Turkey to Go at Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou

Enjoy a traditional festive dinner at home with a mouth-watering whole-roasted turkey from Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou. Available in 6-7kg for RMB1,688 or 7-8kg for RMB1,988, each turkey includes traditional side dishes and sauce, serving 10-12 people. Pre-order your turkey for an unforgettable Thanksgiving dinner at home!



November 20 - January 1, 2025



Four Seasons Hotel Guangzhou, No.5 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路5号

Buffet Feast at Gail’s



Gail’s is serving up an irresistible Thanksgiving buffet with all-you-can-eat roasted turkey, honey glazed ham, cranberry sauce, gravy, sage stuffing, mashed potatoes, festive cracker spread, Thanksgiving salad, homemade pies, and more. Wash it all down with unlimited selected wines, beer, and Coke. For those looking to take the feast home, Gail’s also offers whole roasted turkey to-go, serving 8-10 people for RMB1,080 (6-7kg) or 10-15 people for RMB1,480 (8-9kg), including sage bread stuffing and homemade gravy.



November 28 & 29, 6.30pm - 9.30pm

Gail's Unit 102, No.27 Huali Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城华利路27号102铺

Thanksgiving Thursday at Hooley's



Hooley's will be celebrating this special Thanksgiving with a delicious Thanksgiving Set Dinner for all the family! For only RMB188 (Kids 11 years old and under for RMB94), book before November 21 for only RMB168! Hooley's Head Chef Harry will prepare a full Thanksgiving Turkey dinner with all the trimmings plus Soup, Dessert and a free Beer or Wine.



November 28, 6pm - 9pm

Hooley's Irish Pub & Restaurant, Unit 101, No.8 Xingsheng Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城兴盛路8号, 101号铺, 保利心语后面

Thanksgiving Theme Buffet at InterContinental

Join InterContinental for a joyful Thanksgiving celebration with a themed buffet featuring festive delights such as Traditional Roasted Turkey, Baked Honey Ham, and an array of Thanksgiving desserts, including Walnut Pie, Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon Apple Pie, and Baked Pumpkin Pudding. Raise a glass and cheer to a heartwarming feast!



November 28, 5.30pm - 9.30pm

Cafe Aqua, InterContinental Guangzhou Exhibition Center 广州保利洲际大酒店月色西餐厅

Salon & Sip on Thanksgiving at Saturndays



Join the debut of Salon & Sip at Saturndays (Taojin) this Thanksgiving. Enjoy an evening of captivating talks from three mystery speakers, each sharing intriguing insights on a special topic for 10 minutes. Engage in lively discussions, sip on a drink from the fixed menu, and meet new friends. Tickets are RMB78, which includes a choice of alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.



November 28, 7pm - 9pm

Saturndays (Taojin), Hua Qiao Xin Cun (Overseas China Village), Taojin, Yuexiu 越秀区淘金华侨新村

