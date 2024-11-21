'A Taste of Beijing' by Chef Zoe Autumn & Winter Edition at Grill 79

Grill 79 at China World Summit Wing, Beijing presents their 'A Taste of Beijing' Degustation Menu Autumn & Winter Edition. As a local Beijinger, Executive Sous Chef Zoe curated a culinary journey that incorporates iconic ingredients from Beijing and utilizes Western culinary techniques to explore the charm of Beijing, as well as childhood memories and tastes.

With over 20 years of rich culinary experience from her time at Michelin-starred and Black Pearl restaurants, Zoe – an outstanding young chef – brings a unique breath of innovation and exciting new interpretations to redefine a unique gastronomic journey in Beijing.

We were lucky enough to get to try the 'A Taste of Beijing' degustation menu high in the sky at Grill 79. However, the view your eyes get to feast on doesn't even compare to the experience your taste buds get to take in.



Amuse Bouche

The Amuse Bouche is probably one of the only gourmet delectables that incorporates popping candy, which actually pairs amazingly with the expertly prepared roasted duck and soft hawthorn.



Sugar Coated Chestnut Soup

Although you'll want to eat every bite of each course, we found the Sugar Coated Chestnut Soup to be a divine and indescribable encounter – let's just say we had to resist ditching our fine dining manners and licking the bowl.



Hustle and Bustle of Beijing

The Hustle and Bustle of Beijing uses Australian Mayura Wagyu beef, which is affectionately known as the 'chocolate wagyu' because chocolate from a South Australian factory is repurposed into their feed.

The meat is tender and cooked to perfection, but a dollop of purple sweet potato added to the plate is enough of a reason to try this dish – we had no idea any kind of potato could taste so extravagant and luscious.



Chef Zoe

Chef Zoe is also incredibly accommodating and considerate – she pays attention to dietary restrictions and gives each diner the best experience possible. You won't want to miss this scrumptious and unique menu up in the sky at Grill 79!

Until January 31, 5.30-10pm

RMB888/person

Reservations: 010 8571 6425

Grill 79, 79F China World Summit Beijing, No.1 Jianguomenwai Dajie, Chaoyang



