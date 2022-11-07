10 Awesome Upcoming Events in Beijing

Food & Drink

'A Taste of Beijing' by Chef Zoe Autumn & Winter Edition at Grill 79

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing, Beijing presents their 'A Taste of Beijing' Degustation Menu Autumn & Winter Edition. As a local Beijinger, Executive Sous Chef Zoe curated a culinary journey that incorporates iconic ingredients from Beijing and utilizes Western culinary techniques to explore the charm of Beijing, as well as childhood memories and tastes.

With over 20 years of rich culinary experience from her time at Michelin-starred and Black Pearl restaurants, Zoe – an outstanding young chef – brings a unique breath of innovation and exciting new interpretations to redefine a unique gastronomic journey in Beijing.

Until January 31, 5.30-10pm

RMB888/person

Reservations: 010 8571 6425

Grill 79, 79F China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

A Delectable Black Truffle Menu at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing just launched their new 'Menu Tartufo,' a delicious selection of dishes prepared with black truffle – a luxurious and versatile ingredient that can elevate any meal. The black truffles they use come from Yunnan and are incredibly fresh. This set meal is a treat you won’t want to miss with each dish a simple – yet painstakingly prepared – masterpiece.

Available until Decemeber 31, 11.30am-2.30pm, 6-10pm

RMB1758/person *RMB58 for each additional gram of black truffle

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, Building 2, Courtyard 8, No.8 Xinyuan Nanlu, Chaoyang

Free-Flow Cheese Fondue at Zarah



To kick off the cheese fondue season, Friday, November 22, from 7pm to late, Zarah is hosting a special ‘Cheese Fondue Craze’ event - a three-hour all-you-can-eat buffet session full of cheesy goodness.

From 7pm to 10pm, Zarah’s famous Cheese Fondue will be available and it will be paired with a selection of free-flow appetizers such as bruschetta, salads and more – with all the fundamental fondue dippers.

November 22, 7-10pm

RMB 268/ person, RMB/kid (6-12 years), Top up cheese RMB108 (regular portion for 1 person)

From November 23, every night after 6pm

Cheese Fondue Set: RMB338/set for two, RMB169 every additional person, RMB108/kid (6 – 12 years), Top up cheese RMB108 (regular portion for 1 person)

Zarah Café, No.46 Gulou East Avenue, Dongcheng

Morton’s Steak & Lobster Oscar at Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse

Morton’s featured favorite is back for a limited time. For 10 days only get the chance to enjoy an 8oz. Center-Cut Filet Mignon with Lobster Oscar Topping just the same as at the original Morton’s in Chicago! Everything at Morton's is always delicious down to their butter, so you won't wanna miss this special treat.

November 18-28, 11.30am-3pm, 5-9.30pm.

RMB788 + 15% service charge

Morton’s of Chicago the Steakhouse, 2F Regent Hotel Beijing, No.99 Jinbao Street, Dongcheng

Music

Magical Nights at Rive Gauche: A Sensory Feast of Fine Dining and Magic

As winter sets in, The PuXuan Hotel and Spa is delighted to unveil its latest offering at Rive Gauche: Magical Nights. This exclusive event invites guests to embark on an extraordinary journey where the pleasures of the palate meet the wonders of magic, creating an unforgettable fusion of taste and enchantment.

From now until the end of December, every Thursday and Friday evening, guests dining at Rive Gauche · Table or enjoying drinks at Rive Gauche · Bar will be treated to an exclusive 30-minute close-up magic performance by Max Li. A recipient of the prestigious Merlin Award—known as the "Oscar of Magic"—and China’s Close-Up Magic Champion, Max uses his mastery of sleight of hand to craft an enchanting world of wonder, offering a multi-sensory experience that delights the eyes and tantalizes the taste buds.

Magic Show：Until December 31, Thursday & Friday, 8-8.30pm

Operation Time:

Rive Gauch · Table

Lunch：11:30am-2:30pm

Dinner：6-10pm

Rive Gauche · Bar

Tuesday to Thursday 5:30pm - 00:00am

Friday to Sunday 5:30pm - 01:00am

Any customer at Rive Gauche can enjoy the magic show

Special packages: RMB248/2 cocktails at Rive Gauche Bar + Magic Show, RMB1376/set dinner for two at Rive Gauche with a table + Magic show

Reservations: +86 10 5393 2495

The PuXuan Hotel and Spa, 2F No.1 Wangfujing Jie, Dongcheng

Natural Flavor at Migas Mercado



Get ready for another edition of Natural Flavor! Nasty Ray and his crew are ready to bring their OG vibes to the Migas dance floor and present you their white party of the year!

The most famous Hip-Hop Party for over a decade, Natural Flavor is nothing artificial just PURE Hip-Hop, R&B, Funk, Soul, Reggae... From the classics to the freshest releases, expect to hear it all this Friday at Migas Mercado!

November 22, 10.30pm-late

RMB150

Migas Mercado, 7F China World Mall, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

ByeByeDisco presents Techno Elysium with Emily Jeanne



Many artists find comfort staking their claim to a scene or genre, but leaving specifics behind and embracing the grey areas between strands of electronic music has helped Emily Jeanne emerge as one of the shining lights of dance music’s new guard.

Historically a refuge for outliers in search of the esoteric, in 2024 dance music finds itself at a crossroads where maintaining a sense of the individual is harder than ever. Emily’s authentic approach to production and DJing, that pits broken beats in amongst more direct, dance floor material, IDM and Ambient derivatives can be seen as a direct reflection of the artist’s ever-shifting interior – and her comfort with a plural and undefined personal identity.

November 22, 9pm-4am

RMB100, Free entry before 11pm and after 2am

UIC THE BOX L5, No.12 Chaowai Dajie, Chaoyang

Highlands Tribal Culture of World Music at Jin Shang Yuan



Step into a world where ancient melodies and nature’s rhythms come together. Join Bone Lhamokyap for the Highlands Tribal Culture of World Music Concert, an evening dedicated to the healing power of music inspired by the breathtaking landscapes of the Tibetan Plateau. Through soulful ethnic chants, rhythmic beats, and the mesmerizing tones of handcrafted flutes, Bone’s music will transport you to the heart of tribal culture, offering a deep, spiritual connection to nature.

This event is sponsored by Kangri Metok, Yak Yogurt a unique dairy product made using Italian technology on the Qinghai-Tibetan Plateau. A special stand will be set up, offering guests the opportunity to taste this rich and nourishing yak yogurt. The founders of Kangri Metok will also be present. Come for the music, stay for the healing, and experience the fusion of culture, nature, and nourishment.

November 22, 7.30

RMB166

JinShangYuan, No.20 Xinyuanli Xijie, Chaoyang

Desperate Prom Date: Trashy Prom at Modernista



Get ready for prom night this Friday with Desperate Prom Date! Throw on your wildest prom outfit and join the fun as each band member rocks a different colored suit. Their mix of musical styles is one-of-a-kind, and it’s a show full of surprises and guaranteed to entertain. After the band, DJ Sira will keep the party going with late-night happy hour drinks. The prom is happening—what are you waiting for?

November 22, 9pm-late

Free entry

Modernista, No.44 Baochao Hutong, Gulou Dongdajie, Dongcheng

British NSO New Year's Concert @ Shanghai Oriental Art Center

A very special New Year's Concert from the British National Symphony Orchestra, one of the most prestigious orchestras in the world.

Enjoy the following set list:

Glinka - Ruslan & Ludmilla Overture

Dvorak - New World Symphony

Strauss - Die Fledermaus Overture

Strauss - Cuckoo Polka

Puccini - O Mio Babbino

Gounod - Romeo et Juliette Juliets Aria (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Thunder and Lightning Polka

Strauss - Champagne Polka

My Fair Lady - I Could Have Danced All Night

Franz Lehar - Zigeunerliebe (Soprano: Anna Wadell)

Strauss - Blue Danube Waltzes





Scan the QR code to get your tickets now:





Mon Dec 30, 7.30pm; RMB384-1,080

Shanghai Oriental Art Center, 425 Dingxiang Lu, by Shiji Dadao, Pudong District 丁香路425号, 近世纪大道

