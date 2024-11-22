  1. home
Iconic Italian Confectionery Brand Leone Opens 1st China Stores

By That's Shanghai, November 22, 2024

Founded in 1857 in Alba, when Luigi Leone opened his own confectionary, iconic Italian brand Leone soon became the official supplier to the Savoy royal family.

Each Leone product is crafted in Italy using premium natural ingredients, with designs that celebrate Italian artistry.

To this day, Leone remains Italy’s leading pastille brand, offering a wide range of confectioneries, including chocolates, fruit jellies, and Italian gelato.

And now, just in time for festive season, Leone has launched its first-ever offline stores in China, with grand openings in Shanghai and Hangzhou.

LEONE---.jpg
The Leone store in Shanghai

The stores mark a new chapter in Leone’s history, introducing its signature Italian sweetness and artistry to the Chinese market.

The stores spotlight Leone’s signature products, blending timeless flavors with exquisite design.

LEONE-Pastilles.jpg

Crafted since 1857 with a commitment to innovation and excellence, Leone's iconic candy Pastilles are available in 18 flavors.

LEONE-Cri-Cri.jpg

A blend of premium chocolate and crispy nuts, Leone's Cri-Cri Chocolates make for an delightful treat.

LEONE-Gelato.jpg

Imported directly from Italy, and featuring all of the brand's best-loved signature flavors, Leone's Italian Gelato is hailed as a must-try.

LEONE-Sweet-selection-box.jpg

Elegantly designed tins and customizable candy assortments make Leone Sweet Selection Boxes perfect for any occasion.

LEONE---.JPG

The stores are also more than just a shopping destination – they are an immersive experience; guests are invited to savor the artistry of Italian confectionery, from colorful candy displays to tasting Leone’s famous gelato.

LEONE---.JPG

The elegant interiors combine modern aesthetics with Italian cultural elements, creating an atmosphere of indulgence and celebration.

LEONE---.jpg

“We are honored to bring Leone to China, a country with such a rich cultural heritage," said Leone’s Global President, Michela Petronio, who was in attendance for the ribbon-cutting ceremonies on both cities.

"Our products embody over 165 years of Italian tradition and craftsmanship, offering not just confectioneries, but joyful moments that transcend borders and cultures.”

With its first stores in China, Leone invites you to celebrate life's sweetest moments, one indulgence at a time!

Where to Find Them

LEONE---.jpg
The Leone store in Hangzhou

Shanghai

  • Raffles City, Xizhang Zhong Lu, Huangpu District

  • Open daily, 10am-10pm

Hangzhou

  • Kerry Centre, Yan’an Lu, Gongshu District

  • Open daily, 10am-10pm

[All images courtesy of Leone]

