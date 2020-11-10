Your Path Starts Here | Discover SCIS at This Open House

At Shanghai Community International School (SCIS), every student’s path to success is important. Whether a child is embarking on their first learning experience or preparing to graduate, SCIS provides the resources, guidance, and community support needed to thrive – academically, personally, and socially.

On November 30, 2024, families interested in SCIS' ECE, Hongqiao, and Pudong campuses, from Nursery to Grade 12, are invited to join an exclusive Open House event.

This is an excellent opportunity to explore how SCIS fosters a dynamic and nurturing environment, empowering students to shape their own paths toward future success.

After the Open House, attend the SCIS annual Winter Carnival – a fun, family-friendly celebration that offers a glimpse into the vibrant community life at SCIS.

From immersive educational activities to memorable experiences, this event showcases the dynamic atmosphere where your child’s journey begins and where lasting connections are made.

READ MORE: Join SCIS's Winter Carnival – Unveil a Magical Winter Wonderland

SCIS: A Place Where Your Child’s Path Starts

At SCIS, education goes beyond knowledge acquisition – it's about preparing students with the skills and mindset they need to thrive in an ever-changing world.

Whether a child is just beginning their journey in the Primary Years Programme (PYP), building strong foundations in the Middle Years Programme (MYP), or facing the academic challenges of the Diploma Programme (DP), SCIS provides the support and environment necessary for their growth at every stage of development.

An IB Continuum of Learning

SCIS offers the full International Baccalaureate (IB) Continuum, from early years through to graduation.

This globally respected program nurtures confident, knowledgeable, and compassionate students, preparing them for a world that demands both intellectual rigor and empathy.

No matter where a child is in their educational journey, SCIS ensures they are continuously challenged, inspired, and supported to reach their fullest potential.

A Diverse, International Community

SCIS is home to a vibrant, multicultural community representing over 55 nationalities. Students engage with peers from diverse backgrounds, building relationships that foster collaboration and understanding.

These interactions encourage the development of empathy and global awareness – skills that will serve students throughout their lives and future careers.

A Strong Focus on Growth & Discovery

SCIS is more than just a school – it is a community dedicated to fostering each student's growth, curiosity, and personal development.

The faculty and staff at SCIS are committed to helping students discover their unique strengths, embrace challenges, and explore new ideas.

SCIS provides an environment where students are encouraged to pursue their passions and confidently chart their paths toward success.

Student Voices: Growing at SCIS, Building a Future

Many students have been part of the SCIS community for several years, and their experiences reflect how the school supports both their intellectual and personal development.

"I’ve been at SCIS since Grade 1, and over the years, I’ve developed skills that have prepared me for both university and life. "The IB curriculum has helped me become a critical thinker and a strong essay writer, but the real lessons have come from SCIS’s holistic approach to education. "Through activities like the Grade 12 China trip, I’ve learned how to handle real-world challenges, from independence to decision-making." Daniel, Grade 12, Hongqiao Campus

"Coming to SCIS in Grade 5, I’ve had the opportunity to really grow – not just academically, but as a person. "My journey here hasn’t always been smooth; I’ve made mistakes along the way, but SCIS has always given me the space to learn from them and come out stronger. "It’s not just about getting good grades here; it’s about developing integrity, resilience, and a mindset that’s ready for whatever comes next." Martee, Grade 12, Pudong Campus

"I’ve been at SCIS since preschool, and throughout my years here, I’ve had the opportunity to explore my passions and grow both personally and academically. "A key moment for me was my Project in Grade 10, where I created a documentary on accessibility for people who are hard of hearing. "This year-long project allowed me to apply what I’ve learned at SCIS to a meaningful real-world issue, and it’s a perfect example of how the school encourages us to think critically and use our education to make a difference." Shirley, Grade 12, Hongqiao Campus

Explore SCIS at Their Open House – And Beyond

Event Details

Date & Time: Saturday, November 30 | 10-11.20am

Location: SCIS Hongqiao Campus, 1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning District, Shanghai

Agenda:

10-10.35am – Welcome Address by the Director of Schools

10.35-10.45am – Admissions Presentation

10.45-11am – Student Panel Discussion

11-11.30am – Campus Tour

11.20am Onwards – Winter Carnival

Reserve Your Spot

Ready to discover SCIS and start your child's educational journey? Reserve your spot today and take the first step toward the path for your child.

Your Path Starts Here

www.scis-china.org

admissions@scis-china.org

Hongqiao Campus

1161 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200051

Tel: 86-21-6261-4338





Hongqiao ECE Campus

2212 Hongqiao Road, Changning,

Shanghai, China 200336

Tel: 86-21-6295-1222





Pudong Campus

198 Hengqiao Road, Zhoupu,

Pudong, Shanghai, China 201315

Tel: 86-21-5812-9888