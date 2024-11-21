14 Awesome Upcoming Events & Offers in Shenzhen

Recommended

Premium Turkish Brunch @ Birol Bistronomy



Delight in an array of salads, mezze, fresh pastries from the daily bakehouse, and a selection of special mains, complemented by delightful Ottoman sweets. Choose from various options for free-flowing drinks to enhance your brunch enjoyment. Whether you're savoring the flavors of Türkiye or enjoying the elegant ambiance, Birol Bistronomy offers a culinary journey that celebrates the richness of Turkish cuisine.

Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary ice cream with every order.

Price: Early Bird, RMB108/person

Available every Saturday and Sunday, 11am - 2pm

For Reservations: +86 173 1803 4968

Birol Bistronomy, Unit C-L1010, Sea World Area C, Shuiwan Community, Zhaoshang Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界C区船后广场

Special Offer @ Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse



Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse is a meat lover's paradise, offering top-quality imported meats prepared using authentic Turkish methods like charcoal grilling and roasting. As the most praised genuine Turkish BBQ in Shenzhen, Bus Grill promises a dining experience like no other. Discover more surprises when you visit!



Present this article to your waiter/waitress to receive a complimentary dessert with every order.

Available in November 2024

For Reservations: +86-15820446962

Bus Grill Turkish Steakhouse, Unit 134, 135-D, Shopping Park North Yard Block, Mintian Road, Futian 福田区民田路购物公园北园134.135商铺

British Day 2024



British Day 2024 - 'Cool Britannia' is around the corner! This year, we are excited to bring back 40+ interesting booths and new and interactive games. Tickets are on sale. Grab yours soon! The phrase "Cool Britannia" means to signify the perfection of the British culture during the 90s when the United Kingdom was witnessing the peak of its success. It also means the contemporary good British culture. We'll transform our venue into a celebration of all things British, showcasing the creativity, music, fashion, and innovation that define our cultural heritage.



November 23, 11am - 5pm

Central Lawn, Qianhai Kerry Centre, Qianhai Da Dao, Qianhai Shenzhen - Hong Kong Cooperation Zone, Nanshan 南山区前海深港合作区前海大道前海嘉里中心中央草地

Food & Drink

Family Brunch at The Happy Monk Uniway



Bring the family together for a special brunch experience at The Happy Monk Uniway on November 10. Dive into an exciting Cranberry Muffin Making session, savor a brunch menu crafted by a Michelin-level chef, and enjoy live band performances throughout the day. Perfect for a memorable Sunday!

November 24, 2024

For Reservations: +86-13822550437

The Happy Monk Uniway, L2-010, Uniway Qianhai, No.5059 Tinghai Da Dao, Nanshan 前海深港合作区南山街道听海大道5059号前海壹方汇L2-010

Dream Machine by Pandora Parties

Dive into an electrifying night of music and non-stop fun at Dream Machine! Your admission ticket unlocks access to DJ PAX and DJ KYRA spinning hits across POP, Afrobeat, Caribbean, Latin, and House, plus unlimited games and activities. Challenge yourself with bowling, roller skating, VR, mini golf, bumper cars, and more. Don’t miss this epic party experience filled with music, energy, and endless entertainment!



November 30, 6pm - Midnight

For Reservations: via WeChat PANDORAPARTIES

HOP-DXGAME, B1/F, HOP Plaza, Xin'an Jie Dao, Bao'an 宝安区新安街道前海HOP天地负一楼

Viva & O! Garden Grand Opening

Get ready to rediscover Coco Park at the grand reopening of Viva & O! Garden this December! Step into a brand-new atmosphere designed to amaze and create lasting memories. Whether it’s the elegant vibe or the joyful moments, this extraordinary venue promises unforgettable experiences. Mark your calendar and join the celebration for a December to remember!



Viva & O! Garden, Coco Park, Futian 福田区星河Coco Park

Brass House Mulled Wine Offer

Cozy up this winter with Brass House's special mulled wine offer! At just RMB60, indulge in the warm, spiced flavors of this seasonal delight. It's the perfect way to embrace the chilly season in style.



Price: RMB60/glass

Brass House, Bldg 150, Shuiwei Xincun, Yi Jie, Huanggang Park, Futian 福田区皇岗公园一街水围新村150栋1368国际文化街

Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night



Join Café Society every Tuesday from 7.30pm for Darkwave, Goth and Metal Night! DJ Leinad will be spinning his favorite Heavy Metal, Darkwave, Goth, and other alternative music all night long. Plus, enjoy Café Society's food and drink specials all night!

Every Tuesday, from 7.30pm

Cafe Society, Room 101, Building 153, Cultural Block 1368, Shuiwei Village, Futian 福田区水围村1368文化街区153栋101

Xmas Brunch at Tequila Coyote's



Tequila Coyote's is hosting a special themed Xmas Brunch this coming December! Enjoy special Mexican Christmas dishes, including tamales, pozole, roasted turkey, and more. Plus, try Tequila Coyote's warm mulled wine for winter! What's more, enjoy the 'All You Can Drink' offer with frozen margaritas, prosecco, red and white wines, and soft drinks! And watch out… we heard the Grinch might be stopping by for a bite, too!



Early Bird: Adults with Drinks, RMB358 (RMB398 from November 30); Adults without Drinks, RMB258 (RMB298 from November 30); Kids, only RMB158 (RMB198 from November 30)

December 8, Noon - 3pm

For Reservations: +86755-2683 6446

Tequila Coyote's Mexican Food & Grill, Shop B05, Sea World Rear Plaza, Shuiwan Community, Merchants Street, Nanshan 南山区招商街道水湾社区海上世界船后广场B05铺

Arts

Art in Shenzhen



This original exhibition, themed around Shenzhen's Reform and Opening-Up, showcases significant historical events and changes in people's lives through a variety of artworks, including paintings and sculptures, complemented by diverse historical artifacts. The exhibition vividly captures the transformative journey of Shenzhen since the beginning of its reform era.



Until November 26, 2024

Ancient Art Museum of Shenzhen Museum, No.6 Tongxin Lu, Futian 福田区同心路6号

Near Exit A, Hongling Nan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 9

Wonder in Rain

Embark on a cultural exploration of Li Keran's masterpieces at the 'Wonder in Rain' 70th Anniversary Exhibition at Shenzhen Art Museum. Immerse in the creative voyage of this renowned artist every Monday afternoon. Experience the fusion of nature and art in a serene setting.



Until December 7, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum, Inside Donghu Park, No.32 Donghu Yi Jie, Aiguo Lu, Luohu 罗湖区爱国路东湖一街32号东湖公园内

To Face Today: Attitudes of a City Museum Toward Contemporary Art



This exhibition showcases the masterpieces of Chinese contemporary art collected by Shenzhen Art Museum over the years, encompassing oil painting, ink and wash painting, video, installation, sculpture, among others. The exhibition is divided into four thematic units - Appearance and Essence of Things, Images of Self and Other, Visible City, and Reasoning and Structure of Time - integrating art with our daily lives, traditional culture, and urban spaces to create a contemporary art space with rich layers and depth.



Until December 18, 2024

Shenzhen Art Museum (New Venue), Building 1, No.30 Tenglong Lu, Longhua 龙华区腾龙路30号1栋

Near Exit A1, Hongshan Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 4/6

Internal Reflection



Step into the reflective realm of 'Internal Reflection' at the SWCAC, featuring the duo exhibition of Lan Hang and Liu Bin. The exhibition explores the introspective works of these two artists as they delve into the depths of self and reality. Experience Lan Hang's spiritual landscapes and Liu Bin's recomposition of discarded materials, offering a profound dialogue between past and present.



Until December 29, 2024

Sea World Culture and Arts Center, No.1187 Wanghai Lu, Shekou, Nanshan 海上世界文化艺术中心南山区蛇口望海路1187号

Near Exit A, Sea World Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/8/12

Starry Night Thai Art Toy Exhibition

Step into a world where reality and fantasy blur at the Starry Night Thai Art Toy Exhibition, an exciting art show held at Sky Museum. Featuring imaginative designs from Thailand's top 10 emerging toy artists, each art toy embodies a whimsical journey across virtual planets. This free-entry exhibit is packed with detailed characters and scenes that ignite creativity and tell captivating stories of intergalactic travel — a dream world brought to life.



Until December 31, 2024

Sky Museum, 48/F Radio and Television Financial Center, Fuzhong San Lu, Futian 福田区福中三路广电金融中心48楼

Near Exit 31, Futian Station, Shenzhen Metro Line 2/3/8/11

Like to Promote a Deal?



Connect with us on WeChat by scanning the QR code below:







