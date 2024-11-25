Top 5 Pet-Friendly Places in Beijing for the Winter

With winter setting in and outdoor eating areas closing down, pet owners will need to switch to pet-friendly dining locations if they don’t want to leave their furry friends at home. Luckily, there are quite a few spots where you can dine with your doggies without freezing outside. We picked a few of our favorites for you and your little loved ones to check out.

The Box is definitely one of the most fun, pet-friendly spots in the city. Your furry friends are welcome throughout the shopping mall, and Marsmart, located on the first floor, is one of the best pet stores around. It has a huge selection of food, toys, and clothing – it has just about anything a pet owner could want. The mall is full of interesting pop-up shops and has a great selection of restaurants you can eat at while your dog gets to make some new friends!

The Box, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

Fusion Restaurant & Bar is located on the rooftop of The Box. It has both indoor and outdoor seating, as well as plenty of room for your furry friends to run around! They have a short menu for dogs with treats such as Roast Chicken with Mixed Veggies (RMB88) and Beef Stew with Mixed Veggies (RMB88). However, Fusion does turn into a bit of a club spot at night and although some party animals are okay with the noise, not every pet will enjoy their night time vibes.

Open 11am-3am daily (Kitchen closes at 1.30am)

For reservations contact Jo Wee via WeChat: 13718469846.

Fusion Restaurant & Bar, L4 THE BOX, No.12 Chaowaijie, Chaoyang

Pecopeco’s new location might be a bit further from the city center, but it is spacious and bright – a welcome switch from the basement area along they were in before. Not only is there great Japanese fusion food for humans, but their pet menu also has delicious treats that we were slightly tempted to try ourselves.

Their pet menu, in collaboration with Westie DD, includes Pork, Veggies & Red Beans (RM28), Duck & Shrimp balls with Tomato Sauce (RMB32), and Natto, Chicken & Veggies (RMB28).



Kitchen open 11.30am-8.30pm (bar open later)

Tel: 18612636331 / 15801625761

Pecopeco, Pingfanglu Meijie Park, Chaoyang

Although Puzzles doesn’t have a pet menu, the relaxing hutong restaurant welcomes all animals and even has their own resident cat – the smart little kitten decided to move in over the summer. Puzzles always make sure to have water bowls available and will provide some small snacks such as vegetables or a piece of salmon.

Open 11am-10pm (closed on Tuesdays)

Tel: +86 010 6405 9001

Puzzles, No.52 Baochao Hutong, Dongcheng

If you are looking for a place to have a staycation with your pet, Rosewood Beijing welcomes guests to bring their pets along and enjoy a pet-friendly stay. For an extra RMB500, your pet can stay overnight with you and have one specially prepared meal. They even have an in-room pet treadmill, a personalized pet check-in, and an entertainment facility provided by designer brand Pidian.

Tel: +86 010 6597 8888

Rosewood Beijing, Jing Guang Centre, No.1 Chaoyangmenwaijie, Chaoyang

