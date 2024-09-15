21 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in GBA

Recommended

Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment



Get ready for an incredible journey at the 11th Franco-Chinese Month of the Environment in South China, where nature, culture, and creativity unite under the banner of environmental awareness. This month-long celebration, themed 'Tous sous le même ciel' (All Under the Same Sky), encourages us to come together, embrace sustainable living, and reflect on our shared responsibility to protect the planet. With an exciting lineup of events, including captivating exhibitions, cinematic masterpieces, engaging talks, and hands-on workshops, there's something for everyone to discover and enjoy.



Until December 2024

Various events and locations

Foshan



Vision Switched Value Reconfirmed

Discover the transformative journey of artist Zeng Xi in this exhibition. From traditional oil painting to innovative mirror stainless steel canvases, Zeng Xi challenges the reliability of perception and the nature of truth in visual representation. Engage with his "second retina" works that invite viewers to reflect on the impermanence of images and the reconstruction of meaning in a modern context. Dive into a thought-provoking experience that questions the authenticity of what meets the eye and the reliability of the world shaped by images and landscapes.



Until December 6, 2024

Duende Art Museum, No.105, Building 1, Happy Coast, The OCT Harbor Plus, Shunde

Happy Hour at Frida's Tacos & Bar



Join us for the ultimate Happy Hour experience! Enjoy draught beer and refreshing frozen margaritas in mango and lime flavors for only RMB20 per glass. Available every day from 5pm to 8pm. Don't miss out on this unbeatable deal—bring your friends and unwind with us!



Every day, 5pm - 8pm

For Reservations: +86-18124802826

Frida's Tacos & Bar (Xin Tian Di), No.107 Fuxian Road, Chancheng 佛山市禅城区福贤路107号墨西哥餐厅

Zhongshan



Embrace the Osmanthus Fragrance at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center



This autumn, step into a sensory delight at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center with our Osmanthus Afternoon Tea. The fragrant osmanthus blossom infuses each pastry and tea with the essence of the season, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Join us for a refined afternoon where the flavors and aromas of autumn come alive, perfect for cozy moments or gathering with loved ones. Savor autumn’s beauty, exclusively at EVEN Hotel Zhongshan.



Available from October 2024

For Reservations: 001-800 656 888

EVEN Hotel Zhongshan City Center, No.28 East Sunwen Road, Shiqi 石岐区孙文东路28号完美金鹰广场

Dongguan

Are As Self-Contained as Life Is

Explore the vibrant world of Lingnan painting at the exhibition showcasing the essence of Lingnan art. Journey through the creative evolution of Deng Bai, deeply rooted in the legacy of Ju Chao and Ju Lian, pioneers of the Lingnan School. On display at Lingnan Art Museum until November 27. Delve into the artistic heritage and innovative spirit of this influential painting tradition.



Until November 27, 2024

Lingnan Art Museum, No.1 Keyuan North Road, Guancheng Street, Dongguan 东莞市莞城街道莞城可园北路1号岭南美术馆

Hong Kong



Selected RICHKAT Craft Beers 50% Off

Hosting or attending a party? Celebrate with a whole case of beer! Whether you're throwing a party or just attending one, make it even better by taking home a whole case of RICHKAT craft beer! For only HKD456 (originally at HKD912), you can grab a 24-can case of selected RICHKAT beers — perfect for sharing with friends or enjoying throughout the night. That's 50% off the original price, so you're getting an incredible deal! Don't miss out on this amazing offer!



From November 2024



RichKat Craft Brewing (Hollywood Road), 238 Hollywood Road, Sheung Wan

RichKat Craft Brewing (Pottinger Street), 33-35 Pottinger Street, Central

Maitreyi Karanth at TakeOut Comedy

Winner of the Global Women of Influence Award 2024, Maitreyi Karanth, is coming to town to present a one-woman comedy show!



November 22 & 23, from 9pm

TakeOut Comedy, 34 Elgin Street, Central

Asian All-Stars Comedy Show Vol.2



Backstage Comedy presents the second edition of its popular production: Asian All-Stars, and the debut of Caro Chan!



November 23, from 8.30pm

BaseHall 2, 1 Connaught Place, Central

Table of Two Cities: Untold Stories of Refugees in Hong Kong



Join us for the launch of the long awaited 'Table of Two Cities' publication, where we share untold stories of refugees in Hong Kong!



November 23, 4pm - 7pm

The Hive Poho, G/F, 5 - 13, New Street, Sai Ying Pun (Sai Ying Pun MTR Exit A2)

Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival



Clockenflap is Asia's premier outdoor music and arts festival and a major highlight of Hong Kong's annual cultural calendar. Celebrating and nurturing creativity, the festival offers an unrivalled blend of local and international talent, with a mission to inspire through music and the arts. Featuring a dazzling array of activities and attractions, Clockenflap is a world-class festival that encourages people to come together with openness and imagination.



November 29 – December 1, 2024

For Tickets: www.ticketflap.com

Central Harbourfront

deTour 2024 Design Festival



Incorporating the notion of 'Having → Being: Designing Inner Worlds,' deTour 2024 Design Festival invites the public to explore the untapped potential of design, focusing on how it can enrich our inner lives and elevate the experience of 'being.' With 17 installations and exhibitions, more than 40 workshops and 13 Creative Voice sessions, over 100 guided tours and more, visitors can experiment with new concepts while exploring and understanding how designers respond to personal intrinsic needs through design.



November 29 – December 15, 11am to 8pm

PMQ, 35 Aberdeen Street, Central

Arts in the Park 2024



Hong Kong's iconic annual outdoor youth arts festival and puppet parade, Arts in the Park 2024, returns to Causeway Bay. Inspired by Jules Verne's Around the World in Eighty Days, the two-day event includes a spectacular giant puppet parade, a display of over 1,000 pieces of artwork, interactive art stalls, stage performances and more.



November 30 – December 1, 2024

Central Lawn, Victoria Park, Causeway Bay

Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong



'Live out the Cinematic Charm of Hong Kong' Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In Exhibition promises both locals and travellers an exhilarating journey through recreations of the iconic scenes from the movie. The first phase of the exhibition is set at the Arrival Hall of Hong Kong International Airport, where visitors will be greeted by the meticulously restored film set upon arrival. The second phase of the exhibition will bring the set home to the AIRSIDE shopping mall in Kowloon City, providing the audience with an immersive indoor experience that is unlike any other.



Free Admission

First Phase: 7 October to late November 2024

Arrival Hall, Hong Kong International Airport

Hong Kong Avenue of Comic Stars Phase 4



With the support of the Cultural and Creative Industries Development Agency (CCIDA), the Hong Kong Comics and Animation Federation (HKCAF) established the 'Hong Kong Avenue of Comics Stars' in 2012. It has since continued to receive sponsorship, enabling the launch of the second and third phases of the project. These phases involve redesigning the existing 'Avenue' and consistently adding new content, providing both Chinese and international visitors with fresh cultural and creative experiences.



From October 21, 2024

Kowloon Park, Tsim Sha Tsui

Muse Fest HK 2024



The 10th edition of Muse Fest HK 2024 continues to take participants on a journey with the theme of 'Hong Kong H.A.S. Museums,' which explores the unique and diverse cultural connotations of Hong Kong concealed in the city's history, art and science museums. Among the highlights is 'Fun@Museum Carnival,' the two-day carnival that serves as the inaugural event. Collaborated by various cultural sections, including the Hong Kong Space Museum, Hong Kong Museum of Art, Science Promotion Unit, Conservation Office, Intangible Cultural Heritage Office, Hong Kong Public Libraries, Film Programmes Office, Audience Building Office and Music Office, the programme showcases the diverse arts and cultural fields of Chinese Culture.



November 1 - 30, 2024

For various times and venues, please refer to the event website for details:

www.museums.gov.hk/en/web/portal/mf2024-about-us.html

Hong Kong Marathon 2025



The annual Hong Kong Marathon is back for its 27th year and boasts the highest participation rate in Hong Kong, drawing thousands of local runners and elite athletes from around the world. The race features three categories: 10 km, Half-Marathon and the full Marathon.



Registration open from September 15, 2024

To Register: www.hkmarathon.com

Event Date: February 9, 2025

Various venues, please visit www.hkmarathon.com for details

The 4th Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival

Hong Kong will host the fourth Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area Culture and Arts Festival for the first time. Showcasing over 100 fascinating programmes, the festival will be staged in the '9+2' cities within the Greater Bay Area (GBA). With the theme 'Integration in Diversity – Power and Possibilities,' it will feature performances, museum exhibitions, film screenings and more, highlighting the region's dynamic culture and fostering creative exchange between artists from Hong Kong and the other GBA cities.



Until November 24, 2024

Various times and venues, please refer to event website for details:www.gbacxlo.gov.hk/en

Macao



UFC Returns to Macao This November

UFC's return to Macao is set for November 23 at Galaxy Macau, which also marks an 11-year hiatus from UFC's last visit to the area. Tickets go on sale today, and they will be sure to sell fast, so make sure you pick them up!



Scan the QR code for UFC Macao tickets

November 23, 2024

Galaxy Macau, Estrada da Baía de Nossa Senhora da Esperança, Macao

24th Macau Food Festival

This year's edition of the Macau Food Festival offers its traditional rich variety of food stalls with an enticing selection of local and international cuisines. The festival will include a special highlight: the 'Chinese Style Hanfu Competition,' promoting traditional Chinese clothing and showcasing the nation's rich cultural heritage. The culinary offerings include a side dish of live entertainment and games, adding to the festive feel.



Mondays to Thursdays, 4pm - 11pm

Fridays to Sundays, 3pm - Midnight

Until December 1, 2024

Free admission

Sai Van Lake Square

Tap Siac Craft Market



Since 2008, the Tap Siac Craft Market is held twice every year in Spring and Autumn. It attracts both local and overseas creative talents to showcase their creativity, and is now a major cultural and creative event featuring handicrafts in Macao and throughout Asia.



Thursday and Friday, 5pm - 10pm

Saturday and Sunday, 3pm - 10pm

November 21 - 24, 2024

Praça do Tap Seac, Edif. do Instituto Cultural, Macao

Reviving Traditions Reinventing Cocktails at SKY 21



Join us every Friday for an extraordinary experience with guest bartender Leo Leng. Delight in classic cocktails expertly crafted by his skilled hands. Share your preferences, and Leo will concoct a personalized drink just for you. It's an evening of tradition and innovation, all set against the stunning backdrop of SKY 21.



Every Friday, 7.30pm - 9.30pm

SKY 21, 21/F, AIA Tower, 251A-301, Avenida Comercial de Macau, Macao

