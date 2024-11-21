  1. home
The Rug: Popular Beijing Brunch Spot Revamps Their Menu

By That's Beijing, November 21, 2024

The Rug's Chaoyang location has been a fixture of Beijing since 2011, and their more recent spot in Sanlitun has the same great menu with even more space. The two-story Sanlitun location has floor-to-ceiling windows that let in copious amounts of light and various seating areas that offer subtly different dining experiences.

The Rug has long been a widely popular brunch spot popular with foreigners around the city, and both locations still feature many of their classic brunch dishes. However, they have recently revamped their whole menu to include a wide range of pastas, pizzas, barbeque dishes, desserts, and drinks.

We checked out their expanded menu and picked a few of our favorites to share with our readers.

Mapo-Tofu-Pizza_Rug_Dish-2.jpg
Mapo Tofu Pizza

The Mapo Tofu Pizza (RMB138), covered with pork, tofu, peppers, spices, and onion, has a great balance of flavors, but it's still a tough choice between that and the Shrimp Scampi (RMB168) topped with shrimp slices, onion, chives, and house garlic oil sauce.

Shrimppalle.JPG
Annecy Creamy Shrimp Gratin Paella

The Annecy Creamy Shrimp Gratin Paella (RMB99) in the 'Seafood & Rice' section mixes fresh shrimp, burrata cheese, Annecy style shrimp soup sauce, and basil with extra virgin olive oil. The paella has just the right texture, and the dish works well as a main course for one or as a starter for sharing.

They have a great selection of pastas, including the Summer Green Pesto Pasta (RMB98), Bone Marrow Garlic Fettuccine (RMB118) and Black Truffle Cream Pasta (RMB98).

Avocado-Peking-Duck-Danish-Bread-Eggs-Benedict_Rug_Dish-1.jpg
Avocado Peking Duck Danish Bread Egg. Image is courtesy of The Rug

Don't worry – they haven't forgotten about brunch. The new Avocado Peking Duck Danish Bread Egg (RMB108) is the fun and filling new star of their 'Still Want Some Brunch' section.

drinks.JPG
Pink Paloma

The Rug has also put considerable effort into revamping their drinks section. The ice cubes either have flower petals frozen inside or are made from blended fruit. The Pink Paloma (RMB58) has a decorative edible sprinkling of petals and salt adorning the glass.

Whether you are looking for brunch, dinner, or cocktails, The Rug's revitalized menu makes it worth giving the longstanding Beijing institution another visit.

Open daily 10.30am-10.30pm
The Rug (Sanlitun), Courtyard 4, No.4 Gongti Beilu, Chaoyang

Open daily 9.30am-9pm
The Rug (Chaoyang), Bldg 4, Lishui Jiayuan, Chaoyang Gongyuan Nanlu (opposite the South Gate of Chaoyang Park) 

[All images are courtesy of The Rug]

ThatsBeijingWechat.png


