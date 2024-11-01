11 Upcoming Live Shows in Guangzhou

November 1-30

P.L.U.R Rooftop Terrace Party

As autumn nights grow cooler, step into the atmospheric world of P.L.U.R. Garden — a rooftop haven where electronic music meets community spirit. Starting in November, weekends come alive with diverse artists: DJs spinning digital and vinyl, live electronic sets, and hardware-based jams. With a world-class Funktion One sound system, every beat sounds like crystal, capturing sonic purity and detail. This space isn't just about music; it's a soulful journey into electronic culture, designed for everyone — from seasoned DJs to those just beginning their musical exploration. Join us in creating Guangzhou’s hub for electronic music — dance, chill, and connect under the open sky.



Free Entry

November 1 - 30, 2024

Enlightening, 6/F, Guangzhou Book Center, No.123 Tianhe Lu, Tianhe 天河区天河路123号广州购书中心6楼

Saturday, November 23



DIE FROM SORROW

DIE FROM SORROW, one of China's leading melodic metal bands, is renowned for their powerful stage presence and extensive performance experience. In 2018, they traveled to Germany’s iconic WACKEN Open Air Festival, where they won the grand prize, marking a historic victory for Chinese and Asian metal at this event. This triumph launched the band into a new era of global recognition, solidifying DIE FROM SORROW's place on the world stage.



Price: from RMB180

November 23, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

Sunday, November 24

Hitomitoi

Hitomitoi, a celebrated Japanese singer-songwriter, is a defining voice in the 'City Pop' genre. Born in 1975 and rising to prominence in the 2000s, she captivates listeners with her relaxed melodies, nostalgic synths, and urban-inspired music. Rooted in 1980s Japanese City Pop, her style blends R&B, soul, disco, and funk, evoking a blend of nostalgia and modernity. Her songs capture the essence of city nights, love, and freedom, weaving soft, romantic vocals with smooth, synth-driven beats. With every track, Hitomitoi's music brings an enchanting, laid-back atmosphere that feels timeless.



Price: from RMB180

November 24, from 2pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

Tuesday, November 26

Jenevieve

Jenevieve, a Cuban-Bahamian R&B singer from Florida, is known for her enchanting and dreamy sound. Raised in Los Angeles, her life revolved around music and dance, leading to her creative partnership with producer and songwriter Elijah Benzi. This collaboration brought her to the spotlight with a new fanbase and the backing of Interscope Records. Her Rendezvous EP, released in 2022, saw her join Giveon on his North American tour, captivating audiences across the U.S. and Canada.



Price: from RMB268

November 26, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Wednesday, November 27

Fiji Blue

Fiji Blue's music is a sun-soaked blend of bedroom pop, indie, house, and R&B that perfectly captures the California lifestyle. While deeply inspired by both US coasts, their global sound transports listeners to a dreamy world, infused with a laid-back, beachside feel. Based in Los Angeles, Fiji Blue's unique style resonates worldwide, making them a rising favorite in the international music scene.



Price: from RMB280

November 27, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Thursday, November 28



NOUMENA - ANIMA

Noumena, a pillar of Finnish melodic metal, has captivated fans worldwide with their profound, haunting melodies since their formation in 1998. Blending emotive female vocals with growling metal undertones, their music weaves Finnish folk and metal into a unique soundscape. With six global releases over 20 years, Noumena’s music resonates with depth and introspection, offering a style that’s distinct within the Nordic metal scene and cherished by melodic metal enthusiasts worldwide.



Price: from RMB220

November 28, from 10pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/7616006

For Reservations: +8620-8133 4284

MAO Livehouse Yong Qing Fang, 3/F, No.265 Enning Lu, Liwan 广州市荔湾区恩宁路265号3楼

FAZI



FAZI's music is both fluid and intense, with intricate melodies and instrumental layers that create a sound both fierce and introspective. Celebrating ten years together, FAZI is known for pushing creative boundaries with a blend of delicate emotions and unwavering strength, marking a high point in their artistic journey with a style that is unmistakably their own.



Price: from RMB150

November 28, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

November 28-December 1

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises.



The world-famous material, which was already nominated for 11 Oscars in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema version and only recently celebrated success in the Netflix remake, also guarantees a wonderful evening full of romance, dark secrets and eerie suspense in the legendary musical staged concert.



This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in mainland China.



Scan the QR Code for Tickets

Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

Saturday, November 30



MILDCURE

Formed in Beijing in 2019, MILDCURE blends dreamy post-British rock, modern electronic funk, and jazzy relaxation into a sound as sweet and romantic as a remedy for the soul. With each song, the band weaves layers of nostalgic and smooth soundscapes, immersing listeners in waves of love's most intense emotions — alternating between tender sweetness and deep passion.



Price: from RMB120

November 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/15155307

MAO Livehouse Taikoo Warehouse, Warehouse No.4, 54 Hui, No.124 Gexin Lu, Haizhu 海珠区革新路124号太古仓54汇4号仓

NONA REEVES



NONA REEVES, a legendary Japanese City Pop band, has crafted countless classics that continue to define and inspire the genre. Known for their distinctive sound and unforgettable melodies, they have become icons of Japanese music, delivering timeless tunes with a perfect balance of nostalgia and groove.



Price: from RMB180

November 30, from 8pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/3515

SDlivehouse, Unit 207, 2/F, HICITY, No.154 Nanzhou Lu, Haizhu 海珠区南洲路154号（侨建·HICITY ）2/F 207

STOLEN



Founded in 2010 in Chengdu, STOLEN is a multi-sensory experience combining four musicians with a VJ visual artist. With three albums and three EPs under their belt, their stage presence pulls audiences into an unstoppable, multidimensional dance world. Their performances are a captivating fusion of music and visuals, making STOLEN a standout in China's avant-garde music scene.



Price: from RMB160

November 30, from 8.30pm

For Tickets: www.showstart.com/venue/5779821



ROSLive, No.11 Dong Yi Jie, Haizhu Tongchuanghui, No.88 Xinjiao Zhong Lu, Haizhu 海珠区新滘中路88号海珠同创汇东一街11号

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:







