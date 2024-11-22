  1. home
T+ Tickets: Cash Vouchers, New Year's Concerts, Drinks + More!

By T+ Tickets, November 22, 2024

The Happy Monk Set Menus, Drink Combo & Cash Vouchers

The-Happy-Monk-Set-Menu.jpg

The Happy Monk invites you to indulge in its specially curated Set Menus, Drink Combos, and Cash Vouchers, perfect for any celebration. Enjoy a Set Menu for 2 starting at RMB288 or a feast Set Menu for 4 at RMB558, featuring signature salads, pizzas, and main courses. Pair your meal with expertly crafted cocktail combos starting at RMB99. Looking for a simpler treat? Don’t miss the RMB100 cash voucher, now available with a 10% discount!

202411/The-Happy-Monk-That-s-PLUS.png

Scan the QR code to purchase NOW!

Until the stock runs out! 

Available Time: 10am-10pm

Package Validity Period: 180 days

Not available on New Year's Day, Valentine's Day, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Mr. Rocky Award Winning Fruitwood Grilled Steak

Mr_-Rocky-Fruitwood-Grilled-Steak.jpg

Mr. Rocky Fruitwood Grilled Steak has been awarded the 'Asian Landmark Cuisine' title, making the must-eat list for three consecutive years from 2022 to 2024. With 16 years of craftsmanship, Mr. Rocky brings you authentic Texas-style steak, grilled to perfection in traditional wood-fired ovens and made with top-quality imported beef. Every night, an international band ignites the atmosphere with wild Western vibes, from cowboy hats and leather boots to the clash of whiskey and music. 

Mr-Rocky-That-s-Plus-QR-Code.png

Scan the QR code to purchase NOW!

* The voucher is valid for 30 days after purchase;

* A maximum of FIVE vouchers can be used per table;

* For more information, please check the item descriptions for additional details.

Mr. Rocky UniWalk, Shop 097-099, 1/F, UniWalk, No.99 Xinhui Lu, Bao'an 宝安区新湖路99号壹方城L1层097-099号

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert

Poster.jpg

Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire. 

_20241108180258.jpg

Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World.

_20240830150632.jpg

Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess

1.jpg

Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.

202411/That-s-Plus---Tianci.png

Scan the QR code for tickets

Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 28, from 8pm

Poly Theater Shenzhen, No.3013 Houhaibin Lu, Nanshan 南山区后海滨路3013号保利剧院

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

