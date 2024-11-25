9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

The Chinese government has taken a significant step: starting from November 30, 2024, citizens from 9 new countries will be able to visit China without a visa until December 31, 2025.

The new countries benefiting from this expanded visa-free entry are:

Bulgaria

Croatia

Estonia

Japan

Latvia

Malta

Montenegro

North Macedonia

Romania

These nations, alongside the 28 previously included in the visa-free policy, now have enhanced access to China for various purposes, including tourism, business, family visits, transit, and even official exchanges.

In addition to the new countries, China is optimizing its visa-free entry policy by increasing the duration of stay for visa-free travelers from the current 15 days to 30 days.

The extended visa-free period is likely to have a positive impact on China’s tourism and international relations, welcoming more travelers and fostering deeper connections with the newly included countries.

However, the new visa-free countries list still does not include four European nations:

Czech Republic

Lithuania

Sweden

United Kingdom

This decision has raised some questions, but overall, China’s growing list of visa-free countries signals a broader effort to embrace the global economy in the post-Covid era and to strengthen its ties with Europe, fostering deeper international cooperation and exchange.

As Chinese officials continue to open their borders to international visitors, this move is expected to stimulate a new wave of tourism and business activities, particularly in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou.

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]