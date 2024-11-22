Thanksgiving and Holiday Meals and Deals in Beijing

Beersmith’s Seasonal Special Promotion at JEN Beijing

Located on the first floor of JEN Beijing, Beersmith has become a popular spot for craft beer enthusiasts and food lovers. Since opening, the Beersmith has gained a loyal following with its high-quality craft beer and authentic Western dishes, from burgers and salads to steaks and desserts.

With live music performances and themed parties, especially during the holidays, it’s a top gathering place in the CBD area. Every year, Beersmith offers a popular turkey feast, featuring a whole turkey slow-roasted for 48 hours, accompanied set by six side dishes and six glasses of house-brewed craft beer.

Until December 31

The turkey set meal is RMB1,388 RMB, and the turkey alone is RMB1,088

Reservations: 010 8647 1098

Beersmith, L1 JEN Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Turkey To Go at The Peninsula Beijing



For a hassle-free holiday feast, The Peninsula Beijing presents our ‘Turkey To Go’ offering, allowing you to enjoy a sumptuous festive meal in the comfort of your own home. Our expertly prepared turkey can serve six to seven people, complete with all of the traditional trimmings, and ensures that you can savour the very best of holiday dining without any of the stress.

From November 28 to January 6, 2-6pm

RMB1,888/package: The package includes a turkey with classic trimmings such as cranberry sauce, giblet gravy, and mashed potatoes.

Guests can also opt for additional treats like pecan pie, priced at RMB580 and pumpkin soup, priced at RMB65 per portion, to complete their festive meal.

Reservations: +86 10 8516 2888

The Lobby, F1 of the Peninsula Beijing, No.8 Goldfish Lane, Wangfujing

Thanksgiving Turkey Feast at China World Summit Wing, Beijing



As the holiday season draws near, China World Summit Wing, Beijing is thrilled to reintroduce its beloved Festive Turkey Feast, the perfect centerpiece for family feasts, festive gatherings, or any special occasion with friends.

5-7 KG Whole Roasted Turkey Set with five Side dishes and two sauces is available now at a special early bird price of RMB 950.4, down from the original price RMB1,188, only available till November 30. We also offer Christmas Ham, Turkey Drumstick and Roasted Chicken to make your festive holiday even more special, as we get with friends and family enjoy time together and have lots of fun.

Available for pickup and complimentary delivery within the 5th Ring Road and Shunyi.

Until December 25, 9am-7pm

5-7KG Whole Roasted Turkey Set RMB1,188/6-8 persons (early bird RMB950.4 until November 30)

Thanksgiving set menu will be served from November 25-28 at the Lounge, RMB999 for two persons.

48 hours advance booking is required, please call (86 10) 85716459.

China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang

Festive Turkey To Go at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing



Revel in the season of Thanksgiving joy and grant your family a Christmas they truly deserve. Their 'Turkey To Go' package offers a classically roasted Turkey adored with traditional garnishes, along with smoked salmon, black truffle-infused mashed potatoes, and a baked apple pie paired with a decadent brandy vanilla sauce. Enhanced by a bottle of selected red wine, this package promises to engrave an everlasting warmth into the tapestry of your year-end memories.

Until December 31, 12-8pm

RMB1588/set (serves 6-8 people)

Reservations: +86 (10) 5695 8532

Opus Lounge, 1F Four Seasons Hotel Beijing, No.48 Liangmaqiao Lu, Chaoyang

Bountiful Thanksgiving Experiences at Shangri-La Beijing



Thanksgiving is around the corner; Shangri-La Beijing has crafted a delightful lineup of Thanksgiving events for everyone. From heartwarming and fun-filled parties to specially curated turkey gift sets, this is the perfect opportunity to share the festive joy with family and friends!

On November 23, bring the kids along to the Thanksgiving Family Party! The event is packed with exciting activities, including a playful beanbag toss game, hands-on pumpkin pie-making experience, and DIY ‘Weave Your Own Bag’ for a day filled with creative fun.

For those wishing to celebrate at home, we have prepared festive take-away sets to bring a taste of the holiday feast right to your table. Choose from the family-sized Roasted Turkey Set or the smaller Roasted Chicken Set, each thoughtfully paired with traditional holiday sides.

Until December 31

Thanksgiving Family Party RMB 458/child

Roasted Turkey Set: RMB1,288

Roasted Chicken Set: RMB358

Shang-gri La, No.29 Zizhuyuan Lu, Haidian

A Grateful Gift – The Park Hyatt Beijing Makes Your Holiday Feast Easy



The hotel introduces two more exceptional dishes: Slow-Roasted New Zealand Lamb Shoulder and Roasted Ham. The lamb shoulder is marinated with Cajun seasoning and slow cooked to perfection, with the meat remaining tender and fragrant. The boneless, secret-recipe ham is charred on the outside, juicy and tender inside, with an aromatic cinnamon fragrance that will surely steal the spotlight at any table. To complement these main dishes, the hotel offers an array of side dishes, allowing customers to create a customized holiday feast to suit their individual tastes.

For customer convenience, the hotel offers a 72-hour advance ordering service, with pickup available from November 18 to December 31. Orders can be collected at Dinging Room, 63rd floor, Park Hyatt Beijing. Additionally, for orders over 1,500 RMB, the hotel will provide a delivery service, ensuring you can enjoy these festive delicacies from the comfort of your home.

The Joyful Feast Holiday Takeaway series from Park Hyatt Beijing is more than just a meal; it’s a thoughtful gift that brings family and friends closer together. This Thanksgiving season, let us savor the flavors of the holiday and share in the warmth and joy of the season.

Until December 31, 11.30am-8pm

Whole Roasted Turkey 4-5kg: RMB 688/set

Whole Roasted Turkey 7-8kg: RMB 888/set

Turkey Legs 1kg: RMB 188/set

Roasted Ham 2kg-4kg: RMB 388/set

Slow-roasted New Zealand Lamb 2.5kg: RMB 488/set

Dining Room, 63F Park Hyatt Beijing, No.2 Jiangoumen Waidajie, Chaoyang

Two Exclusive Thanksgiving Offers at NUO Resort Hotel



Thanksgiving is just around the corner! Celebrate with a heartwarming feast surrounded by loved ones. NUO Resort Hotel presents two exclusive Thanksgiving offerings:

Thanksgiving Buffet Dinner at Café Royal at which for three special days only, indulge in a lavish spread that’s a true expression of gratitude to your family and friends.

You can get your 'Turkey Honey Roasted Ham Hamper To Go' at Lobby Lounge for your Thanksgiving meal!

November 28-30, 5.30-9.30pm

Buffet: RMB 358/adult, RMB180/kid aged 3-11

Café Royal Reservations: 010 5732 6330

Café Royal, 1F NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort 1st Floor, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tong Zhou

Roasted Turkey Hamper: RMB1288, Honey Roasted Ham Hamper: RMB988

Lobby Lounge Reservations: 010 5732 6307

Lobby lounge, 3F NUO Resort Hotel-Universal Beijing Resort 1st Floor, No.1 Sunrise Avenue, Tong Zhou

Comptoirs de France 19th Anniversary Customized Thanksgiving Cookies Gift Box



Time flies, and in the blink of an eye, Comptoirs de France has gone through 19 years! In this long and beautiful journey, we are very grateful for your support and companionship all those years. To express our gratitude to everyone, we have specially launched a customized cookie gift box for the 19th anniversary, which will be filled with heart and sweetness and delivered to your hands.

Available until stock run out, 8.30am-7pm

RMB76/three jars *buy two get one free (normal price RMB114/three jars)

Available at all Comptoirs de France locations in Beijing

Like to Promote an Event or Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:



