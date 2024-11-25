  1. home
  2. Articles

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

By Billy Jiang, November 25, 2024

0 0

The Chinese government has taken a significant step: starting from November 30, 2024, citizens from 9 new countries will be able to visit China without a visa until December 31, 2025.

The new countries benefiting from this expanded visa-free entry are:

  • Bulgaria

  • Croatia

  • Estonia

  • Japan

  • Latvia

  • Malta

  • Montenegro

  • North Macedonia

  • Romania

These nations, alongside the 28 previously included in the visa-free policy, now have enhanced access to China for various purposes, including tourism, business, family visits, transit, and even official exchanges. 

In addition to the new countries, China is optimizing its visa-free entry policy by increasing the duration of stay for visa-free travelers from the current 15 days to 30 days. 

The extended visa-free period is likely to have a positive impact on China’s tourism and international relations, welcoming more travelers and fostering deeper connections with the newly included countries.

However, the new visa-free countries list still does not include four European nations: 

  • Czech Republic

  • Lithuania

  • Sweden

  • United Kingdom

This decision has raised some questions, but overall, China’s growing list of visa-free countries signals a broader effort to embrace the global economy in the post-Covid era and to strengthen its ties with Europe, fostering deeper international cooperation and exchange.

As Chinese officials continue to open their borders to international visitors, this move is expected to stimulate a new wave of tourism and business activities, particularly in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangzhou. 

Are you planning to visit China under the new visa-free policy? 

With these exciting updates, now is the perfect time to explore what China has to offer. 

Share your travel plans and experiences with us, and don’t forget to stay updated by following our official WeChat account, ThatsGBA, for more travel news and tips!

[Cover image by Billy Jiang/That's]

Travel Gossip Travel Updates Travel News Visa-free Entry Chinese Visa

more news

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Hop Aboard the Hype Train with Deals, Giveaways & Gossip!

Be the first one to get the coolest insights in the Greater Bay Area!

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

Cathay Pacific Upgrades Travel Services for 136th Canton Fair

A seamless experience traveling from the Canton Fair to Hong Kong!

The Best Way to Travel Between Guangzhou & Shenzhen Airport

The Best Way to Travel Between Guangzhou & Shenzhen Airport

The latest travel options!

Guangzhou Eases Real-Name Reservation for Tourist Attractions

Less hassle under the scorching heat!

Insider's Ultimate China Travel Guide 2024 (Guangzhou)

Everything you need to know is right HERE!

7 Pet-Friendly Malls to Hang Out with Your Furry Friends

Enjoy your outings with your pets!

Beijing Tourist Sites Scrap Reservation System

This summer’s travel season just got a bit easier!

Shenzhen Airport Unveils China's First Pet Waiting Lounge

Pets receive better treatment while traveling than humans these days!

0 User Comments

Add your Comment

trending

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Portman Ritz-Carlton Turkey & Sides for Just ￥1,030

8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

UPDATED: Thanksgiving 2024 in Shanghai

24 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Guangzhou

ADVERTISEMENT

In Case You Missed It…

9 Amazing Things to Do This Thanksgiving in Guangzhou

9 Amazing Things to Do This Thanksgiving in Guangzhou

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

9 New Countries Added to 30 Days Visa-Free Travel to China

Turkey Legacy at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

Turkey Legacy at Kerry Hotel Pudong, Shanghai

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

China Visa-Free Entry Countries – The Full List!

Top 5 Pet-Friendly Places in Beijing for the Winter

Top 5 Pet-Friendly Places in Beijing for the Winter

We're on WeChat!

Scan our QR Code at right or follow us at thatsonline for events, guides, giveaways and much more!

7 Days in China With thatsmags.com

Weekly updates to your email inbox every Wednesday

Download previous issues

Never miss an issue of That's Magazines!

Visit the archives