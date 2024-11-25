Festive Season at Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Proud to be recognized with Condé Nast Traveller’s 2024 Readers’ Choice Award, December is a special time at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, as preparations begin to deck the halls and let the mulled wine simmer.

The scent of roaring fires and fresh pine from the Christmas trees fills the air with a sense of magic, marking the start of the hotel’s festive celebrations.

Reflecting its luxurious European style, the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai embraces the holiday season with a unique spirit.

Highlights include a fairytale-inspired gingerbread wall and a dazzlingly decorated Christmas tree, creating a world of holiday wonder for all guests.

The hotel’s culinary team, led by its expert chef, has curated an array of festive feasts designed to create moments of delight and joy for guests and their loved ones.

The Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai invites everyone to celebrate this most wonderful time of the year.

The Lobby Bar | Winter Christmas Afternoon Tea

Guests can enjoy a delightful Festive Afternoon Tea at the Lobby Bar, complete with a specially crafted mulled wine prepared by the talented Kempinski bartender.

Dates: December 1–31

Time: 2-5.30pm, Daily

Price: RMB488 per set (serves two people)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9031

Acqua Italian Restaurant | Craft by Kempinski



Guests can unleash their creativity by decorating a gingerbread house, experiencing the aroma, taste, and joy of crafting a colorful dream home.

The gingerbread house decorating experience includes materials, festive snacks, and warm winter drinks such as Glühwein and hot chocolate.

Participants will also receive a customized Kempinski chef’s apron and Christmas cap.

Dates: December 14, 15, 21, 22

Time: 2.30-4pm

Price: RMB328 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9192

Albero Spanish Restaurant | Le Petit Chef



Experience the magic of Le Petit Chef, the world’s smallest chef at just 58 mm tall, at Albero Spanish Restaurant. Combining 3D cinema with exquisite cuisine, this unique dining adventure promises an unforgettable journey for guests.

Dates: December 24, 25, 31

Times: 11.30am-2pm; 5.30-7.30pm; 8-10pm

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9196

Elements | Christmas Eve & Christmas Day Buffet



Celebrate the season with a festive buffet at Elements Restaurant, where award-winning dishes and a lively holiday atmosphere await.

Christmas Eve Dinner Buffet

Date: December 24

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB698 per adult, RMB388 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Christmas Day Lunch Buffet

Date: December 25

Time: 12-2.30pm

Price: RMB428 per adult, RMB214 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Christmas Day Dinner Buffet

Date: December 25

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB528 per adult, RMB188 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Acqua, Albero & Riverfront | Christmas Eve Themed Dinner Buffet: European Journey



Celebrate Christmas Eve with a luxurious buffet at Acqua Italian Restaurant, Albero Spanish Restaurant, or the Riverfront Room.

Guests will enjoy traditional Christmas dishes, festive ambiance, and the excitement of lucky draws.

Date: December 24

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB888 per adult, RMB388 per child (ages 6-12)

Venue: Acqua Italian Restaurant, Albero Spanish Restaurant, and Riverfront (2nd Floor)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9192 or +86 21 3867 9196

Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant | Christmas Eve Set Menu



Celebrate Christmas Eve with a specially curated set menu at Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant.

Date: December 24

Time: 11.30am-2pm; 5.30-9.30pm

Price: RMB3,288 per table (4-6 people)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9413



Acqua Italian Restaurant | Christmas Day 5-Course Dinner Set



Indulge in authentic Italian festive delicacies with a 5-course dinner crafted by the executive chef at Acqua Italian Restaurant.

Date: December 25

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB588 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9192

Albero Spanish Restaurant | Christmas Day 6-Course Set Menu



Experience an authentic Andalusian Christmas with a 6-course menu featuring vibrant Spanish flavors at Albero. Highlights include Paella de Navidad and a festive dessert.

Date: December 25

Brunch Time: 6-10am

Price: RMB688 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9196

Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant | All-You-Can-Eat Dim Sum



Savor unlimited dim sum this Christmas Day at Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant.

Date: December 25

Time: 11.30am-2pm

Price: RMB198 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9413



As always, the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai is ready to welcome 2025 with spectacular celebrations.

From family dinners and afternoon teas to New Year’s Eve events, guests can enjoy a range of festive delights, all with breathtaking views of the Huangpu River.

Havana Bar | Havana Night Countdown Party



Ring in the New Year with style at Havana Bar, featuring stunning views of Shanghai and a festive ambiance.

Date: December 31

Time: 9pm–Late

Ticket Options:

RMB258 per person, includes entry and one glass of Champagne or a house drink

RMB588 per person, includes unlimited sparkling wine, house red and white wine, and house drinks

Reservations: Call +86 21 3867 8128

Elements Restaurant | New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet



Welcome 2025 with a sumptuous dinner buffet at Elements Restaurant.

Date: December 31

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB628 per adult (Early-bird price: RMB498 per person before 17 December 2024), RMB188 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Acqua Italian Restaurant | New Year’s Eve 5-Course Dinner Set



Celebrate New Year’s Eve with a delightful 5-course dinner featuring Italian delicacies at Acqua Italian Restaurant.

Date: December 31

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB588 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9192

Albero | New Year’s Eve 5-Course Dinner Set



Ring in the New Year with a sumptuous 5-course dinner of authentic Spanish cuisine at Albero.

Date: December 31

Time: 6-10pm

Price: RMB688 per person

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9196

Elements Restaurant | New Year’s Day Brunch



Kick off 2025 with a relaxing brunch featuring a selection of seasonal dishes at Elements Restaurant.

Date: January 1

Time: 12-2.30pm

Price: RMB428 per adult, RMB214 per child (ages 6–12)

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9048

Festive Indulgence | SPA Light Food Offer



Unwind after the holiday season with a rejuvenating spa treatment paired with a light meal.

Includes:

60-minute Aroma Therapy Treatment

Salad or Sandwich

Complimentary Facial (with the Glowing Skin Gift Set purchase)

Dates: December 1–31

Time: 11a,-4pm

Reservations: +86 21 3867 8888 ext. 88014

Exclusive to hotel guests only.

Festive Stay



Celebrate the holidays with an exclusive accommodation package at the Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai.

December 24

RMB1,999 net per room per night in a Premier Skyline View Room

Includes daily breakfast and dinner for two

Reservations: +86 21 3867 8888 or visit Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

December 25 & 31

RMB1,888 net per room per night in a Premier Skyline View Room

Includes daily breakfast and dinner for two

Reservations: +86 21 3867 8888 or visit Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai

Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant | New Year Family Feast



Celebrate the Lunar New Year with a luxurious family feast at Suntime Century Chinese Restaurant between January 28 and February 12.

Dining Hall

Reunion: RMB1,888 for 2-4 people

Prosperity: RMB3,288 for 4-6 people

Rich: RMB5,888 for 6-10 people

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9413



Private Dining Room

Happiness: RMB6,888 for 8-10 people

Gold & Jade: RMB9,888 for 8-10 people

Reservations: +86 21 3867 9413



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai



Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai is centrally located in the Lujiazui financial and trade section of the prestigious Pudong District and offers sweeping views of the Huangpu River and the Shanghai skyline.

The hotel features 686 rooms and suites, six restaurants and bars and banquet facilities accommodating up to 720 guests.

Guests can enjoy an oversized indoor pool, a spa and a state-of-the-art fitness centre on floor 30 with panoramic views.

Located within walking distance of the Oriental Pearl Tower and only a short drive away from the Bund, the New International Expo Centre and luxurious shopping centres, the hotel provides easy access to the well-known landmarks of Shanghai. Pudong and Hongqiao international airports are within a 45-minute drive.

Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai, 1288 Lujiazui Huan Lu, by Dongyuan Lu, Pudong District 陆家嘴环路1288号, 近东园路

[All images courtesy of Grand Kempinski Hotel Shanghai]