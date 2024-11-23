8 Amazing Upcoming Live Shows in Shenzhen

Sunday, November 24



BABii

Experience an immersive, surreal journey through BABii's world with her captivating voice, cutting-edge production, and mesmerizing visuals. This unique tour takes you into the imagined world of 'criminals' from BABii's 'DareDevill 2000,' offering a truly unforgettable experience. As the creative genius and electronic music adventurer behind the BABii persona, Daisy Warne blends dreamy storytelling with raw realism, offering an experimental, DIY approach to music. With her enchanting vocals and innovative sound, BABii continues to captivate and challenge listeners, securing a devoted following in both sound and visual artistry.



November 24, from 10pm

For Tickets: via WeChat OILClubSZ

Oil Club, 11A Ground Floor, Tairan Building, Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路泰然大厦01层L1-11A

Pray For Sound



Pray For Sound, a post-rock band from Boston, has captured international audiences since its founding in 2012. With five albums released and a sixth, Nightswimming, on the way, they embark on their latest China tour. Their evocative compositions have amassed over 13 million plays across major platforms and have been featured in TV commercials and Netflix shows, making Pray For Sound a transcendent voice in the world of instrumental music.

November 24, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

Tuesday, November 26

Hitomitoi

Hitomitoi, a celebrated Japanese singer-songwriter, is a defining voice in the 'City Pop' genre. Born in 1975 and rising to prominence in the 2000s, she captivates listeners with her relaxed melodies, nostalgic synths, and urban-inspired music. Rooted in 1980s Japanese City Pop, her style blends R&B, soul, disco, and funk, evoking a blend of nostalgia and modernity. Her songs capture the essence of city nights, love, and freedom, weaving soft, romantic vocals with smooth, synth-driven beats. With every track, Hitomitoi's music brings an enchanting, laid-back atmosphere that feels timeless.

November 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

Wednesday, November 27

Jenevieve

Jenevieve, a Cuban-Bahamian R&B singer from Florida, is known for her enchanting and dreamy sound. Raised in Los Angeles, her life revolved around music and dance, leading to her creative partnership with producer and songwriter Elijah Benzi. This collaboration brought her to the spotlight with a new fanbase and the backing of Interscope Records. Her Rendezvous EP, released in 2022, saw her join Giveon on his North American tour, captivating audiences across the U.S. and Canada.

November 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3340719



HOU LIVE X Mixc cube, B1/F, China Resources Tower, No.2666 Keyuan Nan Lu, Nanshan 南山区科苑南路2666号中国华润大厦B1层发布厅

Friday, November 29

Puman

Puman, an indie band from Yunnan, blends Western reggae with ethnic minority elements, creating a unique sound that stands out in China's indie music scene. Their fusion of genres brings a fresh and vibrant musical experience, filled with rich cultural influences and a distinct Yunnan flair. Experience Puman's eclectic music that celebrates the beauty of diversity.



November 29, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/9597857

Bo LiveHouse, 1/F, Shenye Shuisong Building, No.25 Tairan Ba Lu, Futian 福田区泰然八路25号水松大厦首层1/F

NOCTURNAL BLOODLUST



Formed in 2009, NOCTURNAL BLOODLUST quickly rose to prominence in Shinjuku with their explosive debut performance and soon became a rising star in Japan's music scene. In 2012, the band began incorporating Visual Rock aesthetics into their music and performances, garnering widespread attention. Now, they're returning to China to heat up the winter with their powerful melodies and energetic performance!



November 29, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/1318325

HOU LIVE Xiasha, B112a, B1/F, KK ONE, No.9289 Binhe Da Dao, Futian 福田区滨河大道9289号KK ONE购物中心负一层B112a（地铁9号线下沙站B出口）

Saturday, November 30



Bad News - Kenichiro Nishihara

Join the renowned Japanese jazz hip-hop artist Kenichiro Nishihara, who has captivated audiences in China, for an unforgettable musical journey with 'Bad News.' Known for his smooth jazz piano compositions, Nishihara has gained international acclaim, with many of his works topping charts worldwide. This special event promises to offer a unique musical experience blending jazz with hip-hop and soothing rhythms.



November 30, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15141057

MAO Livehouse Shenzhen, C-L2005A & C-L3002A, Area C, Sea World, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场C-L2005A、C-L3002A

FAZI



FAZI's music is both fluid and intense, with intricate melodies and instrumental layers that create a sound both fierce and introspective. Celebrating ten years together, FAZI is known for pushing creative boundaries with a blend of delicate emotions and unwavering strength, marking a high point in their artistic journey with a style that is unmistakably their own.

November 30, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3519

B10 Live, North side of Building C2, North Area, OCT-Loft, Xiangshan Dong Jie, Nanshan 南山区香山东街华侨城创意文化园北区C2栋北侧B10现场

