Turkey Legacy at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

By That's Shanghai, November 25, 2024

This season of gratitude, Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai expresses its heartfelt appreciation to guests for their unwavering support throughout the year.

The hotel looks forward to welcoming guests back to celebrate the warmth of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and the New Year’s holidays.

In the cozy atmosphere of a winter evening filled with gratitude, guests are invited to gather with loved ones and share a fragrant turkey feast paired with fine wines, bringing a ritualistic taste to the holiday season.

The warmth of the holidays is conveyed effortlessly, as Kerry Hotel offers a range of takeaway and dine-in options, so you can choose what best suits your needs.

Weixin-Image_20241125170931.jpg

Weixin-Image_20241125170945.jpg

Kerry Hotel Turkey by Executive Chef Otto

With over 30 years of expertise in roasting turkeys, Executive Chef Otto has been perfecting his craft at Kerry Hotel since 2012.

His juicy and delicately flavored turkeys are paired with rich gravy and homemade cranberry sauce, creating a must-have centerpiece for any holiday gathering.

Turkey to Go

Weixin-Image_20241125170948.jpg

1. Turkey Hamper – RMB1,988

Serves: 10-12 persons, 8-10kg

Includes: Roasted Whole Turkey, Chestnut & Raisin Stuffing, Cranberry Sauce & Gravy Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Spice Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Honey & Cinnamon Roasted Carrots, Brussels Sprouts with Sautéed Bacon, Braised Red Cabbage, Walnut Bread Roll, Los Altos Cabernet Sauvignon

2. Roasted Whole Turkey – RMB 1,788

Serves: 10-12 persons, 8-10kg

3. Longjiang Tomahawk A3 – RMB1,488

Serves: 3-4 persons, 1.3-1.5kg

4. Roasted Australian Rib-eye – RMB998

Serves: 6-8 persons, 1.5-1.6kg

5. Honey Roasted Ham – RMB799

Serves: 6-8 persons, 2.5-3kg

6. Roasted Turkey Leg (6 pcs) – RMB338

Date: Now to December 31

Book: For more details, please call +86 21 6169 8886

To ensure optimal temperature and freshness, the Kerry Hotel team offers express home delivery to Pudong and Jing’an areas.

Thanksgiving

Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai invites guests to celebrate the Thanksgiving season with a variety of delightful culinary experiences.

Thanksgiving Buffet Lunch & Dinner at The COOK

Weixin-Image_20241125171005.jpg

Spend the holidays with loved ones while enjoying a diverse array of exquisite global cuisine. Let the flavors of the season and the warmth of shared moments create lasting memories.

Weixin-Image_20241125171008.jpg

Date & Time: November 28 to December 1

Price:

  • Adult Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet: RMB368, includes free flow of mulled wine, beer, and soft drinks

  • Child (6-12 years old) Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet: RMB158, includes free flow soft drinks

Address: The COOK, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388号, 近芳甸路

For more details, please call +86 21 6169 8886 or scan the QR code on the poster below.

Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch at The MEAT

Weixin-Image_20241125170959.jpg

At The MEAT, the holiday spirit is brought to life by moments of gratitude shared over an exceptional meal.

Seasonal ingredients combine to create luxurious holiday flavors, touching both the taste buds and the heart.

Weixin-Image_20241125170951.jpg

Date & Time: November 30 & December 1, 11.30am-2.30pm

Price:

  • Adult Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch: RMB358

  • Add Free Flow Mulled Wine and Sparkling Wine: RMB108

  • Child (6-12 years old) Thanksgiving Weekend Brunch: RMB179, includes free flow of juice

Address: The MEAT, The Kerry Hotel, 1388 Huamu Lu, by Fangdian Lu, Pudong District 花木路1388近芳甸路

For more details, please call +86 21 6169 8886 or scan the QR code on the poster below.

Weixin-Image_20241125171017.jpg

[All images courtesy of Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai]

