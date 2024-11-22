8 Amazing Winter Trips Around China

Enjoy exclusive deals! Join our

Xinjiang New Orient Express Luxury Train Tour



The New Orient Express is a luxurious train that takes travelers along the historic Silk Road in Xinjiang, offering an unforgettable journey through the region’s breathtaking landscapes and rich cultural heritage.

With modern amenities like private bathrooms, dining facilities, and exclusive service staff, the train ensures a comfortable and elegant travel experience.

Stops include Urumqi, Yining, Altay, Kashgar and Hotan, iconic destinations along the ancient Silk Road that offer a glimpse into Xinjiang’s diverse culture, history, and landscapes.

This train journey is perfect for those seeking an extraordinary way to explore the Silk Road while enjoying top-notch service and comfort.

Whitewater River Rafting in Yunnan



Whitewater River Rafting is thrilling fun! The NuJiang River in its turquoise winter color provides the best conditions for it.

Suitable for beginners, it is a great activity for families (kids aged 9+), groups of friends (minimum six people), or as a company teambuilding activity.

The full fun is a seven-day trip, including some hiking, hot springs and visiting a coffee plantation, in addition to three days drifting down the river rapids!

Shorter, tailor-made options are of course also available.

1-Day Horse Riding Go Karting & Cycling Escape in Hengsha





If you want to have a active weekend in Shanghai then join Dragon Events for a day trip in Hengsha and enjoy nature, cycling, horse riding, and go karting!

2-Day Holy Mountain Sawu Main Peak Climb



Holy Mountain Sawu, located in Western Sichuan, is a mystical destination rich in natural beauty and cultural legends; according to local folklore, it possesses the power to exorcise evil spirits.

Surrounded by seven sacred lakes and two stunning sites – Big Longtoutan and Small Longtoutan, resembling mythical creatures protecting the mountain – it offers a truly enchanting experience and picturesque, spiritual setting.

The main peak stands at 5,160 meters, making it ideal for entry-level outdoor enthusiasts seeking a high-altitude challenge and, as a lesser-known destination, remains a hidden gem, perfect for a unique weekend adventure.

7-Day Classic: Yunnan Dali, Shangri-la, Lijiang,

Jade Snow Mountain & Tiger Leaping Gorge



If you’ve never been to Yunnan, this trip is the perfect introduction to the province’s rich culture, stunning landscapes, and vibrant local life. You’ll have the chance to immerse yourself in the daily routines of local people, explore iconic sites, and participate in unique cultural activities.

The trip starts in Dali, where you can walk through the cobblestone streets of its charming Ancient Town, before taking you to Erhai Lake and the traditional villages of Xizhou and Zhoucheng to see Bai minority architecture and culture, as well as taking part in tye-dyeing and partaking in a three-course Bai tea ceremony.

Then travel to Shangri-la, and Pudacuo National Park with its pristine lakes, meadows, and forests of this high-altitude haven; Dukezong Ancient Town & Guishan Park to discover Tibetan culture and history, and spin the world’s largest prayer wheel; Songzanlin Monastery, known as 'Little Potala Palace'; and world-famous Tiger Leaping Gorge where you can witness the dramatic scenery of one of the world’s deepest gorges.

Finally, head to Lijiang, where you can admire magnificent glacier-capped Jade Dragon Snow Mountain and its diverse ecosystems, as well as visit Baisha Old Town to view the famous Baisha murals, which showcase a blend of Tibetan, Naxi, Han, and Bai artistic influences.

The itinerary seamlessly combines cultural experiences, natural beauty, and historical landmarks, making it an excellent choice for anyone looking to explore the essence of Yunnan in a single journey!

2-Day Jiesi Valley Chuanshan Cave Trekking Tour



Chuanshan Cave, located in Western Sichuan, is an excellent alternative trekking destination.

Slightly harder than climbing Mount Siguniang Dafeng, the summit of Chuanshan Cave reaches 4,900 meters, making it suitable for trekkers with experience at high altitudes.

Surrounded by stunning snow-capped mountains, it offers incredible views and a challenging yet rewarding experience. While beyond the cave, the area is rich in Tibetan culture.

3-Day Harbin Ice & Snow World + Siberian Tigers



Experience the magical winter wonderland of Harbin, home to one of the four largest ice festivals in the world.

Witness the giant, lit-up ice sculptures of Harbin International Ice and Snow Festival, intricately designed and glowing in vibrant colors. This annual festival is a spectacle of art and engineering, showcasing castles, towers, and monuments made entirely of ice.

Visit stunning Russian-style Orthodox church St. Sophia Cathedral, known for its Byzantine architecture and iconic green dome, a symbol of Harbin’s rich history and cultural fusion.

Stroll along this Central Street, or Zhongyang Dajie, a historic pedestrian street lined with old Western-style buildings, charming shops, and restaurants offering Russian and local delicacies.

Enjoy thrilling winter activities on the frozen Songhua River, including ice skating, sledding, and even winter swimming for the adventurous.

Head to Siberian Tiger Park and get up close with the majestic Siberian tigers, one of the world’s most endangered species.

This trip is a must for anyone eager to embrace the magic of winter in one of the most unique destinations in China!

8-Day Stunning Tibet & Everest Base Camp





This eight-day Tibet tour is a once-in-a-lifetime journey into the heart of the Himalayas, blending stunning landscapes with rich cultural experiences.

Starting in Lhasa and culminating with the breathtaking sight of Mount Everest, this tour is perfect for those seeking both adventure and spiritual enrichment.

Tour highlights include Lhasa, where you will explore the awe-inspiring Potala Palace, former residence of the Dalai Lamas, a UNESCO World Heritage Site and a symbol of Tibetan Buddhism; visit Jokhang Temple, Tibet’s holiest temple, a spiritual hub for Tibetan pilgrims; and stroll through Barkhor Street, with its vibrant marketplace.

Travel on to Gyantse and Shigatse and visit Pelkor Monastery and the striking Kumbum Stupa, known for its unique architecture and detailed murals, and explore Tashilhunpo Monastery, the seat of the Panchen Lamas.

The trip culminates at world-famous Everest Base Camp, surrounded by the towering Himalayas. On the way, marvel at the stunning views of Yamdrok Lake, Karo La Glacier, and the vast Tibetan Plateau.

End your journey with an unforgettable sunrise or sunset over Mount Everest, the pinnacle of this adventure.

This is a tour that promises memories that will last a lifetime!

