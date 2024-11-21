A Delectable Black Truffle Menu at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito

When you walk into the Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, you are transported into a luxurious corner of Italy, with authentic Italian patterns, music, furniture and mouthwatering aromas drifting out of Il Ristorante - Niko Romito.

Niko Romito is a self-taught chef who earned his first Michelin star within seven years of switching from studying economics to focusing on culinary pursuits – his own restaurant has retained three Michelin stars for over 10 years. His approach to cuisine is to preserve the "fundamental philosophy of simplicity, synthesis, and the quest for the quintessence of flavor."



Chef Niko Romito at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing

Through his research and relentless experimentation, combined with a brilliant entrepreneurial spirit, Niko Romito has succeeded in creating an innovative culinary style, as well as an incredible empire with restaurants around the world, a respected vocational academy, a pastry laboratory, and so much more.

In 2017, Niko Romito took his unique style of contemporary Italian cuisine worldwide with Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts. Branches of Il Ristorante - Niko Romito can be found in Beijing (one Michelin star), Shanghai (one Michelin star), Dubai (two Michelin stars), Paris, Tokyo (one Michelin star), and the newly opened Bvlgari Rome at Piazza Augusto Imperatore.



Il Ristorante - Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito at Bvlgari Hotel Beijing just launched their new 'Menu Tartufo,' a delicious selection of dishes prepared with black truffle – a luxurious and versatile ingredient that can elevate any meal. The black truffles they use come from Yunnan and are incredibly fresh.

Unlike white truffles, black truffles go very well with warm dishes that help to release their distinctive aroma. The new menu, developed by Romito, utilizes and transforms the natural properties of this unique mushroom. Although Romito cannot always be in Beijing, the beautiful Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, located along the Liangma River, has its very own special chef who prepares this delectable new menu.



Wagyu tenderloin with brandy sauce and black truffle

Bvlgari Hotel Beijing recently appointed Marco Stramaccia as the new Chef de Cuisine. Hailing from Italy, Stramaccia attended the distinguished school of Italian culinary arts, ALMA. He worked at several world-renowned Michelin-starred restaurants and luxury hotels around the globe, including the Maldives and Palau.

We got a chance to speak to Marco on his first official day as Chef de Cuisine at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito about his new position and his favorite parts of the black truffle menu.



Chef de Cuisine Marco Stramaccia

What is your favorite part of the atmosphere at Il Ristorante - Niko Romito?

When I'm in this hotel – especially in the restaurant – I feel at home, because the atmosphere is really authentic Italian. There's a lot of Italian furniture, as well as the Roman marble, and background music – even the China is Italian! I can feel the Italian lifestyle and the Italian way of living when I stay in the restaurant.

What is one of the most important lessons you have learned from Romito as a chef?

I think he's very brave, because he often goes outside of his comfort zone, and he's always into something new. Now, there are new restaurants opening in collaboration with Bvlgari Hotels & Resorts all over the world, and he also has a very successful cooking school.

In regard to cooking, I love his way of thinking about food. For him, simplicity is the most important concept – but it's not real simplicity. There is a lot of preparation work behind his dishes, but when you look at it, it looks very simple and very elegant – never overcomplicated.



Handmade fettuccelle pasta with duck ragout, egg, Parmigiano Reggiano cheese and black truffle

What do you think is the most important quality to pay attention to when pairing ingredients with black truffles?

I'm from Umbria, a small region in the middle of Italy that is very famous for black truffles. So, I feel like it's my ingredient – I've eaten it since I was a kid.

Because it grows underground, it goes really well with things that come from the forest, for example, berries and other mushrooms. The only thing you need to really pay attention to is the balance of the dish, because black truffles don't like sourness. It's not so good to use lemon juice or vinegar with truffle - you can see that balance in the menu we are making now.

In addition, I think one thing about a beautiful taste is the smell – so, you have to protect the truffle. You don't have to use strong ingredients with it, as you don’t want to cover the smell or flavor.



Wagyu tenderloin with brandy sauce and black truffle

Do you have a favorite dish on the black truffle menu?

Every dish is so great, but for my personal taste, my favorite one is the M9 Wagyu tenderloin with brandy sauce and black truffle – the great combination brings out a rich and sophisticated flavor.

Another one that really appeals to me is the starter with mushrooms, hazelnuts, and parmesan. I love parmesan cheese, and it goes great with black truffle. I always suggest that dish. It has a very rich flavor, it is beautiful to see and it makes a good starter.

Available until Decemeber 31, 11.30am-2.30pm, 6-10pm

RMB1758/person *RMB58 for each additional gram of black truffle

Il Ristorante - Niko Romito, Bvlgari Hotel Beijing, Building 2, Courtyard 8, No.8 Xinyuan Nanlu, Chaoyang

[All images are courtesy of Bvlgari Hotel Beijing]

