T+ Tickets: New Year's Concerts, a Journey to Poland + More!

Rebecca Das Musical Staged Concert



Two of the most successful authors of musicals in the German-speaking world Michael Kunze & Sylvester Levay have created another magnificent masterpiece. The spectacular production REBECCA, based on the world-famous novel by Daphne du Maurier, tells a romantic love story at Manderley Castle gradually develops into a gripping thriller with lots of intrigue and dark surprises.



The world-famous material, which was already nominated for 11 Oscars in Alfred Hitchcock's cinema version and only recently celebrated success in the Netflix remake, also guarantees a wonderful evening full of romance, dark secrets and eerie suspense in the legendary musical staged concert.



This production is a brand new semi-staged version concert, featuring over 20 talented actors and actresses accompanied by an orchestra and original costumes. This is also the debut of a full-length REBECCA in mainland China.



Price: from RMB280

November 28 - 29, 7.30pm

November 30 - December 1, 2.30pm & 7.30pm

*Performed in German with Chinese subtitle

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号广州大剧院

A Journey to Poland by InterNations Guangzhou



Welcome to 'InterNations Guangzhou: A Journey to Poland!' for an evening with Polish food and drinks! Great opportunity to learn more about Poland, to meet international friends and build your network! InterNations Guangzhou gives a special thanks to the support of the Polish Consulate in Guangzhou. The Polish consul general will also give a speech at the event to help you discover the charm of Polish culture!

November 30, from 7pm

Bar 1960, 8/F, Yuexiu Hotel, Curio Collection by Hilton, No.198 Xiaobei Lu, Yuexiu 越秀区小北路198号广州越秀宾馆希尔顿格芮精选酒店8楼1960酒吧

Swan Lake





The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most prestigious theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. Led by Russian Honored Artist Vladimir Yakovlev as the Ballet Artistic Director and the Chief Conductor and Artistic Director of the Azerbaijan State Opera and Ballet Theatre, Ayub Guliyev, the performance will offer a breathtaking live accompaniment by the orchestra, delivering a visual and auditory feast with the iconic ballet masterpiece Swan Lake.

Swan Lake is a dazzling jewel in the world of ballet. It holds the record for the most performed and attended ballet in the world, beloved for its tragic love story, elegant choreography, and unforgettable music.

Swan Lake is not only a century-old masterpiece that continues to captivate audiences but also Tchaikovsky's legendary first work composed for ballet, hailed as the 'king of symphonic melodies.' This ballet has stood the test of time and continues to mesmerize with its timeless appeal and artistic value. It remains irreplaceable in the hearts of audiences worldwide.

Price: from RMB180

December 23, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

The Nutcracker

The Tatar Musa Jalil State Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet, one of Russia's oldest and most important theatres, will bring its renowned ballet company and symphony orchestra to Guangzhou this December. The Nutcracker is amongst one of their finest productions.

The Nutcracker is a ballet based on the fairy tale The Nutcracker and the Mouse King by German writer E.T.A. Hoffmann, set to music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, one of the greatest Russian composers of the 19th century. Along with Swan Lake and The Sleeping Beauty, it is part of Tchaikovsky's famous ballet trilogy, often referred to as the 'crown jewels of ballet or 'the three brightest diamonds on the ballet crown.'



For over a century, The Nutcracker has captivated audiences around the world, offering not only stunning and grandiose scenes and humorous performances but also being profoundly enriched by Tchaikovsky's music.



Price: from RMB180

December 24, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

House of Mask & Mime

House of Mask & Mime is a performance that seamlessly combines mask acting, mime, clowning, object theatre, and dance. It is packed with seven short acts, each with its own unique story and style. From the singing-loving lips in Karaoke, to the chaotic astronauts trying to put a flag on the moon in La Luna, and even the heartwarming relationship between The Old Man and A Dog in Homeless.

House of Mask & Mime was founded by Lisa Sripatanasakul, a Thai mime artist who's now turned into the director and formed a group called House of Mask & Mime, which specialises in mime and mask performances. The group later expanded its shows to include various types of Non-verbal performance arts, aiming to explore more creative possibilities.



Don't miss your chance to meet the most iconic Big Eyes couple who gather the audience with funky vibes.



Price: from RMB80

December 25 & 26, from 7.30pm

*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert 2025



Celebrate the New Year with your family in the heartwarming tradition of Vienna's iconic New Year's concert, now tailored for parents and children in Guangzhou!

The Guangzhou Family New Year's Concert 2025 is more than just a performance — it's a fully immersive experience for families to enjoy music, art, and joyful activities together.



Dress up your little ones for a festive red-carpet fashion show, write wishes for the New Year at the magical wishing tree, and enjoy fun interactive sessions designed to spark kids' imagination and energy.



Set in a beautifully decorated venue with a stage that brings the magic of music to life, this concert features a selection of timeless classics and familiar, family-friendly melodies.



As a special surprise, each family will receive a mystery New Year's gift, symbolizing the joy and connection of this unforgettable celebration.



Start the New Year with music, laughter, and cherished memories at this one-of-a-kind concert!



Price: Early Bird, from RMB108; Standard, from RMB180

December 29, from 10.30am

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号

National Symphony Orchestra (NSO) 2025 New Year's Concert



Celebrate the New Year with the UK's esteemed National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), an ensemble admired worldwide for its exceptional artistry and vibrant repertoire.



Led by master conductor Paul Bateman, the NSO will deliver a unique British New Year's concert, featuring Strauss' iconic New Year classics and Dvořák's powerful Symphony No. 9 in E minor, From the New World.



Joining the orchestra, renowned British soprano Annette Wardell will captivate the audience with operatic highlights, including O mio babbino caro from Puccini, Je veux vivre from Romeo and Juliet, and Lehar's The Gypsy Princess.



Expect an evening of both orchestral and vocal brilliance, promising a delightful fusion of symphony and opera for an unforgettable start to the new year.



Price: from RMB384 (Early Bird before November 30)

December 29, from 8pm

Guangdong Arts Theatre, No.1229 Guangzhou Da Dao Zhong, Tianhe 天河区广州大道中1229号



*Audiences over 1.2 meters tall must enter with tickets, while children under 1.2 meters tall are not allowed to enter.

Guangzhou Opera House New Year's Concert 2025

London Philharmonic Orchestra

Experience the magic of the London Philharmonic Orchestra under the baton of Grammy-winning conductor Paavo Järvi at the Guangzhou Opera House's prestigious New Year's Concerts.



Over two consecutive evenings, the orchestra will explore the national flavors of England, Germany, and Russia, featuring Elgar's celebrated Enigma Variations, Tchaikovsky's monumental Symphony No. 4 in F minor, Smetana's overture to The Bartered Bride, and Weber's stirring overture from Oberon.



Each night, virtuoso cellist Julia Hagen will perform a signature concerto: Dvořák's Cello Concerto in B minor or Haydn's Cello Concerto in C major, showcasing her technical brilliance and emotional depth.



These performances offer a sweeping journey through European classical music, perfect for welcoming the new year with grace and grandeur.



Price: from RMB480

December 30 & 31, from 7.30pm

Guangzhou Opera House, No.1 Zhujiang Xi Lu, Zhujiang New Town, Tianhe 天河区珠江新城珠江西路1号

